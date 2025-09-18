Lil Jon Does a Bodybuilding Show & Ciara Talks Creatine? Whaaaaat? Ok!

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Ciara has a tight core. That’s no accident. People have talked about her conditioning and physique for years.

She trains hard. Everything from boxing to treadmill runs to weightlifting to cardio and squats. All to build that powerful lower body she’s known for. And yes, she joked about keeping her knees “oiled up,” but the real secret is dedication to her recovery (especially after four pregnancies).

I caught something when scrolling through headlines that made me instantly stop. Ciara is promoting creatine? Never in a million years would I have guessed that.

The pop star first thought it was just for getting “jacked,” but quickly realized it’s more than that.

Now, she mixes creatine in apple juice twice a day. She credits it with boosting both energy and cognitive function. She mentioned that it helps her stay sharp while working on her music.

Ciara’s not a niche fitness guru. She’s a mainstream, superstar athlete embodiment. Her endorsement hits hard. And it’s something we need more of. Real celebrities who work hard and live the lifestyle. Ones that promote what has worked for them (and not because they’re getting paid to do so.

There are more stories just like this, and they’re something that needs to be celebrated and put in the news. These are people out in front of their audience on the regular. They want to look good and stay healthy. If they’re able to motivate their fans, everyone wins.

Let’s dive a little deeper and allow me to explain why I feel this needs to be pushed hard and how other athletes have also made recent changes and are motivating millions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Lil Jon Makes a Surprise Bodybuilding Debut (and Wins 3rd Place) — YEAAAAAH!

Lil Jon is known for crunk, but now he’s flexing a different muscle. At age 54, he debuted in the Muscle Beach Fitness Competition at Venice Beach in early September 2025. Competing in the Men’s Physique Master’s Over-45 category, he took home third place.

No, he wasn’t dressed to impress in his typical wardrobe. He came out ready to do battle. Shirtless. With bulging muscles and ripped abs. Rocking some silk boxing shorts that said “Soul Chakra,” a cap, shades, and dreadlocks pulled back.

He said just being there felt like a win. He praised the dedication, the eating plan, as well as the mental and physical change. And he made his motivation clear: if he can do it, so can anyone who says, “I don’t have time.”

I always thought of the man as the guy behind some of the best songs of our time. I walked into the house one day to find Lil Jon on the television. Only he wasn’t holding a mic in his hand. He was holding fabric. Little did I know, he also does home renovations.

The man isn’t afraid to work and has made health and fitness a priority as well. As they say, we make time for things that are a priority to us.

Lil Jon’s transformation has been visible. He’s been sharing his journey on social media about his workouts, treadmill routines, and meditations.

Why Celebrity Moves Matter to the Fitness and Supplement World

I wrote an article on Jelly Roll recently (go check out that article as well). I talked about his transformation thus far and how he’s helping change the lives of millions. With over 200 pounds lost so far, he’s making an impact not only on himself but also on those who follow him.

There’s a bigger play here that isn’t being talked about. The things that celebrities do can make real change in the world (both good and bad). The things they do matter. Below are some of the reasons why we need more celebrities on board with the fitness and supplement world.

1. Big Reach = Big Impact

When Ciara talks about creatine, it’s not just health mags listening. Millions of her fans do. When Lil Jon gets on stage at Muscle Beach, suddenly, people see fitness as possible (even fun).

That’s massive for brands. It brings supplements like creatine into mainstream conversation. It widens the playing field beyond gym bros and pro athletes. It invites everyday people to explore something new.

2. Real-Life Proof Runs Strong

Ciara isn’t just promoting things like creatine. She’s using it daily. She’s noticed that her brain and body all powered up once she started taking creatine. That’s relatable proof. It makes supplements feel accessible, safe, and effective.

With Lil Jon, it’s even more mind-blowing. The man flew in, competed, and placed. All while capturing raw physical change in a public spectacle. It’s so much more inspiring than a gym selfie. It’s a transformation that turns heads and makes headlines.

3. Stars Are Motivational Multipliers

Celebrities don’t just have reach. They have influence. Their choices shift culture. People mirror them. They spread trends. And when those trends are healthy (fitness, supplements, recovery), it lifts the industry as a whole.

Seen the ripple effect? It starts with Ciara, Lil Jon, and Jelly Roll. Fans start asking questions. They search. They shop. They train smarter. Brands thrive. Gyms benefit. Nutritionists see more demand. And trainers? They get more clients.

It created a snowball effect that we need here in the United States. We can reverse this obesity epidemic if more people were vocal and were models of a healthy lifestyle.

4. The Bigger Picture: Movement, Inspiration, Real Change

This isn’t about flash and hype. It’s about real people seeing real change. Ciara’s intensity. Lil Jon’s muscular transformation. Jelly Roll’s weight loss journey. They all matter and have an impact.

When high-profile figures step into gyms, embrace supplements, and get out there doing the work, it moves culture. It normalizes wellness. It makes goals feel reachable.

That’s what the fitness and supplement industry needs. Because when a star says, “creatine doubled my energy,” or “I walked into bodybuilding at 54 and got third,” people listen.