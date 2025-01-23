It’s Snowy… How Do You Get in a Workout?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

As I sit here and write this, it’s snowing outside. Most people skip their workouts. But why? There are plenty of things you can do.

Snowy weather could put a dent in your workout plans if you want to hit the gym, but that doesn’t mean you should skip exercise altogether. While it’s tempting to curl up on the couch with a blanket, staying active is key — even when the roads are icy, and the sidewalks are buried under snow.

Let’s explore some creative and practical ways to get in a workout or cardio session, no matter what the forecast looks like.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. You should speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

Embrace the Great Indoors

If the snow has you trapped at home, there’s no reason your living room can’t become your new gym. Bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and lunges require zero equipment and are highly effective. Add in some planks or burpees for a cardio boost.

Do you have a pair of dumbbells, resistance bands, or a kettlebell lying around? If you follow my content, you should! Heck, I’ve talked about resistance bands in a massive number of my articles. Use them to add variety and resistance to your indoor routine.

The key is to not find excuses why you can’t get in some sort of workout. Anything is better than nothing, right? You can even use household items like water jugs or a backpack filled with books if you’re in a pinch.

Cardio Without the Cold

Who says you need to run outside for cardio? Try a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout in your living room. Jumping jacks, mountain climbers, and high knees will get your heart pumping in no time.

Got a treadmill, stationary bike, or rowing machine collecting dust? Now’s the time to put it to use. Even walking in place while streaming your favorite TV show can help you rack up steps and stay active.

Or, if you enjoy the cold, bundle up and walk outside. Toss on your snow boots and walk around the neighborhood. If the streets are already plowed, be safe and walk on the side of the street closest to the curb so you aren’t in the middle of the street and risk getting run over by a vehicle (or, worse, the snowplow).

A non-PG rated form of cardio could also add to your calories burned during the day. I’m sure you can use your imagination here and know where I’m going. Tell your spouse or significant other that you have a cardio workout you can do together. Know what I mean? (wink wink)

Get Creative with Snowy Fun

If you can brave the cold, the snow itself offers a great opportunity for some exercise. Shoveling snow is a full-body workout that’ll leave you sweating, especially if you focus on engaging your core and legs. Just be sure to use proper form to avoid injuries to things like your lower back.

Want something more fun? Go sledding! Dragging a sled uphill is a killer workout for your legs and glutes. You’ll also sneak in cardio without even realizing it. Take your kids out and make it a family affair. You know your kids are always down for a sledding adventure. Or take your significant other or spouse out and have some fun tubing down a hill together.

Stretch It Out (You Know You’re Not Doing It Regularly)

Stuck indoors but not feeling like hitting the weights? Focus on flexibility. A yoga or stretching session is perfect for snowy days when you want to move without breaking a major sweat.

Fire up a yoga app or follow a video online. Stretching not only keeps your muscles loose but also helps you de-stress when the snow has you feeling cabin fever.

Stretching is underutilized by most when, in actuality, people need it the most to stay limber. As we age, we lose flexibility, and if you’re resistance training, you may already find yourself suffering from range of motion due to the added mass.

This is a great opportunity to stretch out tight muscles and work on your flexibility that you may have lost over the years of failing to make stretching a priority. Who knows, you may enjoy it and finally add it to your routine.

Make the Most of Small Opportunities

If the snow means you’re not going anywhere because you got absolutely dumped on, use that extra time at home wisely. Set a timer and do quick workouts throughout the day. Even five minutes of movement adds up.

Need to warm up those cold muscles? Do a set of jumping jacks or jog in place. Waiting for your coffee to brew (you know you have several cups a day)? Sneak in some squats.

The key is to stay active in small bursts whenever and wherever you can.

Don’t Let the Weather Win

Snow might make it harder to get to the gym or run outside, but it’s no excuse to skip a workout. With a little creativity, you can still stay on track with your fitness goals.

Remember, consistency is what matters most. So, lace up your sneakers, find a space to move, and make it happen—snow or shine. You’ll feel better for it, and maybe you’ll stop finding excuses!