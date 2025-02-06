Is There Concern for Cyanocobalamin in Energy Drinks?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Listen, I’m going to shoot straight with you because that’s what I do. As someone who drinks energy drinks daily (yes, daily), I’ve heard all the fear-mongering about ingredients. The latest controversy? Cyanocobalamin in energy drinks. Let’s break this down.

Dr. Paul Saladino has been vocal about the “dangers” of cyanocobalamin. In fact, I was watching his interview on Valuetainment, where he sat down with Patrick Bet-David and discussed many topics.

Here’s the deal: I think Paul Saladino is a good human. Do I think he’s out there trying to scare everyone into removing everything from your diet and only going with single-ingredient foods, etc.? No. But I do think he sensationalizes many topics he talks about, and it can cause people to not necessarily trust him and what he says moving forward.

The fact that he can literally look at just about anything and find something wrong with it is somewhat annoying. As I tell my clients, moderation is key. Eliminate as much as you can, but don’t obsess over things.

Circling back, is Saladino correct that cyanocobalamin is bad and that it is used as B12 in energy drinks? Yes. That said, the amount of cyanocobalamin in energy drinks is so low that it’s a fraction of what you’d actually need to consume in order to reach any sort of toxic levels.

But, in this article, we are going to dive deeper into cyanocobalamin and get a better understanding of what it is and if it’s something you need to worry about in the things you consume.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What the Heck Is Cyanocobalamin Anyway?

First, let’s get something straight: cyanocobalamin is simply a form of vitamin B12. It’s probably the most common form you’ll find in supplements and fortified foods. Why? Because it’s stable and cost-effective.

Most supplement companies are not going to be using the highest quality ingredients out there, or they will price themselves out of the market.

Do some companies use such ingredients? Sure. But their prices are high and only individuals who care about getting the highest quality ingredients will pay such a premium.

Otherwise, normal consumers will simply purchase the next best thing with the mindset that it’s better than nothing and doesn’t break the bank by using it.

Now, the concern with cyanocobalamin stems from the “cyano” part — yes, it contains a cyanide molecule. Sounds scary, right? Oh no! But hold up. Pump the brakes.

The amount of cyanide we’re talking about is incredibly minimal. Your body naturally detoxifies way more cyanide from everyday foods like almonds and brussels sprouts. Yeah, you read that right.

Show Me the Numbers on Cyanocobalamin

Let me break down the numbers for you.

A typical energy drink contains about 6-12 micrograms of cyanocobalamin.

While there is no definitive dosage of cyanocobalamin that is deemed toxic (it’s based on how much you weigh and how your body can eliminate it from your system), some have mentioned you need several milligrams of cyanide to be considered toxic.

What does that mean?

It means you’d need to drink an insane number of energy drinks in one sitting to even approach harmful levels. And guess what? Your kidneys would fail from the liquid overload long before the cyanocobalamin became an issue.

Again, I’m no doctor, but based on that information, it’s my opinion that you wouldn’t be able to drink enough to reach a toxic level.

Your Body’s Got You Covered

But here’s what really seals the deal for me: your body has a built-in system for dealing with small amounts of cyanide. It’s called the rhodanese enzyme system, and it converts cyanide into thiocyanate, which you simply pee out.

It’s literally doing this all day, every day, whether you drink energy drinks or not.

People fail to remember that the body is a well-oiled machine. The organs in the body are constantly filtering toxins and eliminating them from the body. That’s their job.

Can something happen if an organ becomes damaged or you take in too much of a substance that’s toxic? Sure. But for the most part, your body has you covered.

Real Talk: My Personal Experience

Look, I’m not just defending energy drinks because I enjoy them (which I do). I’m telling you this because I’ve spent years researching and writing about supplements and nutrition. I’ve seen ingredients demonized time and time again, only for science to prove these fears unfounded.

Could you opt for methylcobalamin instead? Sure. It’s another form of B12. Unfortunately, it’s more expensive, and most brands aren’t going to make the switch to it. So, you’re left to either stop drinking your energy drink or live with it.

But, in my opinion, don’t stress about the cyanocobalamin in your favorite energy drink. The dose makes the poison, and we’re nowhere near poison territory here.

Here’s my personal take: I’ve been consuming energy drinks with cyanocobalamin for years. My bloodwork is solid, my health is great, and I’m more concerned about getting enough B12 than I am about the form it comes in.

What You Should Actually Worry About

Enough with the scary talk about consuming cyanide in your energy drinks and allowing Paul Saladino to make you think that every single thing you consume on a daily basis is going to kill you.

The real issues with energy drinks aren’t about cyanocobalamin — they’re about consuming too much caffeine and sugar. That’s where you should focus your attention if you’re worried about your energy drink consumption. And that’s a topic for a whole new article on energy drink consumption and things to look out for.

Should You Give Up Energy Drinks Due to Cyanocobalamin?

Let me be as straightforward as possible: No. The cyanocobalamin in your energy drink is not at a level where you need to be concerned. Your body knows exactly what to do with it, and the amounts present are nowhere near harmful levels.

If you’re still concerned, by all means, do your own research or stop consuming energy drinks altogether.

The bottom line is that you can drink your energy drinks without stressing about the cyanocobalamin present is going to poison and kill you. There are plenty of other things worth worrying about in life — this isn’t one of them.