Improve Your Skin Health with Salmon Sperm?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m not gonna lie… using salmon sperm to improve your skin health sounds kinda fishy. But I guess when it comes to anti-aging, people will do just about anything to look younger.

We’ve seen vampire facials, snail slime serums, and even gold-infused creams. But now? People are lining up to inject salmon sperm into their faces.

Yes, you read that right. Salmon sperm.

Interestingly enough, this was all brought to my attention when a friend of mine told me he was getting another round of salmon sperm injections. My reply was, “You’re getting what?” Yup. Salmon sperm being shot into his face. I thought he was joking with me until I actually looked it up and found out it’s a thing.

Personally, I thought it was a little weird. Ok, super weird.

Move over Botox! Apparently, the new thing is getting a facial by some salmon. Sorry guys, salmon sperm and human sperm don’t carry the same benefits (but you can try to convince your girlfriend or wife).

All jokes aside, in this article, let’s dive deeper into this bizarre-sounding skincare trend, why it’s gaining traction, and whether or not it might actually work.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Salmon Sperm Therapy?

Salmon sperm injections are part of a treatment known as Rejuran, sometimes called PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide) therapy.

This anti-aging treatment originally gained popularity in South Korea and is now spreading around the globe. Celebrities and skincare influencers have helped it explode in popularity.

But what exactly is being injected? Is it actually salmon sperm (like the real, fresh liquid)?

Apparently, the magic comes from DNA fragments extracted from salmon sperm. These fragments are said to help regenerate skin, reduce wrinkles, and improve overall complexion.

It may sound like something out of a sci-fi movie, but there’s actual science behind it.

How Does Salmon Sperm Help Your Skin?

Let’s start with the basics.

The DNA in salmon sperm is actually structurally similar to human DNA. When these DNA fragments are injected into the skin, they’re believed to help repair damaged tissue and promote healing.

PDRN, the active compound in salmon sperm, has shown some benefits in supporting cellular regeneration and reducing inflammation. This makes it especially interesting for anti-aging and skin rejuvenation.

But what does that actually mean for your face?

1. Boosts Collagen Production

One of the biggest skin benefits of salmon sperm is its ability to boost collagen production.

Collagen is what keeps your skin firm and youthful. As we age, our bodies naturally produce less of it. That’s when the wrinkles start to show up.

By injecting salmon sperm-based treatments, the goal is to stimulate your skin to create more collagen. Over time, this can improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

2. Improves Elasticity and Hydration

Another major benefit of salmon sperm is its effect on skin elasticity.

People who’ve had the treatment report tighter, plumper skin with fewer sagging areas. That’s because the therapy helps restore the skin’s natural bounce.

Hydration levels also improve. Salmon sperm draws moisture into the skin, which helps give you that healthy glow everyone’s chasing.

This isn’t just temporary either — consistent treatments appear to offer long-term improvements.

3. Reduces Inflammation and Speeds Up Healing

Salmon sperm also contains properties that help reduce inflammation and promote wound healing.

That means it could be beneficial not just for aging skin but also for people dealing with acne scars, redness, or other types of skin damage.

This healing effect is one of the reasons the treatment is often used after other aesthetic procedures like lasers or microneedling. It helps calm the skin and accelerate recovery.

What Does the Research Says

While it’s still a relatively new trend in the West, studies coming out of Asia are showing promise.

Research has shown that PDRN (from salmon sperm) can:

Promote regeneration of skin cells

Increase fibroblast activity (the cells that make collagen)

Improve overall skin tone and texture

More human trials are needed, but the early results are quite encouraging.

And let’s not ignore the fact that people are seeing real-world results. Before-and-after photos show noticeably smoother, healthier-looking skin after just a few sessions.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, my buddy sent me a photo of his face as he suffered from chronic acne, even at the age of 50. After a single session of getting injected with salmon sperm, within three days, his acne disappeared.

What’s the Catch?

Of course, not everything about salmon sperm is sunshine and glowing cheeks.

The treatment isn’t cheap. Sessions can cost several hundred dollars, and multiple visits may be needed for best results.

It’s also not for the squeamish. While the product is purified and sterile, the idea of injecting fish DNA into your face is definitely not for everyone.

There’s also the possibility of mild side effects like swelling, redness, or bruising after treatment. As with any injectable, it’s important to go to a trained and licensed professional.

Should You Try It?

If you’re serious about anti-aging and don’t mind trying something, uh… unconventional? Salmon sperm might be worth considering.

It’s not a miracle cure, but it could be a powerful addition to your skincare routine — especially if you’re already doing things like microneedling, peels, or lasers.

Just make sure to do your research. Not all clinics use the same product, and the quality of the treatment can vary.

Talk to a dermatologist or skincare professional to see if it makes sense for your skin type and goals. They can also answer any questions you may have about the procedure and product.

Seems Like Getting a Facial with Salmon Sperm is Beneficial

Salmon sperm might sound like a weird punchline, but it’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about trends in skincare.

With potential benefits like improved collagen production, better elasticity, and reduced inflammation, it’s not hard to see why people are jumping on the bandwagon.

As always, stay skeptical (I absolutely was) and do your homework before injecting anything into your face.

But who knows?

The next time someone asks what your anti-aging secret is, you might just tell them… salmon sperm.

And watch their jaw drop.

While I don’t think this is the right procedure for me, it could be precisely what you’re looking for as part of your skincare and anti-aging routine.