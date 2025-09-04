How to Fix Rounded Shoulders (Simple Solutions)

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

We live in the golden age of bad posture. And don’t think for a minute that I don’t have a finger pointed back at myself as well. I may be the worst offender due to sitting at a desk all day long, which causes rounded shoulders.

Whether you’re slouched over your laptop, glued to your phone, or melting into your couch like a human puddle, chances are your body’s not loving it.

Over time, these habits can lead to rounded shoulders, a stiff upper back, nagging neck pain, and that awkward “tech neck” hump.

But here’s the good news: you don’t have to live hunched forever.

If your shoulders are caving in or you notice a forward lean when standing, it may be time for a postural reboot.

With a bit of stretching, consistency, and expert advice, you can straighten up.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and discuss how you can fix rounded shoulders and improve your posture.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Causes Rounded Shoulders?

Poor posture is the primary reason for rounded shoulders. Sure, you may achieve rounded shoulders by doing a ton of chest movements and not enough back movements, but there are several factors that contribute to this condition.

Let’s dive into some of the causes of rounded shoulders.

Modern habits: Extended periods of slouching on couches, looking downward at mobile devices, or prolonged computer use at work can gradually lead to shoulder hunching.

Regularly carrying weighty objects, such as groceries or heavy backpacks or purses, may cause a stooped posture.

Sedentary lifestyle: Weak core muscles in the abdominal and back regions often result in forward-leaning, as these muscles are essential for maintaining a proper upright posture.

When maintaining poor posture positions for extended periods, the muscles behind the shoulders become weak and overstretched. Simultaneously, chest and front shoulder muscles shorten.

Rounded shoulders develop when the posterior shoulder muscles lack sufficient strength to elevate the shoulders fully.

How Do You Fix Rounded Shoulders?

The most effective approach to correct rounded shoulders involves a combination of stretching exercises, strengthening routines, and postural correction techniques.

These methods can address pain, discomfort, and posture problems associated with rounded shoulders.

1. Chest and arm stretches

Loosening up tight chest and arm muscles is a great first step toward better posture. These simple stretches help open up the front of your body, ease shoulder tightness, and give you some much-needed relief from hunching.

Hold each stretch for 15–30 seconds, repeat 2–4 times, and don’t forget to breathe slowly and deeply throughout.

2. Maintaining good posture

Good posture isn’t just about standing up straight. While that may help align the spine, it doesn’t do much to correct rounded shoulders. The key lies in repositioning the shoulder blades on the rib cage rather than simply puffing out the chest.

You can also use a posture corrector to maintain the correct posture.

Studies show that posture correctors, also known as posture braces, can effectively reduce rounded shoulders. These devices help realign your body in two ways:

Active correction: Posture correctors gently pull your shoulders back to guide you into proper alignment. This helps counteract muscular imbalances caused by slouching or poor movement patterns.

They provide ongoing physical feedback throughout the day, subtly reminding you to sit or stand straighter. Over time, this helps retrain your muscles and brain to maintain better posture without conscious effort naturally.

3. Thoracic mobility exercises

Rounded shoulders can lead to stiffness in the thoracic spine, the upper and mid-back region, causing it to adopt a more hunched posture, also known as thoracic kyphosis.

This stiffness limits spinal mobility, making everyday movements less efficient and more taxing on the body. Maintaining good mobility throughout all segments of the spine is essential for optimal movement and alignment.

When the thoracic spine moves freely, it supports better posture, reduces neck and lower back strain, and enhances overall functional movement. You can use foam rollers to focus on thoracic mobility exercises.

4. Drive in the correct position

Maintaining proper posture while driving deserves attention. Keep your seat in an upright position, mirroring the correct posture.

Position the seat close enough to the steering wheel, turn signals, and controls to avoid reaching forward. The headrest should be adjusted to align with your head height.

5. Ergonomic workstation

A properly designed ergonomic workspace can support good posture and prevent rounded shoulders, regardless of whether you work at a desk, on an assembly line, or while traveling.

6. Strengthen your core

Building core strength is essential in addressing rounded shoulders, but it’s crucial to understand what your core really encompasses. It’s not just your abs. Your core spans all the muscles between your shoulders and knees, acting as the central support system for your entire body.

If these muscles are weak, your upper body lacks the foundation it needs to maintain good posture, making you more likely to slouch or hunch forward.

Simple, equipment-free exercises like planks, squats, lunges, and push-ups target multiple muscle groups and can significantly strengthen your core. As your core becomes stronger, it becomes easier for your shoulders and head to stay naturally aligned.