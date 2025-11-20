How to Complete a Navy SEAL Training Workout

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

There is a reason why Navy SEALs are known as some of the toughest people in the world. Earning that title is not just about physical strength. It takes discipline, mental toughness, and sharp focus.

Even if you are not aiming to join this elite force, training like a Navy SEAL can be an excellent way to push yourself. These workouts are designed to build muscle, boost endurance, increase overall fitness, and develop a strong mindset.

Are you ready to challenge your body and take your fitness to the next level?

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and get you prepared to improve your strength, stamina, and mental focus in one powerful routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

4 Core Components of the Navy SEAL Workout

Below are some of the core components of the Navy SEAL workout that you can challenge yourself to try:

1. Bodyweight exercises

Bodyweight exercises play a huge role in Navy SEAL training. These moves help build functional strength and can be done anywhere, making them perfect for both beginners and advanced athletes.

Below are some of the key bodyweight exercises that Navy SEALs regularly use to stay in top shape:

Push-ups: Great for building upper body strength, especially in the chest, shoulders, and triceps.

Great for building upper body strength, especially in the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Squats: Target the lower body, improving leg strength, mobility, and balance.

Target the lower body, improving leg strength, mobility, and balance. Burpees: A challenging, full-body movement that blends strength with cardio, helping to build endurance and explosive power.

A challenging, full-body movement that blends strength with cardio, helping to build endurance and explosive power. Pull-ups : Strengthen the back, shoulders, and arms while also improving grip strength.

: Strengthen the back, shoulders, and arms while also improving grip strength. Sit-ups: Focus on the core, boosting stability and supporting better overall movement.

2. Running

Running is an integral part of their fitness routine, blending speed, stamina, and mental toughness. The running workouts usually include a mix of different styles to keep the body challenged.

Interval training: This involves short bursts of high-speed running followed by brief recovery periods. It is great for boosting both speed and endurance.

This involves short bursts of high-speed running followed by brief recovery periods. It is great for boosting both speed and endurance. Long-distance runs: These runs help build cardiovascular fitness and test mental toughness, often covering distances of 10 miles or more.

These runs help build cardiovascular fitness and test mental toughness, often covering distances of 10 miles or more. Hill sprints: Running uphill at full effort strengthens the legs and improves heart and lung capacity, making it an ideal exercise for building power and endurance simultaneously.

3. Swimming

Swimming is a key part of Navy SEAL training, and it is about much more than just staying afloat. These workouts focus on endurance, breathing control, and swimming technique, all of which are essential for water-based operations.

Below are some of the main swimming drills used in their training:

Long-distance swims : These help improve cardiovascular endurance, build lung capacity, and boost overall stamina in the water.

: These help improve cardiovascular endurance, build lung capacity, and boost overall stamina in the water. Combat swimmer strokes: These specialized strokes are designed to be efficient and conserve energy, allowing swimmers to cover long distances without tiring quickly.

These specialized strokes are designed to be efficient and conserve energy, allowing swimmers to cover long distances without tiring quickly. Underwater training: These drills focus on breath control and mental focus, requiring swimmers to perform tasks while submerged, which helps build resilience and calmness under pressure.

4. Functional training

Functional strength training focuses on developing practical strength that translates to everyday activities and challenging physical situations. For Navy SEALs, this type of training is imperative, as it prepares the body to handle unpredictable challenges in any environment.

Below are a few key functional strength exercises commonly used in their workouts:

Weighted vest workouts: Adding a weighted vest to movements like running, walking, or bodyweight exercises helps boost both strength and endurance, making the body more adaptable under load.

Adding a weighted vest to movements like running, walking, or bodyweight exercises helps boost both strength and endurance, making the body more adaptable under load. Sandbag training: Lifting, carrying, and tossing sandbags works the entire body, especially the core, improving stability and grip strength, and mimics real-life physical demands.

Lifting, carrying, and tossing sandbags works the entire body, especially the core, improving stability and grip strength, and mimics real-life physical demands. Kettlebell swings: This explosive, full-body move helps build power, boost grip strength, and improve cardiovascular fitness.

Tips and Considerations to Successfully Complete a Navy SEAL Training Workout

If you decide to follow this Navy SEAL-inspired workout plan, you will quickly see that it involves quite a bit of training throughout the week.

That is why it is important to listen to your body and adjust as needed. If the routine feels too intense, you can reduce the number of sets or swap some of the cardio sessions for a simple walk or a light hike to stay active without overdoing it.

For those just starting out, some of the bodyweight exercises may feel tough. You can modify movements like pull-ups by using resistance bands or do push-ups from your knees until you build enough strength.

However, if your goal is to take the Navy SEAL fitness test, you will eventually need to perform the exercises without assistance.

The key focus here is progress. Tracking your reps, sets, and times will help you see how far you have come and keep you motivated as you work toward your goals.

Lastly, don’t forget the basics.

Support your training with a balanced diet, adequate hydration, and quality sleep to maximize the benefits of every workout.