How Does Eating Meat Daily Affect Your Body and Health?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you’re someone who couldn’t imagine eating meat daily, this article isn’t for you. Or if you are a vegan or vegetarian, you definitely want to “x” out of this article as it’s most definitely not going to be your cup of tea.

But if you’re someone who would love to be eating meat daily, this article is most certainly up your alley.

Personally, eating meat daily would absolutely get two thumbs up in my book. As someone who loves eating burgers, ground meat, and steak any chance I can, you can say I’m a fan.

But what exactly happens when you’re eating meat daily?

Well, the truth is, eating meat daily can have both benefits and drawbacks. The type and amount of meat you consume play a major role in how it affects your health.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into the effects of eating meat daily and get a better understanding of whether the overall net result is positive or negative as it relates to your body and health.

Let’s dig in!

Eating Meat Daily Provides High-Quality Protein for Muscle Growth

One of the biggest advantages of eating meat daily is its high-quality protein content.

Meat provides all the essential amino acids your body needs for muscle repair, tissue growth, and overall health. These amino acids are crucial since your body cannot produce them all on its own.

Meat proteins also have a high biological value, meaning your body can efficiently use them to support various functions.

For those who engage in strength training or endurance sports, eating meat daily can aid in muscle recovery and performance.

Loaded with Tons of Essential Vitamins and Minerals

What are the essential vitamins and minerals you get if you are eating meat daily, and what benefits do they possess that you should be aware of and understand? Let’s unpack things.

1. Iron for Oxygen Transport

Meat is a great source of iron, which plays a key role in forming hemoglobin.

Hemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen throughout your body.

If you suffer from an iron deficiency, it can lead to fatigue, weakness, and impaired immune function.

Eating meat daily can help prevent this issue, especially for individuals prone to low iron levels.

2. Zinc for Immunity and Healing

Zinc is another vital nutrient found in meat. It supports immune function, promotes wound healing, and aids in cell growth and repair.

This important mineral also plays a role in your senses of taste and smell, making it an important mineral for overall well-being.

3. B Vitamins for Energy Production

Eating meat daily provides you with B vitamins, including B12, which is crucial for red blood cell formation and nerve function.

These vitamins help your body convert food into energy, keeping you active and alert throughout the day.

The Downsides of Eating Meat Daily

While meat has undeniable benefits, eating too much of it — especially red and processed meats — can pose health risks. Here’s what to watch out for.

1. Increased Cancer Risk

Research suggests that consuming excessive amounts of red and processed meats may increase the risk of certain cancers, including colorectal cancer.

Experts recommend limiting red meat intake to less than 50 grams (about 1.76 ounces) per day to reduce this risk.

2. Higher Saturated Fat Content

Fatty cuts of meat contain significant amounts of saturated fat, which can raise bad cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease.

Red meats like beef, pork, and lamb typically have higher saturated fat content compared to poultry or fish. Choosing lean cuts when eating meat daily and controlling portion sizes can help minimize these risks.

3. Environmental Impact

Meat production has a notable environmental footprint. Diets that heavily rely on meat (like the carnivore diet) contribute more to greenhouse gas emissions compared to plant-based diets.

Reducing meat consumption or incorporating more plant-based proteins can lessen your environmental impact.

How Much Meat Should You Eat Daily?

There’s no strict rule on how much meat you should eat, but protein intake guidelines provide a useful reference.

For healthy adults, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) suggests consuming 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

However, experts recommend increasing this to 1.2 grams per kilogram to help prevent age-related muscle loss. Protein should make up 10-35% of your daily caloric intake, depending on your activity level and goals.

Personally, I strive for (and recommend to all of my clients) around 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight. For example, I weigh 195 pounds, so my daily protein goal is 195 grams, split into several meals.

Making Meat a Healthy Part of Your Diet

If you eat meat daily, making smart choices is key to maintaining a balanced diet. Here are some strategies to keep your meat consumption healthy:

1. Choose Lean Cuts

If you’re eating meat daily, look for leaner cuts to reduce unhealthy fat intake. Some good choices to consider include:

Beef: Top sirloin, round steak, chuck shoulder, and ground beef (90% lean or higher)

Top sirloin, round steak, chuck shoulder, and ground beef (90% lean or higher) Pork: Tenderloin, center loin, and ham

Tenderloin, center loin, and ham Poultry: Skinless chicken breasts and turkey cutlets

Skinless chicken breasts and turkey cutlets Deli Meats: Turkey, roast beef, and low-fat luncheon meats

2. Limit Processed and Fatty Meats

Certain meats are high in saturated fat and additives that can negatively impact your health. Try to limit your intake of:

Fatty cuts of beef, pork, and lamb

Regular ground beef (75-85% lean)

Duck and other high-fat poultry

Processed meats like hot dogs, sausages, and bacon

Luncheon meats such as salami and bologna

3. Control Portion Sizes

A recommended serving of meat is about 3-4 ounces, roughly the size of a deck of cards. This portion allows you to enjoy the benefits of meat while making room for other nutrient-rich foods in your diet, like healthy vegetables.

4. Cook Meat the Right Way

How you prepare your meat matters. Healthier cooking methods include:

Grilling

Baking

Broiling

Steaming

These techniques help retain vital nutrients while reducing the intake of added fats and oils. It should go without saying, but don’t prepare your meat in a bunch of oils, or you’re going to be taking in a ton of unnecessary and potentially unhealthy calories and fats.

5. Balance with Plant-Based Proteins

Diversify your protein intake by incorporating plant-based sources like beans, lentils, and quinoa. These foods offer additional nutrients such as fiber and antioxidants that meat lacks. You could even include some of them as sides to your meat dish.

Are You Eating Meat Daily?

Eating meat daily can be a nutritious choice if you select lean cuts, watch your portion sizes, and include a variety of protein sources.

While eating meat daily provides you with high-quality protein, iron, zinc, and B vitamins, excessive consumption (especially of red and processed meats) can lead to some adverse health risks.

So, what’s the answer?

The key is balance. By incorporating plant-based proteins and using healthy cooking methods, you can enjoy the benefits of meat while maintaining overall health and wellness.