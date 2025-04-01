How Can Diet & Lifestyle Improve Hashimoto’s Disease?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When you have Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, what you eat may affect how you feel. Some people find relief by following specific eating plans, like the Autoimmune Protocol, or avoiding grains and gluten, which may help calm the inflammation that drives this condition.

Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system’s white blood cells mistakenly attack the thyroid gland. This butterfly-shaped gland, located at the base of the neck, plays a crucial role in the body, producing hormones that influence everything from metabolism to organ function.

Over time, this ongoing attack can reduce the thyroid’s ability to make the hormones your body needs.

In this article, we will dive deeper and explore the diet and lifestyle changes that could help you better manage Hashimoto’s and improve your overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Hashimoto’s Disease?

Consider your thyroid to be the control center of your body. This small yet powerful gland regulates your temperature, hormone levels, and metabolism. If it becomes sluggish, you may experience persistent fatigue, hair loss, dry skin, weight gain, or difficulties with your bathroom.

Hashimoto’s disease happens when your immune system mistakenly attacks your healthy thyroid. Your thyroid is located right at the base of your neck and affects nearly every organ, from your heart to your brain.

But when you have Hashimoto’s, your immune system’s white blood cells damage the thyroid, making it harder for your body to produce the needed hormones.

Although no single diet can cure Hashimoto’s, your food choices significantly impact your well-being. Certain foods may exacerbate your symptoms by heightening inflammation in your body.

The good news is that consistently adjusting your diet can improve how you feel and help you control your symptoms. Remember that maintaining these changes is crucial, as reverting to previous eating habits could trigger a flare-up of your symptoms.

How Does Diet and Lifestyle Affect Hashimoto’s

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is one of the most common thyroid disorders in developed countries, including the United States. Even with medication, many people experience symptoms that affect their quality of life.

Research shows that diet and lifestyle changes are crucial for managing Hashimoto’s, particularly for those with persistent symptoms despite treatment or normal hormone levels that exclude them from medication.

Adjusting your diet can help reduce inflammation, a factor often linked to Hashimoto’s and may lower thyroid antibodies that cause thyroid damage.

These changes can also help prevent or manage related health conditions like obesity and diabetes while improving weight, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.

However, since everyone responds differently, a personalized approach to treatment is recommended for the best results.

Best Diets for Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

There are ways in which you can better control Hashimoto’s Disease. Below are some diets that can help you feel your best:

1. Gluten and grain-free diets

Research shows that if you have Hashimoto’s, you are more likely to have celiac disease than other people. That is why doctors now recommend getting tested for celiac disease if you have been diagnosed with Hashimoto’s.

Going gluten-free or grain-free might help, even if you don’t have celiac disease.

In one study that followed 34 women with Hashimoto’s for six months, those who cut out gluten saw real improvements. Their thyroid started working better, their vitamin D levels went up, and they had fewer thyroid antibodies compared to women who kept eating gluten.

Scientists have found that cutting out gluten might help people with Hashimoto’s and other autoimmune conditions.

2. Paleo

The Paleo diet focuses on eating whole, unprocessed foods inspired by the dietary habits of early humans. It excludes grains, dairy, potatoes, beans, lentils, refined sugar, and refined oils. Instead, it focuses on cage-free and grass-fed meats, vegetables, seafood, nuts (excluding peanuts), seeds, and healthy fats like avocado and olive oil.

In addition to the Paleo diet, the Autoimmune Paleo (AIP) diet builds on the Paleo principles but further restricts foods that may cause inflammation or harm gut health.

Besides steering clear of typical Paleo restrictions, the AIP diet also cuts out nightshade vegetables (such as tomatoes), eggs, nuts, and seeds to help reduce inflammation for individuals with autoimmune disorders.

3. Lactose-free diet

If you suspect you are lactose intolerant, choosing a lactose-free diet can aid digestive issues and enhance thyroid function. It is not unfamiliar for those diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease to have problems digesting dairy.

Cutting dairy products from your diet could improve Hashimoto’s symptoms.

4. Anti-inflammatory diet

Inflammation can be the main driving force behind Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, and following an anti-inflammatory diet filled with fruits and vegetables can help improve symptoms.

A study of 218 women diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis found that those who consumed fruits and vegetables more often had lower levels of oxidative stress, a condition linked to chronic inflammation. This suggests that incorporating more plant-based, nutrient-dense foods into your diet may be beneficial for managing the condition.