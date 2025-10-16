Herbal Supplement Sales Hit a Record High

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

It should come as no surprise that more and more people are turning to supplements to support their health and well-being. That said, herbal supplement sales in the United States reached new heights in 2024, hitting $13.2 billion. That’s an impressive increase of $680 million compared to the year before.

If you’ve been keeping up and did the math, you may say, “Matt, the 5.4% growth wasn’t as high as the 8.2% annual average we saw from 2015 to 2019.” And your math would be correct. That said, it’s still a solid rebound after a 1.9% dip in 2022 during the post-COVID reset.

Looking at the big picture here, it marks the second straight year of growth, signaling that the industry may be returning to steadier and more sustainable momentum (which is great for supplement brands from a sales perspective and for consumers, as they are going to have more choices out in the market).

In this article, I want to dive deeper into the latest herbal supplement sales and unpack the figures and statistics we are currently seeing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Herbal Supplement Sales Show a Market Regaining Strength

According to Tyler Smith, managing editor of HerbalGram and lead author of the American Botanical Council’s annual Herb Market Report, the recovery that we’ve seen in the reports is a strong sign.

He mentioned, “After a rare sales decline in 2022 and modest growth in 2023, the 5.4% increase in herbal supplement sales in 2024 suggests the market may be returning to steady, sustainable growth.”

Much of this growth is being fueled by consumer interest in healthy aging, which is a booming category today. Supplements targeting cardiovascular and cognitive health remain two of the top-selling.

At the same time, versatile ingredients such as mushrooms and algae are also gaining traction, showing how convenience and broad wellness benefits are influencing buying decisions.

It should be noted that the 2024 Herb Market Report, featured in HerbalGram #144, was built using retail sales data from SPINS and the Nutrition Business Journal. These numbers reflect sales of herbal dietary supplements where the primary ingredient is an herb, plant, or fungus.

Herbal Supplement Sales in the Mainstream Channel

In mainstream outlets like grocery stores and drugstores, psyllium once again took the top spot, bringing in $289.5 million in 2024. That number represented a slight 2.3% decline from the previous year. I believe the increase is due to people looking to support gut health, and that category as a whole is getting a bump.

Elderberry held strong in second place with nearly $145.2 million in sales, despite a steep 21% year-over-year drop. This was the second consecutive year elderberry posted losses greater than 20%. In my opinion, this is due to us coming out of the pandemic, where everyone flocked to elderberry to help boost their immune system.

Ashwagandha, turmeric, and beet root rounded out the top five. Ashwagandha saw $144.5 million in sales, marking a 13.8% jump. Turmeric pulled in $141.8 million but slipped 2.9%. Beet root had the most impressive growth, climbing 67.7% to $117 million.

The fastest-rising category in the mainstream channel was “mushrooms (other),” which entered the top 40 list for the first time with a 76% surge in sales. Other strong performers included rhubarb, which grew 29.7% to $12.8 million, and St. John’s wort, which jumped 24% to $32.8 million.

All of that being said, unfortunately, there were some losers in the group, as not every herb had a good year.

Ginkgo suffered the sharpest decline, falling 30.4% to $15.8 million. Some of that decline was due to SPINS’ coding changes for private label products, but the report also suggested a potential shift in consumer preferences. Consumers may be moving away from ginkgo in favor of alternatives like mushrooms and ashwagandha (which both saw double-digit growth).

Herbal Supplement Sales in the Natural Channel

In the natural channel, turmeric once again led the pack. It brought in $37.1 million, though that was a slight decline of 1.7% from 2023.

“Mushrooms (other)” followed with $27.6 million in sales, growing 14.4% year-over-year. CBD landed in third place at $26 million, but sales dropped 17%. Elderberry held the fourth spot with $22.8 million, down 7.8%. Ashwagandha came in fifth with $21.2 million, marking a 6% increase.

The biggest standout in the natural channel was algae. “Algae (other)” skyrocketed 131.7% to $19.5 million, fueled by the booming popularity of green powders and superfood blends like AG1. Truth be told, I have written more content in the past 12 months about algae supplements for brands than any other supplement out there. It’s booming, and I see these products having another solid year.

Other strong growers included mullein (up 45.1%), moringa (39.2%), milk thistle (33.9%), rhodiola (30.4%), and chaga (23.6%).

Why Consumers Are Driving Herbal Supplement Sales

The numbers highlight how consumers are looking for more than just quick fixes. Many are buying herbal supplements for stress relief, sharper focus, and long-term health benefits like cardiovascular and brain support.

The report pointed out that in a time of political divisions and digital overload, people are looking for natural ways to feel grounded. Convenience and versatility are key, and herbs that deliver multiple wellness benefits are becoming staples in daily routines.

Herbal Supplement Sales Reflect an Enduring Trend

Mark Blumenthal, founder and executive director of the American Botanical Council, believes the upward trend in herbal supplement sales reflects a deeper shift in consumer behavior.

“For over 30 years, we’ve documented a growing body of millions of health-conscious consumers who have shown strong interest in safe, natural, and beneficial herbal supplements,” Blumenthal said. “This is an enduring trend, not a fad. Herbal supplements are now an important part of informed self-care.”

Everyday Health and Wellness Will Continue Pushing Sales

Herbal supplement sales may have slowed down a bit compared to pre-2020 growth rates, but the industry continues to show resilience. With consumers leaning toward products that support both everyday wellness and long-term health, the demand for herbs, mushrooms, and algae isn’t going anywhere.

The 2024 numbers prove that the appetite for natural solutions is strong. From mainstream aisles to natural health stores, herbal supplement sales are poised to remain a cornerstone of the dietary supplement market for years to come.