Fit for Murder: Craig Titus & Kelly Ryan Documentary

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you haven’t watched Fit for Murder, you’re truly missing out on a great film.

In my work as a writer in the industry, I’ve covered more than a few names from the bodybuilding world. One case that stood out (and stayed with me) involves Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan.

I’ve published a couple of articles on them in the past that you can find linked below:

Their story is dark, unsettling, and tragic. That’s why the documentary-style film Fit for Murder deserves a solid spotlight. It revisits their rise, the spectacular fall, and the crime that shocked the fitness industry.

The movie was released back in 2024, and I noticed it was free when scrolling through Tubi the other night and decided to watch it.

I’m no movie critic, but it was an amazing documentary of what happened between Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan that put them behind bars. If you’re a fan of the industry or have heard of the story between these (once) fitness icons, I definitely recommend you watch the movie.

Let’s dive deeper into Fit for Murder now that I took the time to sit down and watch it.

The Storyline

Fit for Murder chronicles how Craig Titus (once a top professional bodybuilder) teamed up with Kelly Ryan (a fitness champion) and hired a young assistant, Melissa James.

The narrative follows the appearance of success: competition wins, business ventures, and the glamorous fitness life. Then the cracks appear.

According to the film, things took a sinister turn when James moved in to assist the two of them. The film tracks the tension, the allegations of theft, the suspected affair, and ultimately the horrific murder of James.

The final scene of the movie showcases their foiled plan to go on the run as they both get arrested in Boston.

Why Fit for Murder Hits Hard

As someone who’s written deep dives into this case before, I appreciate how Fit for Murder pulls no punches.

It keeps the facts intact: the burnt car trunk, the body found in the red Jaguar registered to Kelly Ryan, the duct tape around James’s head.

It marks the timeline clearly: December 14, 2005, the body of James was found in a burning car in the desert near Las Vegas.

It portrays the evidence: surveillance footage of Kelly Ryan purchasing lighter fluid using James’s card; taser residue found in the home; investigators linking the charred vehicle to the couple.

My View as a Fitness-Industry Writer

I’ve covered Craig and Kelly when they were competing, when they were big names in the industry. So, watching this film felt personal. It was almost like I knew them on a personal level.

Fit for Murder doesn’t just recount the crime… it gives context. It shows how fame in fitness can mask reckless behavior. It shows how competition, image, and business intersect with darker impulses.

The documentary is extremely well-written and follows the facts of the case. It has sharp, gripping scenes. It doesn’t drag you along or have you yawning. It uses the bodybuilding-world backdrop to heighten the stakes: from posing routines to personal dramas to fatal consequences.

The Facts You Should Know

Craig Titus pleaded guilty in 2008 to second-degree murder, kidnapping, and arson. He was sentenced to 21–55 years in prison.

Kelly Ryan pleaded guilty to arson and entered an Alford plea to battery with a deadly weapon causing significant bodily harm. She received two consecutive terms of 3–13 years. She was released on parole in October 2017.

Craig Titus is incarcerated, and according to Nevada parole records, his earliest possible release date is December 23, 2026.

Kelly Ryan is out of prison and living a life out of the public spotlight.

It should be noted that I’ve tried to do some digging, and I can’t find any details on what Kelly Ryan has been doing after her release back in 2017. She must be hiding out and keeping a really low profile, as no one has seemed to have spotted her. Honestly, that’s a shame. I think she has a lot to offer in health and fitness and can help many people. Did she mess up her life? Yes. But she did her time, and hopefully she is picking the pieces back up and starting fresh.

The next question is, what will Craig do when he gets released at the end of 2026? Will he follow suit and stay quiet (which doesn’t seem to be his style)? Or will he come out and jump right into the spotlight again? Only time will tell.

Why Fit for Murder Works

From my perspective, the documentary succeeds for a number of reasons:

It blends fitness culture with true crime, two genres I often enjoy, and gives a compelling crossover.

It honors the timeline and evidence, which gives it credibility.

It holds up a mirror to the fitness-industry excesses — the big physiques, the big egos, the big risks.

It’s accessible: even someone unfamiliar with bodybuilding can follow the rise-and‐fall story.

What Are My Final Thoughts on Fit for Murder?

If you’re into fitness culture, true crime, or both, Fit for Murder is a must-watch. It offers more than sensationalism — it gives context, accountability, and a chilling look into what happens when ambition and dark secrets collide.

And from someone who’s written about Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan in their heyday — I can tell you this film brings the story full circle. It’s well-produced, fact-based, and doesn’t pull back. If you have the time, this is one of the better recountings of that case.