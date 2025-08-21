Drinking Hot Water Has Some Unusual Health Benefits?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you came to me asking for health advice and I told you to drink hot water, you’d probably think I was nuts, right? But what if there was something about hot water that actually provided you with health benefits, even though it’s such a simple concept to consider?

There may be more to drinking hot water than you’d first imagine. I may not be totally nuts once you get through this article and allow me to unpack some of the benefits.

Drinking hot water may seem like a simple habit, but it can actually boost overall health and wellness. Hot water is more than just a comfort drink; it offers health benefits like supporting hydration and naturally detoxifying the body.

In traditional Chinese medicine, warm or hot water is frequently recommended to promote better overall health and well-being.

While more research is needed, some studies suggest drinking hot water may help improve digestion and support weight management.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss the many health benefits of drinking hot water. Such a simple thing to do, yet many people don’t leverage it to help improve their health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. You should speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

10 Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Below are a bunch of ways in which drinking hot water can benefit your health:

1. It maintains hydration

Drinking enough water throughout the day is important to maintain overall health and prevent dehydration, which happens when the body does not take in enough fluids. Hydration has a direct impact on neurological function, skin health, digestion, and kidney function.

Drinking hot water has a psychologically calming effect, which encourages you to drink more water and replenish the lost fluids.

2. It may relieve nasal congestion

Holding a cup of hot water and inhaling the steam can help ease clogged sinuses and relieve sinus headaches. Drinking hot water may also soothe mucous membranes in your sinuses and throat, providing relief from mucus buildup and sore throats.

A 2008 study found that hot drinks, like tea, offered quicker and longer-lasting relief from symptoms like coughing, runny nose, sore throat, and fatigue compared to drinks at room temperature.

3. Improves circulation

Heat and warmth cause blood vessels to dilate, enhancing circulation throughout the body. This explains why therapies involving temperatures, such as saunas and warm baths, are frequently recommended for their numerous health benefits, particularly regarding circulation.

Similarly, consuming hot water might have a comparable effect. While heat can temporarily increase internal body temperature, regularly drinking hot water may help promote blood flow.

4. Weight loss

Research has consistently supported the idea that increasing water intake can aid in weight loss. One reason is that water enhances feelings of fullness, helping to control appetite.

Additionally, water plays a crucial role in nutrient absorption and eliminating waste from the body, both of which contribute to overall health and weight management.

A 2003 study found that drinking 500 ml of water before meals significantly boosted metabolism by 30%. Interestingly, researchers noted that switching from cold water to hot water could further enhance weight loss benefits.

5. It may help with constipation

Constipation, often defined by fewer than three bowel movements per week, is usually linked to inadequate fluid intake. Drinking warm or hot water may encourage regular bowel movements by supporting the gastrointestinal system.

Research suggests that consuming hot water at approximately 98.6°F can positively influence digestive health and aid in bowel regulation.

6. It may improve central nervous system function

Insufficient water intake, whether cold or hot water, can negatively impact the nervous system, potentially affecting mood and brain function.

A 2019 study found that staying hydrated improved central nervous system performance and enhanced mood. Participants who drank water experienced increased brain activity during mentally demanding tasks and reported lower levels of anxiety.

7. It reduces stress

Drinking hot water can be deeply soothing for your body and mind. The heat from the hot water helps relax muscles and calm the nervous system, reducing stress and anxiety.

Whether you are unwinding after a long day or simply taking a moment to clear your mind, sipping hot water promotes relaxation.

This makes it a great alternative to caffeine-filled drinks, particularly in the evening when you want to avoid stimulants and enhance your sleep quality.

8. Detoxifies your body

Many detox programs and products claim to cleanse the body of toxins.

Some experts suggest that drinking hot water might be a natural part of this process. Hot water is believed to help expel toxins by raising the body’s internal temperature and triggering sweating.

Research shows that increasing daily water intake supports kidney health by diluting waste in the bloodstream. Rheumatologists also focus on the importance of water consumption for flushing out toxins, reducing inflammation, and maintaining joint lubrication.

9. It may help relieve symptoms of achalasia

Achalasia is a condition where the esophagus struggles to move food into the stomach, leading to difficulty swallowing, known as dysphagia. People with achalasia often feel like food gets stuck in their esophagus instead of moving down.

While the exact cause is unclear, a 2012 study found that drinking hot water may help those with achalasia digest more comfortably.

10. Dental health

Hot water reduces tooth pain, stimulates blood flow in the gums, and enhances gum health, preventing gum disease. It also helps eliminate tartar and plaque buildup.