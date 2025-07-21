Does Muscle Loss Increase Dementia Risk?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m not going to sugarcoat things… getting old sucks! And as we age, our bodies undergo numerous changes (mainly negative changes). One significant change is muscle loss, medically known as sarcopenia. This condition becomes more pronounced in older adults and is often overlooked as a simple consequence of aging.

In case you were wondering, Father Time is undefeated.

The bad news from this bad news (sorry, just roll with the punches here) is that new research has shed light on a deeper connection: muscle loss may significantly increase the risk of dementia.

If you’re already at this stage, hopefully, you’ve already forgotten what I just said. If not, there’s still some hope for you.

Dementia is a progressive cognitive decline affecting memory, reasoning, and behavior, and is one of the leading causes of disability in older adults.

With the global population aging rapidly, understanding and addressing factors like sarcopenia is incredibly important. That said, if you look around you, you’ll notice that most people are unhealthy, overly fat, and don’t exercise enough to prevent muscle loss from happening.

So, what’s the link between muscle loss and brain health?

In this article, we will dive deeper into the correlation between muscle loss and brain health as it relates to the increased risk of dementia.

How Does Muscle Loss Impact the Brain?

Muscle mass is not just about strength or looking good for the ladies — it plays a vital role in overall health, including brain function. A decline in muscle mass can negatively impact cognitive abilities in several ways:

Reduced Physical Activity: Muscle loss often leads to reduced mobility and activity levels and can increase the risk of falls. Physical activity, particularly exercises like walking or strength training, promotes blood flow to the brain and supports cognitive health. A sedentary lifestyle resulting from muscle loss may deprive the brain of these benefits. Hormonal Changes: Skeletal muscles release signaling proteins called myokines during contraction. These proteins have anti-inflammatory effects and help maintain neural connections in the brain. When muscle mass decreases, the production of myokines drops, potentially increasing inflammation and cognitive decline. Increased Frailty: Sarcopenia is closely linked to frailty, a condition that often accompanies aging. Frailty itself is a risk factor for dementia, as it limits the body’s ability to respond to stress and maintain homeostasis.

A Closer Look: The Temporalis Muscle Study

Recent research published in JAMA Network Open highlights the significance of muscle mass in brain health. In this study, researchers at Johns Hopkins University examined the temporalis muscle — a thin, fan-shaped muscle on the side of the head that plays a role in chewing.

Their findings were actually pretty interesting. Older adults with smaller temporalis muscles had a 60% higher likelihood of developing dementia compared to those with normal-sized muscles. The temporalis muscle serves as an indicator of overall skeletal muscle mass, making it a useful marker for identifying those at risk.

This study suggests that monitoring muscle mass could become an essential tool in assessing dementia risk. It also emphasizes the importance of addressing sarcopenia early to protect cognitive function.

Muscle Strength as a Protective Factor

Strength is not just about lifting weights at the gym — it’s about maintaining independence, mobility, and mental sharpness.

Research consistently shows that greater muscle strength is associated with a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Why Strength Matters:

Improved Blood Circulation : Strength training increases blood flow, delivering oxygen and nutrients to the brain.

: Strength training increases blood flow, delivering oxygen and nutrients to the brain. Reduced Insulin Resistance : Muscle tissue helps regulate blood sugar levels, and stable blood sugar is essential for brain health.

: Muscle tissue helps regulate blood sugar levels, and stable blood sugar is essential for brain health. Enhanced Neuroplasticity: Exercises that improve strength may stimulate the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports the growth and survival of neurons.

By prioritizing strength-building activities, individuals can safeguard their brains against cognitive decline while improving overall quality of life.

Why Myokines Are Key to Brain Health

One fascinating discovery in the field of muscle research is the role of myokines —hormones secreted by muscle cells during physical activity. These hormones are involved in numerous processes, including reducing inflammation and supporting the repair of nerve cells.

The Myokine Connection:

Anti-Inflammatory Properties : Chronic inflammation is a known contributor to neurodegenerative diseases like dementia. Myokines help counteract inflammation in the brain and throughout the body.

: Chronic inflammation is a known contributor to neurodegenerative diseases like dementia. Myokines help counteract inflammation in the brain and throughout the body. Brain Communication: Certain myokines can cross the blood-brain barrier, directly influencing brain function and protecting neurons.

When muscle mass declines, the production of these beneficial hormones diminishes, leaving the brain more vulnerable to inflammation and cognitive decline.

Steps to Prevent Muscle Loss and Support Brain Health

Is there actually any good news in this article, or are we all doomed to suffer from dementia at some point in our lives (if we live that long)?

Well, there actually is some light at the end of the tunnel (and not the light you walk toward as your final journey on this earth).

The good news is that muscle loss isn’t inevitable, and there are steps you can take to protect your muscles — and your mind. Below are some practical strategies:

1. Incorporate Strength Training

Resistance exercises, such as weightlifting or bodyweight exercises, are highly effective in building and preserving muscle mass. Aim for two to three sessions per week, focusing on all major muscle groups.

2. Stay Physically Active

Even moderate aerobic activities like walking, swimming, or cycling can help maintain muscle tone and improve blood flow to the brain. Consistency is key — find an activity you enjoy and stick with it.

3. Eat a Protein-Rich Diet

Protein is the building block of muscle. Include sources like lean meats, eggs, dairy, beans, and nuts in your meals. Older adults may require more protein to counteract the natural decline in muscle synthesis.

4. Focus on Anti-Inflammatory Foods

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats can reduce inflammation and support both muscle and brain health. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish and flaxseed, are particularly beneficial for cognitive function.

5. Monitor Your Health

Regular check-ups can help identify early signs of muscle loss or cognitive decline. Discuss your risk factors with your doctor and consider muscle strength assessments.