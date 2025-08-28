Chicken vs. Turkey: Which Lean Protein Is Healthier?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When it comes to lean protein, chicken and turkey often rule the roost. And if you’re a bodybuilder, you know the good old chicken and broccoli diet that gets so repetitive that after your diet is over, you don’t ever want to see another chicken breast for years.

But let’s look at the facts: Both chicken and turkey are versatile, delicious, and packed with nutrients that support a healthy lifestyle and weight management.

But that said, when you are standing in the grocery aisle or planning your next meal, do you know which bird is the better choice?

While these feathered lean protein choices may seem similar at first glance, chicken and turkey each bring unique benefits to the table.

From calorie counts to vitamin content, in this article, we are going to break down the difference between chicken and turkey to better understand which lean protein is the healthier option.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Primary Differences Between Chicken and Turkey

The primary difference between chicken and turkey is calorie and fat content. Chicken contains more calories due to higher fat levels. It also provides more iron (6% of the Daily Value), which helps form hemoglobin for oxygen transport throughout the body.

Turkey delivers higher zinc content, supporting immune function, wound healing, and carbohydrate metabolism.

Dark vs. White Meat

Breast meat from both poultry types is classified as white meat, while thighs and drumsticks are dark meat.

White meat features less fat and a milder flavor compared to dark meat, which has a richer taste and higher fat content. A 100-gram portion of roasted skinless dark chicken meat contains 178 calories and 8.75 grams of fat, whereas chicken breast provides 165 calories and 3.57 grams.

Personally, I’m a fan of white meat. Let us know in the comments what your favorite type of meat is. It’ll be fun to see how many people prefer one over the other.

Skin-On vs. Skinless

Skinless options are considerably leaner.

If you’re worried about your caloric intake and health, it’s best for you to remove the skin and not eat it. That said, we all know that skin-on has way more flavor than skinless. I recommend that all of my clients take the skin off if they are looking to focus on fat loss or overall weight management.

Which One Has More Protein?

Both chicken and turkey are high-quality, complete protein sources, which means they provide all nine essential amino acids your body needs.

Skinless, cooked chicken edges ahead slightly with around 31 grams of protein per 100-gram serving, while turkey follows closely with 30.1 grams. This difference is minor and nutritionally negligible, so either is a solid choice if you’re looking strictly at their protein contents.

Protein-rich foods like chicken and turkey play a crucial role in muscle repair and overall health. They also help you feel full by stimulating gut hormones such as GLP-1, CCK, and PYY, which regulate appetite and satiety.

Incorporating lean chicken or turkey into your meals can naturally help curb cravings and promote healthy eating habits.

Weight Management

Turkey is generally leaner than chicken, so it is a great option for weight management.

A 3.5-ounce serving of turkey breast contains about 0.6 grams of saturated fat, slightly less than chicken breast’s 0.75 grams.

Both offer heart-healthy unsaturated fats, but chicken breast has slightly more, with 0.93g monounsaturated and 0.57g polyunsaturated fat, compared to turkey’s 0.63g and 0.53g.

The biggest fat difference lies in the skin. Leaving the skin on can more than double the fat content.

For instance, chicken breasts with skin have 8.7g of fat versus just 3.5g when skinless. If you’re watching your fat intake, go for skinless cuts and pay attention to how your poultry is cooked.

Vitamin and Mineral Breakdown

Let’s look at the vitamin and mineral breakdown of chicken and turkey.

1. B Vitamins in Poultry

Chicken and turkey are both rich in B vitamins, which support energy metabolism, brain function, and cell health.

Turkey breast slightly edges out with 11.8 mg of niacin (74% DV) and 0.39 mcg of vitamin B12 (16% DV).

In comparison, chicken breast provides 10.3 mg of niacin (63% DV) and 0.18 mcg of vitamin B12 (7% DV).

2. Iron and Zinc Levels

Turkey also leads in mineral content.

A 100-gram serving of turkey breast offers 0.7 mg of iron (4% DV) and 1.7 mg of zinc (16% DV), while chicken breast contains 0.45 mg of iron (2% DV) and 0.9 mg of zinc (8% DV).

These nutrients are essential for immune function, wound healing, and oxygen transport.

3. Sodium Content

Turkey is clearly on top for heart health when it comes to sodium.

Turkey breast contains only 99 mg (4% DV), compared to chicken breast’s 360 mg (26% DV), a notable difference for those watching their sodium intake.

Which One is the Healthier Option?

Choosing between chicken and turkey depends on your health goals.

Turkey has fewer calories and less fat, which is ideal for those watching their nutrient intake. Both provide quality lean protein, especially the skinless breast portions.

Fat is essential for energy, skin health, and vitamin absorption. Turkey contains less saturated fat, which is beneficial for heart health, while chicken offers more calories if needed.

Turkey provides more zinc (16% vs. 9% of the Daily Value per serving), which could be helpful for older adults.

Both are nutritious protein options.

Instead of focusing on single foods, consider your overall diet and taste preferences for sustainable, healthy eating.