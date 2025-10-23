Can We Finally End the Ramy Comeback Rumors?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m going to put it out there and say we will never see Big Ramy on a bodybuilding stage ever again. The time has passed. We all need to stop the rumor-mill and hyping up that he’s going to come back to the Olympia stage.

This sounds all too familiar, and I even wrote about it last year when Ramy (yet again) didn’t show up to the Olympia after hyping he wasn’t done. Can we finally say he is?

Let’s dive a little deeper into this and unpack why I’m saying the time has come to forget about Ramy and that he should just announce his retirement from bodybuilding.

The Endless Cycle of Hype and Disappointment

Every year, bodybuilding fans seem to fall into the same trap of believing that Ramy is gearing up for a massive return to the Olympia stage. The comeback rumors always start the same way. A cryptic Instagram post here, a training clip there, and suddenly the internet explodes with speculation.

But just like the last few years, the big “comeback” never happens.

Once again, Ramy hinted that 2025 could be his year, fueling talk that he’d reclaim his throne. And once again, he didn’t step on stage. At this point, it’s time for fans to face reality… Ramy’s comeback days are behind him.

Ramy’s Rollercoaster Ride

Let’s rewind a bit. Ramy was once the most dominant figure in bodybuilding. His freakish size, crazy proportions, and razor-sharp conditioning made him a two-time Mr. Olympia. For a moment, it looked like we were witnessing the next era of dominance.

Then the cracks started to show.

He missed shows, lost focus, and his physique began to change. Injuries and inconsistency took their toll. Fans still clung to hope, thinking the “Egyptian Phenom” would bounce back. But bodybuilding is a ruthless sport. Once your momentum fades, it’s hard to get it back (especially at Ramy’s level).

The Latest Comeback Rumors

When photos surfaced earlier this year showing Ramy looking “big again,” the internet predictably lost its mind. Fans started buzzing about how he was training harder than ever, that he had the “old fire” back. Articles started circulating, videos popped up with titles like “Big Ramy’s Massive Return!” and fans jumped on the hype train.

But as the 2025 Olympia drew closer, the silence from Ramy’s camp spoke volumes. No official prep updates. No registration for the show. Just radio silence. And when the lineup was announced, Ramy’s name was nowhere to be found.

The same story, different year.

At this point, the comeback rumors have become more about fan nostalgia than reality. It’s almost like people miss the excitement Ramy once brought and can’t let go of what he used to represent.

Why Ramy Won’t Make a Comeback

Let’s be honest. Physically, Ramy’s body has taken a beating. The wear and tear from years of pushing the limits is catching up. It’s not just about adding size anymore… it’s about holding it together.

The younger generation has also caught up. Bodybuilders like Derek Lunsford, Hadi Choopan, and Samson Dauda are bringing freaky size with next-level conditioning and balance. Even if Ramy did decide to step back on stage, it’s doubtful he could hang with these guys at their peak.

More importantly, it seems like Ramy doesn’t have the same drive anymore. That hunger that separates champions from contenders (that spark) just isn’t there. Maybe he’s realized there’s more to life than living in prep mode?

Learning from the Kai Greene Effect

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve seen this movie before. Kai Greene did the same thing for years. Constant teases about returning, training montages, interviews hinting at “unfinished business.” Fans got strung along time and again until it became clear that Kai was never coming back.

Ramy seems to be walking that same path. The social media hints, the photos, the speculation. It keeps his name relevant without the grind of actually competing. It’s smart marketing, sure, but it keeps fans stuck in false hope.

Fans Need to Move On

It’s time for the bodybuilding community to accept what’s right in front of them. Ramy’s era is over. He had his moment, made history, and helped inspire a new generation of lifters and fans. That legacy isn’t going anywhere. But holding onto the idea of a comeback only keeps fans living in the past.

Instead, let’s celebrate what Ramy accomplished. The guy climbed to the very top of the sport and gave us some unforgettable moments. That 2020 Olympia win will always be one for the books. But the future of bodybuilding belongs to the athletes currently putting in the work (not those chasing a glory that’s long gone).

Let’s Take the Ramy Comeback Rumors Behind the Barn

Ramy will always be a legend in the sport, but legends don’t need to keep proving themselves. If he’s truly retired, he should say it. And if he ever decides to make one last appearance, it should be because he genuinely wants to (not to quiet rumors or please fans).

Until then, it’s time for everyone to stop feeding into the endless cycle of speculation. The comeback rumors aren’t exciting anymore… they’re exhausting.

Ramy gave bodybuilding fans everything he had. Now, it’s time to let him enjoy life beyond the stage. Let’s close this chapter for good and move on to what’s next for the sport we all love.