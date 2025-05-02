Can Using a Steam Room Improve Your Health?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you aren’t using a steam room to improve your health, you’re truly missing out.

Who wouldn’t want a simulation of a tropical paradise minus the beaches?

Ok, while not exactly the same thing, a steam room is essentially an enclosure where a steam generator releases vapor in the air, creating a humid and sultry atmosphere.

If you have been stressed out and your body is finally letting you know about its wear and tear, spending some time in a steam room can significantly help your mind and body.

In this article, we will dive deeper into the benefits of a steam room and hopefully get you to venture into it at your local gym (assuming they have one as part of their amenities).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. You should speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

7 Benefits of a Steam Room

A steam room seems somewhat basic, right? A hot room where steam is generated, covering your body while also causing your body temperature to rise.

Yet, many people fail to understand the whole host of advantages that the steam room has to offer. Below are a bunch of the benefits you should be aware of:

1. Clears congestion

One of the benefits people usually associate with steam rooms is that they clear congestion (funny enough, I have a head cold as I write this).

Reports show that the atmosphere inside the room warms the mucous membrane and encourages deep breathing. People suffering from stuffy noses, coughs, and head irritation can really benefit from a steam room experience.

2. Improves circulation

The heat of the steam room dilates blood vessels, which helps improve blood circulation in the body, especially in the lower legs. Improved circulation lowers blood pressure and, consequently, a healthier heart.

Another study conducted in 2012 showed that it also promotes skin tissue healing, an issue that plagues older people.

3. Reduces stress

There are a lot of theories about why steam room experiences reduce stress and are reinvigorating, but the findings are inconclusive.

Some researchers believe that steam rooms can help in the release of endorphins, otherwise known as the feel-good hormones that help reduce stress.

Another hypothesis is that in the steam room environment, an individual’s cortisol levels go down. Since high cortisol is associated with stress, as it mitigates, so does stress.

4. Promotes mental wellness

Using a steam room can promote mental health by taking your mind away from anxiety or stress-inducing events.

A study suggested that heat treatment activities help to create a state of mindfulness, which has psychological benefits. This not only helps improve the quality of sleep but also induces an inspiring sense of positivity.

5. Improves joint health

Mobility is a huge concern not just for track and field athletes but also for bodybuilders. Warming up properly helps with mobility, and incorporating a steam session as part of your warm-up schedule can provide some benefits.

A study showed that when heat was applied to knee joints before any activity, it was found to be more mobile. This was enough to start a conversation about how steam rooms can improve joint health.

Even in the case of tired muscles and sore joints, heat application has been shown to make blood vessels bigger, which improves the circulation of blood and oxygen to the injured area.

6. Burns calories

A steam room experience can increase your heart rate, and coupled with your cardio sessions, which already elevate your heart rate, this effective combination can sustain an elevated heart rate for a prolonged period.

However, it should be remembered that dehydrating yourself in a steam room is just your body losing water; the only way to lose weight and burn calories is to work out.

Athletes also prefer using steam rooms to ensure comprehensive recovery after an intense workout or practice session. DOMS, or delayed onset muscle soreness from physical activities, receives respite from steam room experiences

7. Promotes healthy aging

One study discusses how heat therapy helps delay the aging process by promoting muscle maintenance, improving cognitive and mental health, and supporting the cardiovascular system.

Improving circulation ensures that oxygen and blood reach the required tissue for proper cellular activities.

Steam rooms are indispensable to the conversation of aging by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which cause aging.

Things to Keep in Mind While Using Steam Rooms

While benefits are something that dominates the steam room discourse, below are a couple of things to be cautious of: