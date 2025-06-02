Can Trump’s Make America Healthy Again Commission Make a Difference?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

During his campaign, Trump pushed a “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. Guys like and many in the industry liked what we were hearing but wondered what it would actually mean in the long term. Then came along the Make American Healthy Again Commission in February 2025.

Have no idea what I’m talking about? You’re not alone.

For some reason, no one seemed to talk about this, and I only found it by searching around the White House website and stumbled on it by accident.

The good news here is that President Donald Trump has taken a significant step to address the nation’s escalating health issues by signing an executive order to establish the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) Commission. This initiative aims to tackle the root causes of chronic diseases, with a particular focus on improving the health and fitness of Americans.

But can it work?

In this article, I’m going to dive deeper into the new Make American Healthy Again Commission and help you get up to speed on what it plans on doing and whether I think it can help move the needle in the right direction.

If you want to read Trump’s Presidential Action without having to search for it, I have it linked here.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Understanding the Make America Healthy Again Commission Objectives

The Make American Healthy Again Commission is tasked with investigating the underlying factors contributing to the rise in chronic illnesses across the country. Its primary goals include:

Promoting transparency in federally funded health research to eliminate conflicts of interest.

Prioritizing comprehensive research to understand why Americans are experiencing increasing health issues.

Collaborating with farmers to ensure the availability of healthy, abundant, and affordable food.

Expanding access to treatment options and health coverage that support beneficial lifestyle changes and disease prevention.

Addressing the Obesity Epidemic

One of the biggest health concerns in the United States is the obesity epidemic. I stopped counting how many articles I’ve published on this topic over the past 20 years. The unfortunate part is that nothing has ever changed, and things continue to get worse and worse with each passing year.

With over 75% of American adults being overweight and creeping up on 50% of them being considered obese, it’s a real issue. The scarier statistic is that childhood obesity is also on the rise, which will only create more health issues for kids as they get older.

The Make American Healthy Again Commission recognizes the need to address this issue head-on by encouraging healthier eating habits and increased physical activity. By working with various stakeholders, including the agricultural sector, the commission is looking to make nutritious food more accessible and affordable for all Americans.

This is huge. One of my biggest complaints has always been that healthy food is too expensive. You can buy junk food and unhealthy options at a much lower price than a healthier option. To me, this is backward. Why not make the unhealthy version more expensive? If I were President, I’d write a law that unhealthy foods can’t be cheaper than healthy foods.

But that’s probably why I’d never be President — 95% of American adults wouldn’t vote for that.

Empowering Americans Through Education and Transparency

A key aspect of the Make American Healthy Again Commission’s strategy is to empower individuals with accurate and transparent information about their health. I’m not going to lie, I get enraged when I see studies out there saying how great corn products are (like cereals), and when you dive into the study, it’s funded by cereal companies.

You can’t tell me there’s not a conflict of interest there, and they’re manipulating data to make it fit their agenda to push sales.

By eliminating conflicts of interest in health research and promoting open-source data, the commission seeks to rebuild public trust in health recommendations and encourage informed decision-making.

We should know where our food is produced, how it’s produced, everything that’s found in the product, and they should all be tested, and that information should be made public in a manner where we don’t need a recon team to go looking for it (in my opinion).

At the same time, in my head, I’m asking myself how many people actually care about the education and transparency aspect. After all, if they wanted to learn more about what they are eating and how to change their habits, they could already be doing that and doing their own research.

So, I’m not so sure this aspect of the Make American Healthy Again Commission is going to do much of anything (unless the information they provide is put on mainstream media).

The Importance of Preventative Measures

Preventative healthcare is a cornerstone of the Make American Healthy Again Commission’s approach. By focusing on lifestyle changes, such as improved nutrition and regular exercise, the commission is trying to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases.

This proactive approach not only enhances individual well-being but can also alleviate the financial burden on the healthcare system.

The issue here in America is that we only care about our health after we’ve lost it. That’s a horrible way to go through life. That’s like walking through a minefield and only caring about stepping on a mine when you’re already on top of it, and the pressure plate is activated.

We need to get people more active in thinking about and working on their health and lifestyle choices. We need adults to get health screenings, blood work, and look to solve the underlying issues rather than putting a Band-Aid on a bullet hole by simply prescribing pharmaceuticals to manage the issue rather than fix and reverse it.

A Call to Action for a Healthier Future

The establishment of the Make American Healthy Again Commission is trying to make a significant commitment to improving the health and fitness of Americans (and I respect that).

By addressing the root causes of chronic diseases and promoting a culture of health and wellness, this initiative has the potential to transform the nation’s health landscape. Will it work? Only time will tell. Unfortunately, I don’t have my hopes up that people will change their poor lifestyle choices and improve their health anytime soon.

I guess the good news from all of this is that President Trump’s formation of the Make American Healthy Again Commission is trying to take a step toward addressing the health challenges facing the United States — even though I don’t see it really moving the needle because people don’t want to change.

But with the goal of focusing on transparency, preventative care, and collaboration across sectors, I truly feel that this initiative offers a promising path to a healthier and more vibrant America (if Americans are open to change and improving their health and lives).