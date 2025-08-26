Beyond Gains: How Protein Impacts Your Heart, Bones, and Weight

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Protein… I know what it is, you know what it is, and we all love it, right?

Right.

Most of us probably consume protein as a way to improve muscle growth and recovery. Others of us may consume protein as a way to preserve lean muscle during a cut or calorie deficit.

No matter how you slice it, protein is an important part of our lives and nutrition.

Recently, newer research is shining a spotlight on the broader benefits of protein beyond just muscle growth and recovery.

While it’s been a staple in fitness nutrition for decades, protein plays a much bigger role in overall health. From heart health to bone density, researchers are pushing to close the gaps in protein science and uncover how it impacts the body across our entire lives.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into what this research is showing and the benefits protein may provide us with that we never even considered.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

A New Look at Protein Research

A recent study in Advances in Nutrition (backed by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences or “IAFNS”) looked into how protein affects health beyond just muscle repair.

The study took a more detailed look at how different amounts and sources of protein influence areas like heart health, frailty prevention, weight management, and bone strength.

John Carbone, lead author of the study and professor at Eastern Michigan University, believes this is just the beginning of what he thinks is going to be some amazing breakthroughs in protein intake and benefits. He suggests that optimizing protein intake could drastically improve our overall quality of life.

The study brought together experts from McMaster University, San Diego State University, and institutions like the U.S. Army Research Institute and the National Institutes of Health to push the conversation forward.

Why Protein Research Needs an Upgrade

For years, protein research has focused on muscle protein synthesis and overall protein turnover in the body. But now, experts argue that we need better ways to assess how protein intake impacts different aspects of our health.

Different protein factors (such as quantity, quality, and source) may play key roles in areas like:

Insulin sensitivity

Cardiovascular disease prevention

Osteoporosis and fracture risk reduction

Appetite control and weight management

The current Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein sits at 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight.

However, ongoing debates suggest that this number might not be enough for optimal health. Scientists are still working to determine the ideal intake levels for different populations and health goals.

Personally, as a certified sports nutritionist, I recommend that all my clients consume at least 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight. So, a 200-pound male would need to consume 200 grams of protein daily as a starting point.

The Debate: Is There an Actual Limit to Protein Absorption?

One common question in nutrition is whether there’s a cap on how much protein the body can use. According to our industry buddy Douglas Kalman, co-founder of Substantiation Sciences and the International Society of Sports Nutrition, there’s no clear-cut ceiling.

“Your immune system, gut, muscles, and bones all rely on protein,” Kalman says. “The only way the body stops absorbing it is if you physically remove it — either by excreting it or throwing it up.”

Barbara Lyle, a senior nutrition advisor at IAFNS, believes the current recommendations focus too much on preventing deficiency rather than promoting optimal health. She emphasizes the need for research that explores protein’s role in overall wellness as people age.

The Right Protein for the Right Health Goals Matters

How much protein someone needs depends on their specific health goals. Different methods are used to determine optimal protein intake for various outcomes:

For heart health : Blood pressure and cholesterol levels are key markers.

: Blood pressure and cholesterol levels are key markers. For frailty and aging : A combination of bone strength, muscle mass, and mobility measurements help assess effectiveness.

: A combination of bone strength, muscle mass, and mobility measurements help assess effectiveness. For weight management: Factors like hunger hormones, microbiome health, and meal timing play a role.

Professor Carbone is particularly interested in the connection between muscle and bone health.

A systematic review by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that research on protein and bone health (especially in younger populations) is still lacking.

This gap highlights the need for more studies that track long-term skeletal health benefits.

The Role of Protein in Aging and Bone Strength

As people age, maintaining strong bones and muscle mass becomes crucial.

Conditions like osteoporosis and sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss) pose serious risks. A diet rich in high-quality protein, especially one with all essential amino acids, may be key to preventing these issues.

Emerging research suggests that advanced imaging technologies (like MRIs and CT scans) could provide better insights into how protein supports bone and muscle health.

These tools, combined with new biomarkers, could refine future protein recommendations.

Protein and Weight Management

Another interesting area of study is how protein influences weight management. Researchers are exploring the timing of protein consumption, gender differences, hunger hormones, and gut health to determine how protein impacts body composition.

Higher-than-RDA protein intake could help control appetite, improve satiety, and support lean body mass, making it a powerful tool in weight loss and maintenance strategies.

The Future of Protein Research

For decades, protein research has primarily focused on muscle-building and recovery. While that remains important, the conversation is shifting toward how protein supports long-term health.

Scientists are now working to translate short-term lab studies into practical guidelines that promote longevity and overall wellness.

The goal? To create a more complete understanding of protein’s impact on the human body and use that knowledge to shape public health recommendations in the future.