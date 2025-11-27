Athlete Turns to OnlyFans and Charges $1,000 for WHAT?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Oh boy… you’re in for a real treat with this article. This is not going to be your conventional informative article — it’s going to be an opinion piece. For those of you who haven’t heard, pro tennis player Sachia Vickery has joined OnlyFans.

Listen, I don’t care about OnlyFans one bit. If you want to be on the platform, do your thing. But there’s something about Sachia Vickery that makes me raise an eyebrow at her choices.

For starters, she turned pro back in 2011. She’s currently 30 years old and made a total of $2,173,000 during her pro career as an ATP pro. When you break it down, that’s roughly $155,000 per year over her 14-year career.

Now, I get it… being a pro is expensive. You pay for travel, meals, coaches (which is a massive expense), getting racquets re-strung all the time, etc. Look, that’s no different than being a golfer or bodybuilder. It is what it is. Either put up or shut up. You made the choice to be a tennis player.

I know this because there was a point during my career when I wanted to go pro playing tennis. I played it all the way up through college, where I played at Penn State. Luckily, the school paid for all our accommodations. But playing in the ranks of the USTA, I had to pay for all my own travel to play in tournaments, as well as the fee just to play.

There just came a time when I had to sit down and come to the realization that I’m not going to go pro. And even if I do, I’d never make enough money to survive. I just don’t feel that Sachia Vickery ever had a conversation with herself about her expectations.

I fully understand when Sachia Vickery says that she needs to make more money. But there are some other things I believe we need to discuss as well.

Disclaimer: This article is an opinion piece and my personal thoughts on Sachia Vickery turning to OnlyFans and charging men to go on dates.

Joining OnlyFans After Only Making $2M as an Athlete

I’m just going to say it… $155k per year is nothing as a professional athlete. Add in her expenses to play on the tour, and she’s probably telling the truth that she’s making next to nothing.

What this makes me come to realize is that perhaps she’s simply not as good as she thinks she is. Looking at her record online, she’s 380-308 (at least when I looked online at the time of writing this).

I mean, come on. She nearly has the same number of wins as losses. That’s nothing to write home about.

Her best ranking was back in 2018 when she was ranked 73 in the world (not bad at all). Today, she’s hovering around 559. She’s not getting better with each passing year — she’s getting worse. She’s lost in the first or second round of every grand slam she’s ever played in.

So, again… maybe she’s just not as good as she thinks she is.

The fact that you have to join OnlyFans to bring in more money should tell you everything you need to know about your career. It may be time to hang it up if you can’t make ends meet financially. When you need to beg guys to pay $12.99 for a monthly subscription, that sure seems like a last resort.

But wait… it gets even worse.

$1,000 to Go on a Date?

When I heard about this one, I couldn’t stop laughing. Her dating life must be so boring that no one wants to stick around and be committed to her. She mentioned how dates she’s been on have been a waste of time, and men act foolishly, and she now charges men $1,000 to go on a date with her. Maybe you’re the problem and not your date?

Deposit $1,000 to go on a date. LOL. Sorry. That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. If you walked down the street and asked 10 people who Sachia Vickery is, not a single person would be able to tell you.

Sachia Vickery is not a household name, but she feels like her time is worth $1,000? What message is that giving potential dates who are probably making more money than her?

But seriously… how low do you have to go? There’s nothing attractive that this woman is doing in my opinion.

She’s clearly not crushing it in life. Her relationships sound about as fun as an appendicitis. And her whining about finances has me questioning her motivation to actually do better and make more money. Because we can all see her career isn’t going anywhere, and her rankings continue to tank.

If she were truly struggling to make ends meet financially, I have two options for her:

Work and train harder to improve as a tennis player Realize your career isn’t going to provide for you, and pivot by getting a job

My guess is that she just continues to whine and complain in between posting on OnlyFans and going on her bogus $1,000 dates, which makes me question if the men paying this aren’t just simps or complete losers. I’d never pay someone to go on a date. I may pay for the meal or entertainment, but a deposit just to secure a date? GTFO.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, do you. But man… the choices you’re making don’t seem to be good ones. There are a lot of ways to meet men and make money, but the way you’re tackling both is a little questionable.

I hope you find a man and a way to improve your finances. Maybe some self-reflection and working on yourself will provide you with better luck in the future.