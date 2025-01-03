Are There Actual Health Benefits of Sweating?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Have you ever noticed those beads of sweat dripping down your face after a workout? There are actual health benefits of sweating that not many people are aware of.

While many consider sweating to be uncomfortable, this natural bodily function is actually a testament to your body’s remarkable self-care system that happens without you even needing to think about it.

As your sweat glands release their salt-based fluid, they are doing much more than just cooling you down. From regulating body temperature and detoxifying heavy metals to eliminating harmful chemicals and cleansing bacteria, sweating plays a vital role in maintaining your overall health.

So next time you feel that familiar dampness during exercise or on a warm day, remember that your body is working exactly as it should.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about the health benefits of sweating.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

The Many Health Benefits of Sweating

Sweating serves some of the most important bodily functions. That said, a lack of sweat might be concerning if you are active and don’t seem to perspire.

Below are some of the health benefits of sweating:

1. It detoxifies body

Sweating does more than just cool you down — it’s your body’s natural cleansing system. When you sweat, you release a mix of water and various substances like alcohol, cholesterol, and salt.

This process helps unclog your pores and flush out unwanted compounds that build up in your body. After exercise, your open pores and active sweat glands work together to help cleanse your system.

2. It eliminates chemicals

Research has particularly focused on two major chemical groups: BPA and PCBs.

BPA, an industrial chemical commonly used in plastic manufacturing, has raised significant health concerns.

A 2011 scientific study revealed that sweating serves as an effective pathway for removing BPA from our system. This discovery also suggests that sweat testing could help monitor BPA levels in the body.

When it comes to PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls), the relationship is more complex. According to a 2013 study, these man-made organic chemicals, known to cause various health problems, can partially be eliminated through sweat.

However, sweating shows limitations with certain common PCBs. The research found that the most prevalent perfluorinated compounds in human bodies resist removal through sweat, including three major types: perfluorohexane sulfonate (PFHxS), perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

3. Makes your skin glow

When you exercise, the resulting sweat doesn’t just leave your skin glistening — it also promotes a healthy, radiant glow from within. The increased blood flow that accompanies physical activity delivers oxygen and essential nutrients to nourish your skin cells.

This improved circulation not only moisturizes the skin’s surface, giving it a dewy appearance, but also supports the underlying processes that keep your complexion looking its best.

4. Reduces risk of kidney stones

When you sweat, your body releases salt while also helping to retain more calcium within your bones. This dual mechanism prevents the buildup of salt and calcium in your kidneys and urine, which are the primary contributors to painful kidney stone formation.

Additionally, people who sweat heavily or engage in intense physical activity tend to drink more fluids overall. This increased hydration further helps in flushing out the substances that can lead to kidney stones.

So, while sweating’s ability to give your skin a healthy, glowing appearance is well-known, its impact on regulating kidney stone-forming compounds is an important, if less visible, health benefit.

5. Improves mood

Exercise alone, with or without sweating, delivers powerful benefits for the brain and body. From better stress management to improved memory and a lower risk of cognitive decline, physical activity provides a broad spectrum of advantages.

However, the addition of sweating may intensify some of these effects, particularly when it comes to mood.

According to experts, the rise in brain stem temperature triggered by sweating leads to increased relaxation and reduced anxiety. This is partly due to the release of feel-good chemicals like serotonin and dopamine. So, for those seeking an extra mood boost, dialing up the intensity of your workouts to get sweatier could be worthwhile.

6. Prevents cold and other illness

Sweating can actually help in fighting off harmful pathogens, including tuberculosis germs. Sweat contains antimicrobial peptides that effectively target viruses, bacteria, and fungi. These peptides, being positively charged, attract and break down negatively charged bacteria by entering their membranes.

Research in 2013 highlighted dermcidin, an antimicrobial in sweat, as a strong defense against tuberculosis and other dangerous microbes. Scientists suggest that these natural defenses may be more effective than antibiotics over time, as germs are less likely to develop resistance. This natural antibiotic activates in sweat that’s salty and slightly acidic.