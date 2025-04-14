Are Psychedelics the Answer for Military Troop Health?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m a huge fan of Shawn Ryan and his podcast. Often, he talks about his use of psychedelics to help with his PTSD as well as the physical trauma he’s faced that can be debilitating.

While the use of psychedelics is still somewhat taboo, the thought of it being used for our troops seemed next to impossible. But it appears the military is now actually looking to move forward with testing to see the effects it has on troops and how it can be best used to improve the lives and performance of our men and women serving, and who have served, this country.

It has recently been mentioned that the Department of Defense (DOD) is diving deep into psychedelics with a $9.8 million investment. The goal? To see if MDMA, the main ingredient in ecstasy, can help active-duty soldiers battling PTSD.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into this news and understand how they plan on looking at psychedelics within our military.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

A Massive Study in Military Medicine

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has secured half of the funding ($4.9 million) to study MDMA’s effects on psychological flexibility. The idea is that this psychedelic could help soldiers process trauma in a way that traditional therapies haven’t to date.

The fact of the matter is we are losing far too many veterans due to their internal suffering that seems to go undiagnosed and untreated. Veterans take things into their own hands to stop the suffering, but their solution is one that they can never come back from.

The second chunk of funding will support a separate study led by Emory University in partnership with STRONG STAR, a medical research group based at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Both studies are part of the 2024 Defense Appropriations Act.

While many think psychedelics are off-limits to the military, this isn’t the first time the U.S. military has experimented with such drugs. Half a century ago, there were top-secret trials being done involving U.S. soldiers.

But this is the first time MDMA is being officially tested as a potential treatment for PTSD in active-duty troops. Personally, I’d like to see the same amount of research done on vets, not just active-duty.

Who’s Leading the Charge with the Testing of Psychedelics?

Maj. Aaron Wolfgang, a PTSD specialist and head of Inpatient Psychiatry at Walter Reed, will oversee this study. Wolfgang has already contributed to a major review of MDMA-assisted therapy published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

The review tackled common misconceptions about MDMA, which often gets lumped in with classic psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin. However, MDMA is different. It promotes trust, self-compassion, and emotional openness while still allowing cognitive clarity.

Again, if you follow Shawn Ryan (former Navy SEAL), he speaks very highly of MDMA and psilocybin use. He’s done them many times with great success each and every time. Obviously, he goes places and does them surrounded by professionals and isn’t simply using them recreationally in his home.

What Does the Study Involve?

The study plans to enroll 91 active-duty service members who are NOT scheduled for redeployment. Participants will undergo three MDMA dosing sessions, spaced three to five weeks apart, over a 10-month period. Each session will be bookended with preparatory and integration therapy sessions.

According to Wolfgang, this trial stands out from past studies because it will feature a long-term follow-up while maintaining a double-blind structure. That means the data should be more reliable and free of bias — providing us with real results that can’t be skewed or manipulated.

The Fight for FDA Approval Continues

The push for MDMA-assisted therapy has been gaining a lot of momentum as more and more people speak up about its use in other countries (especially ex-military who are looking for relief from their PTSD).

In December 2023, pharmaceutical company Lykos Therapeutics (formerly MAPS PBC) attempted to secure FDA approval for MDMA as a PTSD treatment. When the agency rejected the application in August 2024, it shocked advocates — many of whom are veterans or their families.

As one could assume, psychedelics being used by the military tend to not be a good look, and I think that picture wasn’t one that they were willing to accept, even if it meant helping out our troops and vets. Which is honestly a shame. Think of how many lives we could have saved and prevented from suicide.

Jonathan Lubecky, a Marine Corps and Army veteran, believes service members shouldn’t have to leave the military to get access to effective PTSD treatments. Lubecky credits MDMA-assisted therapy, which he underwent in 2014, with saving his life.

In June 2024, he spoke at an FDA public hearing, arguing that MDMA therapy had allowed him to truly live again for the past decade. Like many veterans, he believes the military needs to take a serious look at psychedelics as a tool for mental health recovery.

The Military’s Long History with Psychedelics

This isn’t new territory for the U.S. military. Back in the 1950s, the Army Chemical Corps tested MDMA on animals as part of the infamous Edgewood Arsenal experiments.

Decades later, biochemist Alexander Shulgin reintroduced MDMA to retired Army Lt. Col. Leo Zeff, a psychiatrist who became one of its biggest proponents.

Zeff was so impressed by MDMA’s therapeutic potential that he came out of retirement to spread the word. By the time he passed away, he had reportedly introduced the drug to around 4,000 therapists.

Shulgin, a Navy veteran, went on to synthesize numerous psychedelic compounds, including 2-CB — a substance often described as a hybrid of MDMA and LSD.

The Future of Psychedelic Therapy in the Military

Wolfgang sees this study as the first step toward a broader shift in how the military handles PTSD, which seems like it’s currently only being brushed under the rug. He envisions a future where service members can access cutting-edge treatments without having to leave the military to do so.

“Our troops already sacrifice so much,” Wolfgang said. “They deserve access to the best possible care. If psychedelics can help, we owe it to them to find out.”

We shouldn’t have those who put their lives on the line for our freedom battling an invisible fight. Far too many lives are lost due to veteran suicide, and more needs to be done to help our troops and vets.

Looking deeper into psychedelics is a great step forward, in my opinion. I just hope they get the results we are all looking for and that it can be rolled out quickly to help as many people as possible.