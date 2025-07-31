8 High-Protein Grains According to Dietitians

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

There seems to be talk on the internet saying that there is no such thing as high-protein grains. That’s actually not accurate.

Sure, when you think of the nutritional value of grains, you may think primarily of carbohydrates, right? But people are shocked to know that many types of grains have protein as well.

In fact, whole grains are one of the significant sources of plant proteins in human diets. Is the protein content as high as consuming a piece of steak? Of course not. But that means you can’t still count it as part of your daily macros.

There are many types of high-protein grains, and each provides valuable nutrients and can be a part of a balanced diet.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and run through 8 high-protein grains that can be a great addition to your diet.

8 High Protein Grains to Add to Your Diet

Below are some high-protein grains that absolutely deserve a spot in your diet:

1. Wheat berries

Despite the name, wheat berries aren’t berries; they are whole grains. This means they contain all parts of the wheat kernel: bran, germ, and endosperm.

They have more protein per serving than any other grain on this list and are packed with important nutrients like magnesium, phosphorus, and iron.

Nutritional value of 1 cup of cooked wheat berries:

Calories: 340

Carbs: 64 grams

Fat: 3 grams

Fiber: 8 grams

Protein: 18 grams

2. Quinoa

While technically a seed, quinoa is commonly classified as a high-protein whole grain. This fiber-rich, naturally gluten-free food has been a dietary staple in South America for centuries. With its mild flavor and nutty texture, quinoa is highly versatile.

Use it as a base for vegetarian bowls, add it to green salads, or prepare it like oatmeal with milk and toppings such as nuts, seeds, and fresh fruit.

One cup of cooked quinoa provides the following:

222 calories

39 grams of carbohydrates

5 grams of fiber

8 grams of protein

5 grams of fat

3. Barley

Barley is an adaptable grain often used in soups, salads, and grain bowls. It has the highest dietary fiber content among grains and is rich in phytochemicals and beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber.

Key nutrients found in barley include manganese, selenium, and thiamine (a B vitamin). These nutrients help lower bad cholesterol, boost immunity, and support gut health.

Nutritional value of 1/4 cup of uncooked hulled barley:

Calories: 160

Carbs: 34 grams

Fiber: 8 grams

Protein: 6 grams

4. Amaranth

Amaranth is part of the ancient grain family, which consists of traditional grains that have largely remained unchanged over centuries.

Although it is primarily a seed (making it a pseudocereal), amaranth is classified as a grain based on how it is prepared and consumed. Naturally gluten-free, amaranth offers significant amounts of iron, magnesium, and zinc.

One cup of cooked amaranth contains:

Calories: 251

Carbs: 46 grams

Fat: 4 grams

Fiber: 5 grams

Protein: 9 grams

5. Teff

Those familiar with Ethiopian cuisine have likely come across teff, which is used to make injera, the spongy flatbread traditionally used for scooping food. As a complete plant-based protein, teff supports balanced blood sugar levels through its fiber and protein content.

This grain can replace rice or quinoa in most dishes and works well in porridge and as a salad topping. It’s also an excellent option for gluten-free baking.

Nutritional value per cup of cooked teff:

Protein: 7 grams

Fiber: 4 grams

6. Kamut

Kamut is the trademarked name for khorasan wheat, an ancient grain that has slightly more protein than common and durum wheat. It is grown under strict guidelines, meaning it is always organic, non-GMO, and not mixed with other wheat varieties.

Kamut grains are longer and thinner than farro or barley, with a dense texture that holds up well in soups, stews, and casseroles.

Nutritional value of 1 cup of cooked kamut:

Calories: 227

Carbohydrates: 47.5 grams

Fiber: 7 grams

Protein: 10 grams

Fat: 1 gram

7. Millet

Millet is a staple grain in Asia and Africa and is considered an ancient grain. It’s packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants (phytochemicals), earning it the name “nutricereal.”

Millet is gluten-free and has a low glycemic index, which means it doesn’t cause huge spikes in blood sugar.

Nutritional value of 1 cup of cooked millet:

Calories: 207

Carbs: 41 grams

Fat: 2 grams

Fiber: 2 grams

Protein: 6 grams

8. Farro

Farro, a wheat derivative, is known for its hearty nature and satisfying chewy texture. Unlike lighter grains such as teff, farro maintains its structure when incorporated into soups and stews.

This versatile grain serves as an excellent foundation for grain-based salads. It can be combined with fresh herbs, cucumbers, and tomatoes for a Mediterranean-inspired side dish.

Another appealing combination features farro mixed with caramelized onions, toasted walnuts, and dried cherries, creating a balanced savory-sweet grain salad.

Nutritional value per cup of cooked farro: