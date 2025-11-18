5 Things You MUST Eat During Cold and Flu Season to Stay Healthy

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Cold and flu season is no joke. Your body needs the right fuel to stay strong and fight off sickness. What you eat can make a huge difference. If you want to stay healthy and keep your energy up, there are five foods you should be eating during cold and flu season.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into the five foods you must absolutely be eating during cold and flu season if you want to keep the sniffles and sneezes away. Let’s jump into it!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

1. Citrus Fruits for Immune Support

Vitamin C is a superstar when it comes to staying healthy during cold and flu season. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruits are packed with this helpful nutrient.

Vitamin C can help your body produce more white blood cells, which are essential for fighting off infections and helping you stay healthy.

Eating a simple fruit salad, drinking fresh-squeezed juice, or adding slices to your water are easy ways to get more daily vitamin C. Even a small boost every day can help your immune system stay on point.

2. Garlic: Nature’s Antibiotic

While this item may also keep the vampires away, what we’re after is locking out sickness instead.

Garlic isn’t just for flavor — it’s also helpful for your immune system. It contains compounds like allicin, which have been shown to help fight off colds and infections.

You can add fresh garlic to your soups, stir-fries, or roasted vegetables. Even just a clove a day can give your body some extra protection during cold and flu season. Garlic also helps reduce inflammation and may even shorten the duration of a cold if you catch it early enough.

3. Leafy Greens for a Nutrient Punch

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are packed with vitamins and minerals that support your immune system. Vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants help your body fight off viruses and keep your energy levels steady.

Try adding greens to your smoothies, omelets, or salads. A quick sauté with olive oil and garlic can make a fast, nutrient-packed side dish (do you notice a theme of how you can introduce multiple items from this list on one dish?).

Eating more leafy greens during cold and flu season is one of the easiest ways to strengthen your defenses naturally.

4. Yogurt and Probiotics for Gut Health

Something not many people realize is that your gut is where a lot of your immune system lives. That’s why probiotics are so important. Yogurt, kefir, and fermented foods like kimchi or sauerkraut can help you maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

A balanced gut can improve your body’s ability to fight infections during cold and flu season. Look for yogurts with live and active cultures. Pairing them with fruits or a drizzle of honey makes it tasty and keeps your immune system happy.

5. Ginger and Herbal Teas for Warmth and Healing

Ginger is an awesome spice, but it also has some health benefits, thanks to its natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. During cold and flu season, it can help soothe a sore throat, reduce nausea, and even boost your immune response.

Add fresh ginger to hot water for tea or blend it into smoothies. Herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, and echinacea are also excellent for hydration and immune support. A warm cup of tea can keep you comfortable and help your body fight off illness.

How to Eat Smart During Cold and Flu Season

Eating these five foods isn’t some sort of magic cure or witch’s brew. But they do give your immune system the tools it needs to stay strong. Combine them with regular hydration, good sleep, and proper hygiene, and you’ll be far better equipped to handle whatever comes your way this cold and flu season.

The key (as with all things) is consistency. Try to incorporate these foods into your daily routine. A balanced approach with variety is what really makes a difference.

Cold and flu season can be brutal, but what you eat can be your secret weapon. Citrus fruits, garlic, leafy greens, yogurt, and ginger are your front-line defenders. Use them wisely, and you can reduce your risk of falling sick and keep your body performing at its best.