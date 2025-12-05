5 Pumpkin Spice Benefits You Can Enjoy Year-Round

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’ll be honest, I’m a sucker for pumpkin spice cold brew. No, I don’t need all the foam, cream, or anything else with it. Just give me the cold brew version when the colder months set in and nobody gets hurt (that’s a joke, I’m not about to hurt anyone).

But there’s something comforting about it, almost like switching on a feeling of autumn.

For most of us, fall never really begins until pumpkin spice shows up. Whether you’re sipping a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte (skip it and go for the cold brew version to save yourself a ton of calories) or baking a homemade pumpkin pie, this warm blend becomes part of the season. It’s usually made from ground cinnamon, cloves, ginger, and allspice. Together, they create a sweet, spicy, cozy flavor that works beautifully in both desserts and savory dishes.

Pumpkin spice is more than a seasonal treat. Each of these spices is packed with antioxidants, and when they come together, they form a blend with some impressive health benefits. It can support your immune system, help with weight management, promote heart health, and offer a wide range of wellness perks.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about pumpkin spice and its many health benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Pumpkin Spice?

Pumpkin spice (or pumpkin pie spice) doesn’t actually contain pumpkin — weird, right? It’s simply a blend of warm spices designed to bring out the classic flavor of pumpkin pie without using any pumpkin at all.

It isn’t a single ingredient. It’s a mix of familiar spices, and while every brand tweaks the formula slightly, the traditional blend usually includes:

Cinnamon

Ginger

Cloves

Nutmeg

Allspice

I also sometimes add cardamom, but the five mentioned above form the foundation. The name comes from how often the blend is used in pumpkin recipes like pies, breads, and lattes, not because it contains any actual pumpkin.

When you cook with pumpkin spice, you’re really utilizing the natural compounds found in each spice. These include cinnamaldehyde from cinnamon, gingerols from ginger, and eugenol from cloves.

All of these have been studied for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Commercial blends may vary slightly, but the core mix stays the same.

In the United States, pumpkin spice shows up everywhere during fall in coffees, baked goods, smoothies, and of course, the famous pumpkin spice latte.

5 Benefits of Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkins belong to the winter squash family. They’re packed with valuable nutrients and offer some key health benefits. Let’s dive into some of the benefits below.

1. Antioxidant support

The spices in pumpkin spice, especially cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, are packed with potent antioxidant compounds such as polyphenols, flavonoids, and eugenol. These antioxidants help neutralize free radicals, protect cellular integrity, and may lower the overall oxidative stress placed on your tissues.

Essentially, this can support long-term health and offer resilience against chronic diseases influenced by oxidative damage. These compounds also help maintain DNA integrity and promote healthier cells.

Since oxidative stress leads to aging, neurodegeneration, and chronic diseases, adding antioxidant-rich spices like pumpkin spice regularly helps boost your body’s defenses.

2. Sharpens sight

One cup of pumpkin gives you about 200 percent of your daily vitamin A needs. This nutrient supports healthy vision by protecting the cornea, which is the outer surface of your eye, and it helps improve night vision, too.

Adding pumpkin spice to your pumpkin pie provides a one-two punch of health benefits.

Pumpkin also contains lutein and zeaxanthin. These antioxidants help shield your eyes from macular degeneration and cataracts, keeping your vision clearer as you age.

3. Boosts immunity

Autumn might be famous for pumpkin spice, but it’s also flu season, which means keeping your immune system strong becomes even more important. The anti-inflammatory spices in pumpkin spice can give your body a helpful boost.

Cinnamon, one of the main ingredients, has antibacterial properties and is linked to lower oxidative stress and reduced infection rates.

Beyond fighting bacteria and other microbes, cinnamon can also help calm an overactive immune system.

Studies suggest it may support the management of autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Ginger has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects as well, and helps reduce free radical damage in the body.

4. It helps regulate blood sugar

Cinnamon is among the most well-researched spices for blood sugar control. Several studies suggest it may help lower fasting blood glucose and HbA1c levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

It also suggests potential to improve insulin sensitivity, modestly lower fasting blood sugar, and reduce post-meal spikes, especially in those with insulin resistance.

Ginger and cloves add extra support. Early research suggests they improve insulin sensitivity, slow carbohydrate digestion, and help stabilize blood sugar levels.

5. Cognitive support

The aromas and phytochemicals in spices like nutmeg and cinnamon have been linked in early research to neuroprotective and mood-supporting effects.

Nutmeg, for example, contains compounds that may help reduce oxidative stress in brain tissue or interact with neurotransmitter pathways that influence mood and cognition.