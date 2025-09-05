5 Exercises You’ll Regret Ignoring in 10 Years!

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When it comes to fitness and working out, we often focus on what looks good in the mirror. But what about your future self? Have you ever thought about your long-term health and longevity?

The exercises you choose today can dramatically impact how well you move, feel, and function a decade from now.

Many of us unknowingly skip crucial movements that are essential for maintaining long-term mobility, strength, and independence. These are not flashy Instagram-worthy exercises but rather fundamental movements that keep your body functioning properly as you age.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss five exercises that you might regret ignoring in 10 years. Whether you are 25 or 55, incorporating these movements into your routine (right now) could be the difference between an active, pain-free future and struggling with the simplest daily tasks.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

5 Exercises You Shouldn’t Ignore

Remember, fitness is not just about looking good — it is about how well you will move tomorrow and for decades to come.

What makes these movements so valuable is their focus on the qualities that diminish most rapidly without consistent attention: balance, mobility, flexibility, and functional strength.

Don’t wait until movement becomes difficult to start prioritizing these exercises. The sooner you begin, the greater your physical reserves will be when you need them most.

Below are the five exercises you should start doing for a healthier and fitter future self.

1. Single-leg RDL

Among fitness enthusiasts seeking longevity, one exercise stands head and shoulders above many others. The single-leg RDL.

The single-leg Romanian deadlift might sound technical, but this movement delivers exceptional rewards that will serve your body for decades to come.

When performed correctly, the single-leg RDL transforms your physique and fundamental movement patterns. Your hamstrings and glutes develop remarkable strength while your balance and stability reach new heights. Most importantly, this exercise enhances the functional movement patterns you rely on daily.

2. Squat and reach

The squat and reach combines two essential human movements into one powerful exercise.

This fundamental motion mirrors everyday activities, such as picking up objects or reaching for items on shelves. It simultaneously engages your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, shoulders, and core stabilizers, which makes it incredibly efficient for full-body conditioning.

Regular practice improves hip and ankle mobility, improves posture, and strengthens the key muscle groups necessary for maintaining independence as you age.

Counteracting the forward-hunched position common from prolonged sitting may reduce the risk of back pain while building functional strength that transfers to nearly every physical activity in daily life.

3. Push-ups

Push-ups are a fundamental strength exercise practiced by everyone from beginners to elite commandos. They effectively target chest muscles while engaging shoulders and arms. When performed correctly, they also activate core muscles.

Though traditionally associated with men, push-ups benefit women as well. If unsure about proper form, start with just one standard push-up or try the modified knee version until the technique improves.

If push-ups are too challenging, you can start with wall push-ups or incline push-ups to gradually build strength.

4. Crunch

The crunch remains one of the best exercises for abdominal development when performed correctly.

As an essential component of core training, this classic movement targets your abdominal muscles, providing strength that supports your spine and improves posture over time.

An effective variation includes performing crunches with feet off the floor and knees bent. This modification prevents excessive arching of the back and over-engagement of the hip flexors, issues that can weaken abdominals rather than strengthen them.

It’s important to understand that crunches alone won’t create a flat stomach. While they effectively strengthen the abdominal muscles, reducing visible belly fat requires the fundamental formula of consuming fewer calories than you expend through overall activity.

Including proper crunches in your routine can help maintain core strength and stability for decades to come.

5. Lunges

Considering the amount of time we spend sitting, the lunge should be one of the most essential exercises in your fitness routine. This fundamental movement deserves to be prioritized, and for good reason, as it directly counteracts the negative effects of our sedentary lifestyles.

While in a seated position, we typically disengage our glute muscles. This prolonged disengagement leads to weakness and atrophy in these critical muscles.

The increasingly common “flat bum” syndrome is associated with various metabolic and lifestyle disorders beyond just aesthetic concerns.

The lunge provides the perfect solution to this modern problem. This simple yet powerful exercise targets the glutes, along with the quadriceps and hamstrings, restoring proper function to your lower body.

Regular lunging reshapes and strengthens your posterior, improves hip mobility, enhances lower body stability, and maintains muscle mass for an active lifestyle as you age.