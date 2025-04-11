by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Squash is one of the most versatile and delicious ingredients you can add to your meals. Whether it’s summer or winter, there’s a variety of squash to suit every season and recipe.

From the mild flavors of yellow squash and pattypan to the rich, sweet taste of pumpkin and acorn squash, these fruits always bring something special to the table.

Summer squash, like zucchini, is best for quick sautés or on the grill, while winter squash, such as butternut or spaghetti squash, is well-suited for roasting and hearty soups.

No matter the variety, squash offers endless possibilities, from bread and pasta to comforting side dishes.

In this article, we will dive deeper and explore 10 delicious squash varieties you need to try.

10 Squash Varieties You Need to Try

Below are some varieties of squash that can support your health:

1. Acorn squash

Acorn squash, a member of the Cucurbitaceae family, shares its roots with zucchini, pumpkins, and butternut squash. Its unique acorn-like shape and rind, which ranges from white to dark green, make it easily recognizable.

The yellow-orange flesh has a sweet, nutty flavor, perfect for fall and winter dishes.

Acorn squash is rich in nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, magnesium, and B vitamins. It also contains antioxidants like alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, and zeaxanthin, which combat oxidative damage and support overall health.

Acorn squash is extremely versatile in the kitchen. You can roast, bake, or steam it for salads, soups, or baked goods. Its outer skin becomes tender when cooked, so there’s no need to peel it, making it a convenient and nutritious meal choice.

2. Butternut squash

Butternut squash is by far the most popular squash variety. Its long shape and creamy orange flesh make it a quintessential autumn favorite. Its sweet, nutty flavor makes it especially suitable for purees, soups, and roasting.

The versatility of butternut squash is never-ending and an excellent choice for anything from hearty. We make it in things like stews, soups, roasted sheet-pan recipes, roasted and thrown into risottos, etc.

3. Zucchini

Zucchini is the most popular summer squash. It has a mild flavor and thin green skin. It’s incredibly versatile: You can enjoy it raw, roasted, sautéed, stuffed, or even grated into desserts. The seeds and flowers, such as stuffed squash blossoms, are also edible, adding to their appeal.

Zucchini isn’t limited to green; it also comes in a vibrant yellow variety with a similar taste, sometimes slightly sweeter.

4. Spaghetti squash

This could be, by far, my favorite squash on the list.

Spaghetti squash stands out from other winter squash due to its unique texture. When cooked, its flesh becomes stringy, resembling spaghetti noodles. With just 10 grams of carbs per cup compared to acorn squash’s 29.9 grams, it’s a popular low-carb pasta substitute for those on carb-restricted diets.

While lower in carbs, spaghetti squash also provides fiber, vitamin C, B vitamins, and manganese, though it’s less nutrient-dense than acorn or butternut squash.

We make this often, and our kids enjoy it as well. Add some meat sauce and meatballs, and you have a delicious dinner that’s low in carbs.

5. Delicata squash

Delicata is an heirloom variety with a green striped rind and cream. This oblong-shaped squash is very tender and tastes like a sweet potato. The skin of delicata squash is also edible as it is very thin. They are delicious stuffed or baked, and you can also roast the seeds for a salty fall snack.

6. Kabocha squash

Kabocha squash, also known as the “Japanese pumpkin,” has dense, sweet orange flesh with a velvety texture and nutty flavor.

A staple in Japanese cuisine, it’s often featured in tempura or simmered in hearty stews. Its rich taste and versatility make it a favorite ingredient for both traditional and modern dishes.

7. Buttercup

Unlike its cousin, butternut squash, Buttercup squash features a green exterior and vibrant orange flesh.

When cooked, the flesh turns creamy and delightfully sweet. Its tough skin can be tricky to peel, so it’s best roasted in halves, making it easy to scoop out the flavorful interior.

8. Hubbard squash

Hubbard squash varieties, such as Blue Hubbard and Golden Hubbard, are famous for their impressive size and striking colors.

Though their thick skin might seem daunting, don’t let that stop you from trying them. Once you cut through, you will discover dense, sweet flesh ideal for hearty recipes.

Hubbard squash works wonderfully in soups, casseroles, or even savory pies, which makes it a great addition to comforting, long-simmering dishes.

9. Zephyr

Zephyr squash is a two-toned hybrid of summer and winter squash, with light green at the blossom end and yellow near the stem. Its creamy interior offers a rich, sweet, nutty flavor. The texture is dense, and both its flowers and leaves are edible.

10. Sweet dumpling squash

Sweet dumpling squash, a small winter squash, is ideal for sweet variety lovers. Its creamy flesh is delicious baked or roasted.

Packed with antioxidants like phenolic compounds and beta-carotene, it may lower heart disease and inflammation risk.