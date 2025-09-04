10 Inner-Thigh Exercises to Target and Strengthen Your Adductors

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Ladies put in a ton of time working on their legs. Guys… well, we have a love/hate relationship with leg day. However, in order to achieve total leg development, we need to think about some inner-thigh exercises.

You’ve thought about them before, right? Ok, if not, you’re not alone.

Adductor exercises often remain overlooked in strength training routines. While many focus on developing the glutes, quads, and calves, the inner thighs typically receive less attention, partly because they are not as visible.

This oversight is unfortunate, as strong inner thighs provide crucial support and stability to the body. They enable safe movement in daily activities, athletics, and training sessions.

The adductor muscles form an essential component of hip strength and flexibility. When developing strength, these muscles often receive insufficient attention due to the challenges involved in targeting them properly.

In this article, we will dive deeper and cover 10 inner-thigh exercises that target and strengthen your adductors.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What are Adductors and Why are They Important?

The adductors are key muscles positioned on the inner thighs that function to pull the legs toward the body’s midline.

This inward leg movement is called adduction, which differs from abduction, which moves the legs outward (sometimes people get these muscles confused).

These muscles extend from the pubic bone to various points on the backs of the femur, commonly known as the “groin muscles.”

When the legs are pressed together, the inner thigh muscles, specifically the adductors, become active.

Adductors, being among the largest muscles in the body, are vital for daily tasks and athletic performance. Their primary function is to offer stability during movements such as walking, climbing stairs, and squatting, and they are especially significant during exercise.

Athletes rely heavily on these muscles for explosive movements, including running, jumping, and lateral movements.

The adductors also enhance hip joint mobility, which helps prevent injuries. Regular strengthening of these muscles prepares them for physical demands and significantly reduces the risk of injury.

10 Exercises That Target and Strengthen Your Adductors

Below are 10 exercises that target and improve your adductors:

1. Inner thigh raise

This traditional Pilates exercise offers a gentle yet effective approach to targeting the inner thighs directly.

While performed in a lying position, it demands significant concentration and controlled movement, which makes it one of the most focused exercises for working the adductor muscles.

2. Wide stance squat

The squat holds its reputation as the premier leg exercise because it engages multiple muscle groups throughout the legs. Among various squat variations, the wide stance or sumo squat particularly excels at working the inner thigh muscles.

This exercise can be performed using various equipment options, including barbells, kettlebells, dumbbells, or sandbags, or simply using body weight for resistance.

3. Inner thigh tap out

This exercise combines a side plank position that engages both the hips and obliques while simultaneously working the inner thigh muscles. It effectively strengthens the adductors and core muscles without putting strain on the back.

4. Lateral lunges

Lateral lunges are great for focusing on your inner thigh muscles, as they are forced to work hard to bring you back to the starting position on each repetition. Also, you can overload the exercise with more weights for better mechanical tension.

5. Glute bridge

The glute bridge is one of the most straightforward yet effective exercises for training the hamstrings and glutes. This movement also targets the inner thigh muscles of the extended leg, particularly when squeezing an object, such as a foam roller, during the exercise.

6. Adductor ball squeeze

This exercise effectively strengthens the inner thigh muscles while also building strength in the hip and knee joints. It can be performed using a soft resistance tool such as a Swiss ball or a rubber ball.

7. Lateral squat walk

This exercise targets both the inner thighs and activates the glutes. Adding resistance bands to the movement requires significant control and concentration, which helps enhance both the lowering and lifting phases of the exercise.

8. Step-up kick and rest

This exercise targets both the inner and outer thigh muscles simultaneously. It activates the glutes along with other leg muscles, including the hamstrings and quadriceps. Developing strong glutes helps improve overall mobility and enhances pelvic stability.

9. Copenhagen hip abduction

This advanced exercise completely isolates the adductor muscles using body weight resistance. While strength athletes frequently use this as a supplementary exercise, it works well for athletes in various sports and anyone seeking to build inner thigh strength.

Be cautious with this movement, as it puts the adductors in a vulnerable position, increasing injury risk if not performed correctly.

10. Clamshells

Clamshells are a simple yet highly effective exercise for strengthening the glutes, especially the gluteus medius, which is important in stabilizing the pelvis and supporting proper posture.

Unlike standard leg raises, clamshells focus more intensely on these muscles, which makes them a great addition to your routine if you are working to correct rounded shoulders or improve core strength.