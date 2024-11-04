Why Chris Bumstead’s Move to Open Bodybuilding is a Risky Gamble

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you follow my content, I’ve said many times that I feel that Chris Bumstead is the future of bodybuilding and fitness as a whole. He reminds me of Greg Plitt, who I worked with for years before his unfortunate passing.

With everything going for Chris Bumstead and his recent retirement announcement following his Olympia win, I’m left baffled as to why he wants to compete in a Men’s Open show.

Sure, I get the fact that he “wants to see how he does.” But at what cost?

After dominating the Classic Physique division many and retiring as a six-time Mr. Olympia champion, his decision to compete in Men’s Open Bodybuilding raises serious questions about his legacy, health, and long-term professional prospects.

I’m not here to tell Chris what to do, but I’m going to lay out a few things that really concern me about him jumping out of retirement so quickly to compete in the Men’s Open at the Prague Pro.

It should be noted that Chris has NOT said he’s completely returning and coming back as an Open Bodybuilder. It appears he’s only coming back to do one show and dip his toes in the water to see how he compares standing next to some of the big boys.

The Pinnacle of Classic Physique: A Legacy at Risk?

Bumstead’s journey in Classic Physique has been nothing short of legendary. He redefined the division, bringing back the aesthetic, symmetrical look reminiscent of bodybuilding’s golden era. His six consecutive Mr. Olympia titles weren’t just wins; they were statement-making performances that elevated the entire Classic Physique category.

What Chris and Hany Rambod were able to do in the last couple of years has been mind-blowing.

By choosing to compete in the Men’s Open, he risks diminishing the pristine narrative he has carefully crafted over the years.

In the Classic Physique division, Chris Bumstead was an unquestioned icon. His physique represented a perfect blend of muscularity and proportion, embodying the ideals of bodybuilding that many fans and athletes had been craving to see.

The Open division, by contrast, is a completely different battlefield — one where mass and extreme muscle density reign supreme. While Chris is big by Classic Physique standards, I’m not sure how he’d look next to guys much more muscular than him.

The Physical Toll: Health vs. Ambition

The physiological demands of transitioning from Classic Physique to Men’s Open are astronomical. The Open category requires significantly more muscle mass, which means Bumstead must fundamentally alter his body composition. This transformation doesn’t come without profound health risks:

Extreme Weight Gain: To compete at the highest level in the Men’s Open, Bumstead will need to add several pounds of pure muscle mass. Such rapid and extreme changes can stress critical bodily systems, including:

Cardiovascular health

Metabolic functioning

Hormonal balance

Joint and connective tissue integrity

Potential Long-Term Damage: The protocols required to achieve Open-level muscularity often involve more aggressive use of performance-enhancing substances, further amplifying health risks. Recovery and Sustainability: At 29 years old, Bumstead is approaching an age where recovery becomes increasingly challenging. The intense strain of preparing for Open competitions could accelerate potential long-term physical deterioration.

Business Empire: More to Lose Than Gain

Perhaps the most compelling argument against this transition lies in Bumstead’s robust business ecosystem. His brand extends far beyond competitive bodybuilding:

Raw Nutrition: A highly successful supplement company

Massive merchandise line

Social media presence with millions of followers

Potential future in fitness media and coaching

Each of these ventures represents a significantly more sustainable and lucrative path compared to the high-risk world of competitive bodybuilding. The potential downside of a poor competitive showing or, worse, a serious injury, could catastrophically impact these revenue streams.

The Competitive Landscape: An Unforgiving Arena

Men’s Open Bodybuilding is for the genetic giants and mass monsters who have spent decades building their physiques for this specific category. Competitors like Hadi Choopan, Derek Lunsford, and Nick Walker represent a level of muscular development that I’m not sure Bumstead can beat.

The whole reason I’ve published so much content about Chris Bumstead being the future of the sport is because he didn’t need to compete in the Open and get insanely large to build his following and place in the industry.

Chris is a different breed — and that’s not a good thing or a bad thing. It’s just the fact that there is no one else in the industry with the amount of pull and eyeballs as him.

While Chris Bumstead is undoubtedly a world-class athlete, the Open division requires a completely different approach to:

Muscle building

Conditioning

Stage presentation

Posing techniques

A less-than-stellar performance could tarnish the immaculate reputation he built in Classic Physique.

A Cautionary Perspective

While competitive drive and ambition are admirable, sometimes the wisest decision is knowing when to step away.

Chris Bumstead has already achieved what most bodybuilders can only dream of — multiple Olympia titles, a devoted global following, and a thriving business empire.

His legacy in Classic Physique is secure. The potential gains from competing in the Men’s Open are minimal compared to the substantial risks he’d be undertaking.

Wisdom Over Valor?

Chris Bumstead stands at a pivotal moment in his career. The most intelligent path forward might be to preserve his remarkable legacy, continue growing his business ventures, and inspire the next generation of bodybuilders through his existing platforms.

The bodybuilding world will be watching, but perhaps the greatest victory is knowing when not to compete and to look at your family and businesses as your future.