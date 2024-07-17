What’s the Hype About the Volumetrics Diet?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Experts believe that to lose weight and maintain it, it is essential to feel full and satisfied. This is the principle behind the Volumetrics diet, which focuses on low-calorie, high-volume foods that fill you up.

Success stories with the Volumetrics diet often highlight its flexibility, sustainability, and ability to curb cravings. Research supports that this approach allows for large meals with a variety of foods and doesn’t restrict any specific food groups.

This flexibility makes it easier to stick with the diet and helps with long-term weight maintenance.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about the Volumetrics diet to help you decide if it’s something you want to try.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements to your current regimen.

What is the Volumetrics Diet?

The Volumetrics diet focuses on the idea that the amount of food you eat, rather than calorie counting, leads to weight loss. By consuming more food, you feel fuller psychologically. This diet follows a more flexible eating approach rather than restricting specific foods or drastically limiting daily calories.

Developed by Barbara Rolls, PhD, a nutrition and obesity researcher at Penn State University, the diet is detailed in her book, “The Ultimate Volumetrics Diet,” which includes recipes and tips to help you follow this eating philosophy.

In the 2022 U.S. News and World Report Best Diets, the Volumetrics diet ranked number five in Best Diets Overall with a score of 3.7 out of 5. It also achieved the top spot for Best Weight Loss Diet and number five for Best Diets for Healthy Eating.

How Does the Diet Work?

The four main categories of food based on calorie density are:

Very low-calorie density (less than 0.6)

Low-calorie density (0.6–1.5)

Medium calorie density (1.6–3.9)

High-calorie density (4.0–9.0)

You can calculate the calorie density of different foods by dividing the number of calories in a serving by its weight in grams, resulting in a figure between zero and nine.

For example:

An 80g serving of broccolis has 27 calories.

27 (calories) divided by 80 (grams) = 0.33

Broccoli falls into the very low-calorie density category (category 1).

The Many Benefits of Volumetrics Diet

The volumetrics diet has several benefits. Below, let’s take a look at the many benefits you can experience:

1. Helps in weight loss with low-calorie intake

Choosing foods with low-calorie density is very effective for weight management. These foods are large in volume but low in calories, allowing you to eat generous portions without significantly increasing your calorie intake.

A review of 13 studies involving 3,628 people found that foods with lower calorie density were linked to greater weight loss.

Similarly, an 8-year study of over 50,000 women showed that foods with high-calorie density were associated with more weight gain.

Low calorie-density foods can also help control cravings and reduce appetite, aiding in weight loss.

In a 12-week study of 96 women with excess weight, meals with lower calorie density reduced cravings, increased fullness, and lowered hunger levels.

An older study with 39 women found that participants consumed 56% more calories when given a large portion of a high-calorie-density meal compared to a smaller, low-calorie-density meal.

2. It helps reduce the risk of diabetes

Studies suggest that adopting low energy density diets can lead to improvements in fasting blood sugar levels and weight loss, consequently lowering the risk of type-2 diabetes.

Additionally, reducing the consumption of ultra-processed foods, categorized as category 4 foods, also contributes to a decreased risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

3. Encourages regular exercise

Exercise plays a crucial role in the Volumetrics diet. It suggests engaging in physical activity for at least 30 to 60 minutes each day.

This recommendation aims to improve weight loss and fat loss by boosting your energy expenditure, which means you burn more calories throughout the day.

4. Improves diet quality

Foods in categories 1 and 2 are primarily low-calorie whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. These foods are rich in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which improve the overall quality of your diet.

In contrast, category 4 foods, which are high in sugar and low in micronutrients, contribute less to diet quality.

Studies show that diets low in ultra-processed foods, like those in category 4, are associated with a reduced risk of conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and premature death.

5. Easy to follow and sustain

When considering dietary choices for long-term health, the Volumetrics diet stands out from typical fad diets. It emphasizes sustainable lifestyle changes rather than quick fixes.

By promoting awareness of eating habits and prioritizing nutrient-rich, low-calorie-density foods like fruits and vegetables it encourages healthier dietary decisions.

With its flexible approach that doesn’t restrict any specific foods, the Volumetrics diet offers a practical and sustainable option for those seeking lasting improvements in their eating habits.