What You Should Know Before You Start an Exercise Program

Now, I’m not telling you to hold off before you start an exercise program and use this as an excuse to not start getting active. The point of this article is to educate you on some things you should know before you start an exercise program.

Don’t come back and say, “Matt told me not to exercise because I didn’t read this first.”

All jokes aside and putting your excuses to bed, starting an exercise program is an excellent way to improve your health and fitness. However, there are several important factors to consider before diving in.

As a strength and conditioning specialist and personal trainer, in this article, we’ll dive deeper and guide you through some key points to ensure you have a safe and effective starting point for your fitness journey.

Know These Things Before You Start an Exercise Program

Below are some things you need to know before you start an exercise program.

1. Assess Your Current Health Status

Before beginning any exercise program, it’s crucial to evaluate your overall health and fitness levels. Everyone starts at a different point.

Consider your medical and health history and any existing conditions you have before you start an exercise program, and if you have any concerns, consult with your doctor (which I recommend you do first, anyway).

Some health issues may require special attention or modifications to your exercise routine. Your doctor can provide valuable insights to exercise safely.

2. Set Clear, Realistic Goals

Before you start an exercise program, set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals. Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, or improve cardiovascular health, having clear objectives and goals in place will help you stay motivated and allow you to track your progress.

Be realistic about what you can achieve in a given timeframe. Remember, sustainable results take time and consistent effort.

3. Choose Activities You Enjoy

Start by selecting exercises and activities that you find enjoyable. This increases the likelihood of sticking to your program long-term. Consider your preferences before you start an exercise program, such as team sports, solo workouts, or group fitness classes.

Don’t be afraid to try new things. You might discover a passion for an activity you’ve never tried before.

4. Start Slowly and Progress Gradually

Beginners should start with low-intensity exercises and gradually increase duration and intensity with each passing week. This approach helps prevent injury and allows your body to adapt to the new demands placed upon it through progressive overload principles.

A good rule of thumb is to increase your workout volume by no more than 10% per week.

5. Learn Proper Form and Technique

Correct form is crucial for maximizing results and preventing injuries. Consider working with a certified personal trainer or taking classes led by qualified instructors to learn proper techniques before you start an exercise program on your own.

Pay close attention to your form, especially when trying new exercises. If something doesn’t feel right, stop and ask for help.

6. Invest in Appropriate Gear

Before you start an exercise program, be sure that you have the right equipment and gear for your chosen activities. This includes proper footwear, comfortable clothing, and any necessary safety gear.

Don’t skimp on quality when it comes to essential items like running shoes or weightlifting equipment. The right gear can significantly impact your comfort and safety.

7. Create a Balanced Workout Plan

A well-rounded exercise program should include cardiovascular exercise, strength training, and flexibility work. This balanced approach promotes overall fitness and helps prevent overuse injuries.

Your goal should be to engage in some sort of exercise for at least 150 minutes (such as moderate-intensity aerobic activity) or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week, along with strength training exercises for all major muscle groups at least twice a week.

8. Schedule Your Workouts

Plan your workouts in advance and treat them as important appointments. Put your workouts in your calendar. This helps establish a consistent routine and makes it easier to stick to your program.

But it’s fine to be a little flexible. That said, try to maintain a regular schedule because consistency is key to seeing results.

9. Listen to Your Body

Pay attention to how your body feels during and after exercise. Some muscle soreness is normal, especially when starting a new program. However, sharp pain or persistent discomfort could indicate an injury.

Learn to distinguish between good pain (the challenge of pushing your limits) and bad pain (potential injury).

10. Stay Hydrated and Fuel Your Body Properly

Before you start an exercise program, it’s important to understand hydration. Proper hydration is essential for optimal performance and recovery. Drink water before, during, and after your workouts.

Fuel your body with a balanced diet that supports your exercise goals. Consider working with a registered dietitian for personalized nutrition advice and to fast-track your results.

11. Allow for Proper Rest and Recovery

Rest days are crucial for allowing your body to recover and adapt to the stress of exercise. Incorporate rest days into your schedule and prioritize getting enough sleep each night.

Overtraining can lead to burnout and an increased risk of injury. Listen to your body and take extra rest when needed.

12. Track Your Progress

Keep a workout log to monitor your progress. Record the exercises you perform, the weights you lift, and the distances you run or cycle.

Regularly assess your progress toward your goals. This can help you stay motivated and identify areas that may need adjustment. It also allows you to push yourself each workout by understanding what you did the previous week so that you aren’t going into the gym and going backward by using lighter weights, less volume, or shorter cardio sessions.

13. Be Patient and Persistent

Before you start an exercise program, understand that results take time. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t see immediate changes — it takes time. Stay consistent with your program and trust the process.

Celebrate small victories along the way, such as increased energy levels or improved mood, even before you see the physical changes that come along as a result of exercise.

14. Consider Working with a Professional

A certified personal trainer or strength and conditioning specialist can provide expert guidance tailored to your individual needs and goals. They can help you design a safe and effective program, teach proper form, and provide motivation and accountability.

If you’re new to exercise or have specific health concerns, professional guidance can be especially valuable.