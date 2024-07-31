What Are the Health Benefits of Hydrotherapy?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Hydrotherapy, also known as water therapy, is a supplementary treatment that uses water for various health benefits. Hydrotherapy has diverse applications, such as relieving joint pain through water exercises and reducing muscle tension with hot or cold showers or baths.

This practice dates back to ancient civilizations and remains popular due to its various benefits. Most people know that swimming and aquatic exercises can ease joint and muscle discomfort.

However, recent studies have uncovered that hydrotherapy can also help in treating a range of issues, including acne and depression.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about hydrotherapy and its health benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements to your current regimen.

What is Hydrotherapy?

Hydrotherapy, also referred to as aquatic therapy or aquatic physiotherapy, involves physical exercises conducted in a specially heated pool to address a variety of conditions. These conditions may include osteoarthritis, general joint pain, pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, neurological disorders, fibromyalgia, and overall fitness and well-being.

Exercises are performed in warm water, heated to between 31-35 degrees Celsius, allowing for individual progress in a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable setting. Unlike conventional swimming and aquarobics, hydrotherapy exercises are customized to each client’s specific goals.

Hydrotherapy is typically less strenuous than land-based exercises, focusing on guided, controlled, pain-free movements to achieve pain relief. Pools are chosen to ensure appropriate access and optimal water depth for each client.

Here are some common forms of hydrotherapy:

Warm-water baths and whirlpool spas : Soaking in warm water to relax and ease tension.

: Soaking in warm water to relax and ease tension. Sitz baths : Shallow baths with warm water that cover the genital and rectal areas.

: Shallow baths with warm water that cover the genital and rectal areas. Aquatic physical therapy : Performing exercises in a pool.

: Performing exercises in a pool. Water circuit therapy or contrasting hydrotherapy : Alternating between hot and cool water.

: Alternating between hot and cool water. Wet saunas : Using moist heat or steam instead of dry heat.

: Using moist heat or steam instead of dry heat. Immersion therapy: Soaking a part of the body, like the feet, in warm water.

Benefits of Hydrotherapy

There are many benefits of hydrotherapy. Here are some of the most important ones:

1. Reduces pain

Hydrotherapy offers several benefits, including reduced pain and swelling in muscles and joints. The hydrostatic pressure of the water helps decrease swelling during exercise, which can otherwise cause significant pain.

Additionally, hydrotherapy alleviates post-exercise muscle soreness, aiding clients who aim to improve mobility without experiencing severe pain afterward. This is especially advantageous for individuals with chronic arthritis.

A review found that spa therapy using warm water significantly relieved pain in individuals with chronic musculoskeletal and connective tissue diseases.

2. Helps boost immunity

Doing water therapy helps increase the movement of white blood cells around your body. It allows lymph fluid (which helps remove unwanted materials from the body) to flow better. This “cleanses” the body more effectively. When combined with the immune system benefits of exercise, water therapy gives your body an advantage against winter colds and viruses.

3. Improves mental health

According to the CDC, water activities can improve mental health for some people. For instance, those with fibromyalgia may find exercises in water to help reduce feelings of anxiety and depression

Additionally, many people feel swimming boosts their mood and helps release stress through the exercise.

4. Improves mobility

One of the biggest advantages of water therapy is that the buoyancy of water takes weight off your body. Having less weight on your body allows you to move more freely and increase your range of motion during water exercises and therapy.

The end result is better mobility, and this improved ability to move can continue even after you’ve gotten out of the water.

5. Beneficial for athletes

Many athletes are familiar with using ice baths or alternating hot and cold water immersion after training or competition. However, fewer athletes regularly use hot water immersion alone.

While there is still some debate about whether ice baths and alternating hot/cold water help healing and recovery, research shows that using just hot water can help in cardiovascular recovery after exercise and help restore muscle strength more effectively.

6. Reduces arthritis symptoms

Hydrotherapy can also be helpful for certain types of arthritis. One study showed that people with knee osteoarthritis had less pain and better knee function after 8 weeks of exercising in water.

Another study found that for people with rheumatoid arthritis, doing moderate water exercises along with taking their regular medication improved markers of their disease, including reduced oxidative stress levels.