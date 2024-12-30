The Rise of Peptide Therapy: Will It Continue?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Peptide therapy is an emerging form of treatment that uses peptides to improve and influence various functions in our body.

Peptides are short amino acid chains that are the building blocks of proteins. They play an important role in many physiological processes, such as hormone regulation, immune system responses, and neurotransmitters.

Lately (more so over the past couple of years), peptide therapy has gained significant traction among fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and a growing community of individuals who are committed to improving their overall health and wellness.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about the rise of peptide therapy and its many benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Peptide Therapy?

Amino acid chains form the building blocks of both proteins and peptides. While proteins consist of longer chains, peptides are shorter. This size difference gives peptides an edge in absorption. Their compact structure allows them to pass through the skin and digestive system with greater ease, quickly entering the bloodstream.

Many common foods that naturally contain peptides:

Beef, chicken, and other meats

Seafood like salmon and shrimp

Dairy products

Chicken eggs

Seeds such as flax and hemp

Whole grains

Legumes

Tofu and other soy products

Whole oats

Beyond food sources, peptides appear in various consumer and medical products. You will find them in dietary supplements, face creams, and prescription drugs.

Scientists create synthetic peptides to treat diseases like diabetes, as these lab-made versions can mimic the body’s natural peptides. Different peptides serve unique purposes within our bodies.

5 Benefits of Peptide Therapy

People typically try peptide therapy for the following reasons:

1. It slows down the aging process

The skin, hair, and nails contain a protein called collagen. When broken down, collagen forms smaller units known as collagen peptides. These smaller units are easier for the body to use. Taking collagen peptides as a supplement might help keep skin healthy and slow down signs of aging.

Research suggests that collagen peptide supplements could help reduce skin wrinkles. Some studies also show they might improve the elasticity and moistness of the skin.

Peptides may also boost melanin production. Melanin is the pigment that gives skin its color and helps protect it from sun damage.

Many anti-aging skin care products contain peptides. The companies that make these products claim peptides can:

Reduce wrinkles

Make skin firmer

Improve blood flow to the skin

2. Weight loss and muscle building

Several peptide therapies, like Sermorelin, may help with weight loss and muscle growth. While similar to proteins, peptides have much shorter amino acid chains, making them smaller in structure. These therapies promote the production of growth hormones, which help develop lean muscle mass.

This makes peptide therapy popular among bodybuilders and has even been studied for potential use in treating hypogonadism.

When combined with proper exercise and training, peptides may improve athletic performance. Many see peptide therapy as a valuable addition to supplements, such as creatine powders, which can sometimes cause digestive discomfort.

3. Helps treat hypertension

Research conducted in 2008 found that peptides may reduce hypertension. Peptides could serve as a complementary treatment alongside standard blood pressure medications or as a substitute therapy for some patients.

4. Bone health

Studies on rats suggest that consuming moderate amounts of collagen peptides, combined with running exercise, may increase bone mass in growing animals. This research hints at the potential of collagen peptides to combat bone loss as we age.

5. Wound healing

Peptide therapy not only promotes collagen production but also supports wound healing and joint recovery. This process may help in healthy cell repair and regeneration.

Peptides can reduce inflammation, which helps reduce discomfort and speed up recovery. Additionally, they may act as antioxidants, fighting free radicals and protecting cells from oxidative damage.

Process of Peptide Therapy

Peptide therapy is a personalized treatment guided by healthcare professionals. The process begins with a thorough consultation to assess the patient’s health history, current conditions, and goals. This helps determine if peptide therapy is appropriate and identifies any potential issues.