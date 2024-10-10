The 6 Crazy Benefits of Plogging

Environmental awareness and a renewed interest in outdoor activities have recently converged, giving rise to innovative practices that benefit both personal health and the planet. One such trend is plogging.

This Swedish-born concept that combines jogging with litter collection is a great combination. This eco-friendly exercise began with a “plogga” event in 2016 and has quickly gained global popularity.

Plogging is not just about environmental cleanup; it’s also a great way to stay fit. Since its beginning, the movement has attracted millions of enthusiasts worldwide, with an estimated 20,000 people plogging daily.

Whether running, walking, or cycling, the core principle remains the same: move and collect litter simultaneously.

In this article, we dive deeper and explore how plogging got started and the benefits of plogging, an awesome way to merge fitness with environmental awareness.

How Did Plogging Get Started?

Plogging, a Swedish-born eco-friendly exercise trend, has quickly evolved into a global movement. This innovative activity combines jogging or other outdoor sports with litter collection, which aims to clean up urban and natural spaces while promoting fitness.

The term “plogging” blends the Swedish “plocka upp” (pick up) with “jogging,” perfectly explaining its dual purpose.

Erik Ahlström pioneered this concept in 2016 when he began collecting trash during his workouts after moving to Stockholm. His simple yet impactful routine soon caught on across Sweden through community events.

Due to social media, plogging has since exploded in popularity worldwide. Today, over 20,000 people in more than 100 countries participate daily, demonstrating how individual actions can contribute to global environmental efforts while maintaining personal health.

6 Benefits of Plogging

Plogging is a comprehensive activity that offers both physical and mental benefits, along with its positive impact on the environment. Some of the key benefits of plogging include:

1. Stress relief

Plogging offers significant mental health benefits alongside its environmental impact. This high-intensity activity combines running with litter collection, providing an effective stress-relief mechanism.

During a plogging session, the elevated heart rate triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural mood enhancers. These chemicals help improve overall mood and create a sense of well-being.

Moreover, the rhythmic nature of running allows the mind to enter a more relaxed state. This mental downtime provides an opportunity to disconnect from daily stressors and intrusive thoughts. The added focus on collecting litter can further distract from worries, creating a mindful exercise experience.

2. HIIT without intention

HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, is a globally recognized workout method known for improving circulation, promoting weight loss, and burning fat even after the session ends.

Interestingly, plogging naturally incorporates many aspects of interval training, such as squatting or lunging to pick up litter and alternating between jogging and pausing — making it an effective and eco-friendly workout.

3. Helps you lose weight

Plogging, like jogging, burns a significant number of calories and helps with weight loss. This activity is also rhythmic, with ploggers alternating between running and brief pauses, which keeps the heart active and helps maintain an elevated heart rate.

4. Confidence boost

Plogging offers psychological benefits that extend beyond physical health and environmental impact. This activity can significantly boost self-esteem and confidence in several ways:

Increased sense of control

Visible impact

Physical improvements

Demonstrated resilience

Community contribution

5. Cleaning up the environment

By picking up litter during your run, you help protect animal and plant ecosystems, including our oceans, which often accumulate the majority of plastic land waste. This simple act not only keeps environments cleaner but also safeguards wildlife and natural habitats from the harmful effects of pollution.

6. Social connection

As you regularly participate in this eco-friendly activity, you will likely come across other like-minded individuals in your area. These repeated interactions can lead to new friendships and a stronger sense of community.

For those who find social situations challenging, plogging provides a low-pressure environment in which to practice social skills. The shared goal of environmental cleanup creates an instant common ground, making conversations easier to initiate and maintain.

Over time, this can boost social confidence and comfort in interpersonal interactions.

Plogging Rules

Plogging is for everyone, but it’s important to follow a few simple rules to protect both the environment and your safety:

Avoid picking up sharp or rusty objects like glass or metal.

Do not handle syringes or needles.

Refrain from collecting bulky items like mattresses or furniture.

Sort collected materials at the end of your walk.

How to Start Plogging

All you need to get started with plogging are protective gloves and a large trash bag.

Plan your run to finish near a big trash can or recycling point to easily dispose of the litter you collect. Then, just get out there.

Having a purpose makes your run more motivating and rewarding.