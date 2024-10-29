Stretching Before or After Exercise: Which is Better?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Are you leaving stretching out of your exercise routine? If so, you might want to reconsider. This simple practice offers several advantages for your body. It can boost your flexibility, reduce muscle soreness, and lower your risk of getting hurt.

Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or a seasoned athlete, adding stretches to your workout can make a big difference.

You might wonder about the best time to stretch. Should you do it before you start exercising or after you finish? And what’s the right way to stretch? Don’t worry; it’s not as complex as it might seem.

Understanding the basics of when and how to stretch can enhance your workouts.

In this article, we will dive deeper into the best times to stretch so that you can get the best results and benefits possible.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition, or adding any supplements to your current routine.

Why Should You Stretch?

Stretching offers advantages for both your mind and body. Physically, it helps loosen tight muscles, while mentally, it can reduce stress. That said, the benefits you gain often depend on the type of stretching involved.

When people think of stretching, they usually imagine static stretches. This involves holding a position that extends a muscle for around 30 seconds, such as bending forward to touch your toes to stretch the hamstrings.

On the other hand, dynamic stretching involves movement. Exercises like high knees or side lunges allow muscles and joints to move through their full range of motion, promoting flexibility and mobility.

Static vs Dynamic Stretches

Below is the difference between static and dynamic stretches.

Dynamic Stretches

Dynamic stretches involve movement patterns that closely resemble the actions of the sport or activity you’re about to perform. Examples include walking lunges and jumping jacks.

Key benefits of dynamic stretching:

Increases blood flow to muscles, reducing the likelihood of injuries like pulled hamstrings or strained Achilles tendons.

Lowers the risk of injury.

Enhances athletic performance.

Static Stretches

Static stretches involve holding a position for a set time, such as reaching for your toes or sitting with your legs extended straight in front of you.

Key benefits of static stretching:

Improves overall flexibility and range of motion.

Promotes increased blood circulation to muscles and joints.

Helps reduce muscle soreness post-exercise.

Better relaxation.

Benefits of Stretching Before Workout

Stretching before a workout offers several key benefits, and dedicating 5 to 10 minutes to it is usually sufficient for most activities. Stretching all the muscles you plan to engage during your session is essential.

Below are three main advantages of stretching before exercise:

Improved blood circulation: Stretching helps increase blood flow to your muscles, preparing them for the physical demands. Better flexibility and mobility: Proper stretching loosens muscles and tendons, improving flexibility and range of motion, which is crucial for better movement during your workout. Boosted performance: Stretching boosts performance in physical activities by increasing blood flow, flexibility, and mobility.

Benefits of Stretching After Workout

Stretching after a workout offers several valuable benefits, especially when incorporated as part of your cooldown.

Below are three key advantages of post-exercise stretching:

Increased flexibility and range of motion: Stretching warm muscles after exercise can help improve flexibility and enhance joint mobility, allowing your body to move more freely. Promotes relaxation and recovery: Post-workout stretching helps gradually lower your heart rate and blood pressure. It also aids in active recovery by easing muscle tension and promoting relaxation, which can help your body transition into rest mode. Supports muscle recovery: Gentle static stretching can help remove metabolic waste, like lactic acid, from muscle cells, which may reduce post-workout discomfort and soreness while boosting faster recovery.

Stretching to Treat Injuries

Stretching plays an important role in managing chronic pain for several reasons. Below is how stretching can help.

1. Eases pain and promotes movement

First things first, gentle stretching exercises can help ease ongoing pain from injuries, making it easier to engage in more physical activity, which further helps in reducing pain. Instead of a negative loop, this creates a positive cycle of relief and movement.

2. Increases pain tolerance

Additionally, stretching can boost your pain tolerance. A 2020 study found that individuals were less sensitive to pain stimuli after stretching. This could explain why those with chronic pain often experience relief when prescribed exercise, including stretches.

3. Reduces stress

Stress is another factor that influences how we experience pain. Chronic pain and conditions like stress, anxiety, and depression share similar pathways in the brain. This can lead to a cycle where pain worsens these mental health issues, and, in turn, they make pain feel more intense. Taking time to stretch and focus on breathing can help reduce stress, break this cycle, and decrease pain.

4. Improves balanced force distribution

Finally, stretching can help prevent or relieve pain by promoting better force distribution throughout the body. Since all joints work together, tightness in one area forces another to compensate, which can worsen or trigger pain over time. For example, tight hips can affect how your back feels after prolonged sitting or running.