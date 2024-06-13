LinkedIn is Now Suppressing Supplement Content?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’ve always been a fan of LinkedIn — even before it turned into what now looks like a professional version of Facebook. If you follow me and my work, you know I post educational content up on my social media platforms Monday through Friday (and even sometimes on the weekend).

But what happened today has me questioning everything…

At the time of writing this, it’s the first workday of the week since my kids have been off from school. I gathered up my kids, and we went out for a morning walk. On our warm-up, I checked my email one last time before diving into our walk and jog. Interestingly, there were two notifications in my inbox from LinkedIn.

I opened the email to find LinkedIn had removed two of my articles because they deemed them “unsafe” and containing “illegal services or goods.” I scratched my head and wondered what I would have published that would garner such a response from the social platform.

There was a link to the posts, so I clicked on them. They were posts about supplement ingredients I had published. One of which was LJ100. I’m not sure how these articles all of a sudden got flagged (I’ve been posting about supplements and ingredients weekly on their platform for over 10 years).

For those who don’t know what LJ100 is, it’s a supplement also referred to as “Longjack” and comes from Tongkat Ali. There is nothing illegal or unsafe about such a product and it seems as if LinkedIn has gone the way of other platforms where they are potentially trying to silence people who are trying to help people get healthier.

And in typical fashion, I posted about what happened on LinkedIn, and someone chimed in and made a comment saying I need to post a photo or I look like an “insecure troll.” The funny thing is, the photo is in the comments (which he clearly never cared to look at), and I’ve never had anyone doing better than me hating on me in the comments on social media platforms. So, I’ll just leave that there to simmer.

But in this article, we are going to dive a little deeper into this topic, and I’m going to give you my opinion and two cents on what I think is happening.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting an exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any supplements into your current regimen.

Does LinkedIn Want You Fat, Slow, and Dumb?

If you remember back when the pandemic was going on, anyone who posted negative comments about what was going on found themselves being silenced and throttled in the feeds.

Anyone who opposed or questioned what the government, WHO, or Fauci said was immediately hit with a notification that the content was false and dangerous, and the content was either removed, throttled, or came with a “fact-checker” notification. Fast-forward to today, and everything we ever said about the pandemic and the “so-called science” was true. Everything was one big lie to control us all.

As much as I’d hate to say it… LinkedIn removing content about supplements looks a lot like they’re heading in that direction.

Could this all be one big misunderstanding? Should I give LinkedIn the benefit of the doubt? I could. But any restriction on our freedom of speech and First Amendment rights simply doesn’t sit well with me. No one should be silenced. And what’s the penalty for giving out bad and harmful advice?

Clearly nothing. Look at Fauci. The man lied to the entire world and is not being held accountable for anything that came out of his mouth. But here I am, trying to improve the health of anyone who digests my content, and I’m the one being silenced. Seems a little odd, no?

Where Are Social Media Platforms, Like LinkedIn, Heading?

Is it possible that the government is pulling the strings of these social media sites? Could they be telling them what they need to suppress and what they will deem acceptable? We know what they did during the 2020 election by suppressing anyone who wasn’t talking about a certain candidate.

Could they be doing the same for supplements and people in the industry?

I’ve tried several times to get verified on LinkedIn. It’s free, so I figured, “why not?” Each time I go in and try, they say I can’t be verified even though I followed all the directions precisely by uploading my driver’s license and then standing there and allowing the software to take a current picture of me using my phone to validate.

When it’s all said and done, denied. I’ve tried it more than a handful of times, so it isn’t a fluke. Is something going on in the background of LinkedIn that no one is sharing?

Fat, slow, and dumb people are much easier to control. And when that is the case, people will do anything. Could LinkedIn be in bed with the government (especially now that it’s election year and we are getting closer to voting day)?

I’m not sure what’s going on with LinkedIn, but I will just have to wait and see what they continue to do with the content I post. Have you been throttled or silenced? Let us know down in the comments.