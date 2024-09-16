Is Corn REALLY Good for You?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Are you someone who likes corn? It’s one of those foods that allows you to eat it on the cob, off the cob, in dishes, and just about with any topping or condiment your heart desires.

But is it really good for you?

Corn is one of those carbohydrates that is confusing as it is considered both a grain and a vegetable.

Personally, I’m a fan of fresh corn on the cob. I’m talking about the stuff you purchase directly from a farm. Sure, you can purchase canned corn, and frozen corn can be good in the colder months when fresh corn isn’t available, but is it something you should be eating?

But the things you purchase from the store may actually have corn in them without you even realizing it. Is that a good thing or a bad?

Because of its somewhat dual function, you’ll find corn in virtually everything at the supermarket. If you look closely at labels, you’ll see it formulated into cereal, beer, crackers, chips, and a bunch of other snack items and foods.

We eat a lot of corn but not nearly enough of it in vegetable form, and it’s the vegetable form that deserves more room in our diets.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss some of the health benefits of corn that you may have never known existed.

The Nutritional Value of Corn

A medium-sized ear of corn is a nutritional powerhouse, offering a balanced mix of nutrients and only 88 calories.

With 1.4g of fat, 19g of carbohydrates, and 3.3g of protein, it’s a healthy addition to any diet. Plus, it’s packed with vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C, E, and A, thiamin, and fiber.

Below is the nutritional profile, showing that it can be a healthy choice as part of your meals:

Calories: 88

Protein: 3.3g

Fat: 1.4g

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 6.4g

Sodium: 15mg

Potassium: 275mg

Thiamin: 0.16mg

Vitamin C: 6.9mg

Vitamin B5: 0.7mg

Folate: 42.8mcg

Iron: 0.5mg

Zinc: 0.5mg

Magnesium: 37.7mg

5 Health Benefits of Corn

Corn offers a bunch of health benefits that can improve your overall well-being. Let’s look at these benefit in a little more detail:

1. Improves eye health

Corn contains potent compounds that can protect your vision. Lutein and zeaxanthin, two main carotenoids found in corn, play a crucial role in maintaining eye health. These nutrients shield your retina from harmful blue light and may reduce the risk of common eye problems (especially as you age).

Macular degeneration and cataracts, two of the leading causes of vision loss worldwide, might be less likely to occur if you consume enough of these powerful carotenoids. While white corn contains lower levels, other corn varieties provide significant amounts of these eye-friendly nutrients.

Research shows that people with higher blood levels of lutein and zeaxanthin face a lower risk of developing eye diseases.

One notable study involving 356 adults found that those who consumed the most carotenoids, especially lutein and zeaxanthin, had a 43% lower risk of macular degeneration compared to those who ate the least.

2. Diabetes risk reduction

Purple corn stands out for its potential to help manage blood sugar. The vibrant color comes from anthocyanins, a type of polyphenol that may improve how your body handles insulin and glucose.

By including purple corn and other colorful plant foods in your diet, you might be able to lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This proactive approach to nutrition can support better blood sugar control. However, if you already have diabetes, be mindful of the carbohydrate content when adding corn to your meals.

3. Digestive health support

Corn provides a good amount of insoluble fiber, which plays a key role in digestive health. Your body doesn’t break down this type of fiber, allowing it to pass through your system intact. This process helps increase stool bulk and promotes regular bowel movements.

The fiber in corn also contributes to weight management by helping you feel fuller after eating. This sense of satiety supports healthy eating habits and helps maintain a healthy body weight.

4. Reducing diverticular disease risk

Diverticular disease affects the colon, causing small pouches to form in its walls. This condition can lead to discomfort, including cramps, gas, and bloating. In some cases, it may cause bleeding or infection.

Contrary to old beliefs, high-fiber foods like popcorn don’t trigger this condition. In fact, they might help prevent it.

A long-term study following over 47,000 men for 18 years revealed surprising results. Men who ate the most popcorn had a 28% lower chance of developing diverticular disease compared to those who ate the least.

5. Potential protection against colon cancer

Corn’s fiber content does more than just help in digestion. It also maintains beneficial bacteria in your gut. These helpful microbes produce short-chain fatty acids, which may help prevent colon cancer.

To get the most benefit, you should go for whole corn products. Fresh corn, popcorn, and other whole-grain corn foods provide the highest amount of fiber. By choosing these options, you support your digestive health and lower your risk of colon issues.