Importance-of-Nasal-Breathing-for Optimal- Health-and-Performance

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Do you often find yourself needing to breathe through your mouth to get enough air? You’re not the only one out there that feels this way. Mouth breathing affects around 5% to 75% of the entire population. Nasal breathing, however, is the natural and preferred method. Learning to breathe through your nose can significantly improve how you feel.

Picture yourself involved in a physical activity like jogging, hiking, dancing, or lifting weights. Imagine giving it your all. Now, consider whether you are breathing through your mouth or nose.

Most people tend to breathe through their mouths during exercise, especially as the intensity rises to take in more air and oxygen. However, research increasingly shows that nasal breathing is healthier and more beneficial than mouth breathing.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss more about nasal breathing and why it’s important for optimal health and performance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Difference Between Nasal Breathing and Mouth Breathing

Let’s look at the main differences between nasal breathing and mouth breathing.

Nose Breathing

Your nose is particularly designed to help you breathe efficiently and safely. It offers various advantages:

Filtering foreign particles : Nasal hairs trap dust, allergens, and pollen, preventing them from entering your lungs.

: Nasal hairs trap dust, allergens, and pollen, preventing them from entering your lungs. Producing nitric oxide : During nasal breathing, your nose releases nitric oxide, a vasodilator that helps widen blood vessels and improve oxygen circulation.

: During nasal breathing, your nose releases nitric oxide, a vasodilator that helps widen blood vessels and improve oxygen circulation. Humidifying inhaled air: Your nose warms and moisturizes the air that you breathe in, getting it to body temperature and making it easier for your lungs to use.

Mouth Breathing

While your mouth is essential for eating, drinking, and talking, it can also be used for breathing, though it lacks the specialized features of the nose. Sometimes, mouth breathing is necessary, such as when you have nasal congestion, small nostrils, or a deviated septum.

However, mouth breathing has its drawbacks:

It can lead to a dry mouth

Increases the risk of inhaling unfiltered air

Allergic reactions

Asthma

Bad breath

Tooth decay

Gum inflammation (gingivitis)

Sleep apnea

Abnormalities in teeth or jaw alignment

Benefits of Nasal Breathing

Below are some of the most common benefits associated with nasal breathing:

1. Optimizes your respiration system

Proper nasal breathing is more than just taking in air; it greatly improves lung function and overall respiratory health. The nose acts as a filter, ensuring the air reaching our lungs is clean, at the right temperature, and properly humidified. This reduces stress on the lungs and respiratory tract, making breathing more efficient.

Nasal breathing also helps maintain the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the blood, which is vital for keeping the body’s pH balance in check and supporting optimal cellular function. This balance is crucial for sustaining energy levels and ensuring all bodily systems operate efficiently.

2. Regulates the balance of oxygen in the blood

Nasal breathing helps maintain the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide (CO2) in the blood. A key aspect of nasal breathing is the production of nitric oxide, a gas that is essential for the body’s oxygen transport and utilization.

Nitric oxide enhances the lungs’ ability to absorb oxygen and improves blood flow, leading to better oxygenation of tissues and organs, as well as increased energy levels.

In contrast, mouth breathing can cause over-breathing and a reduction in CO2 levels, which can decrease oxygen uptake and result in symptoms like dizziness and fatigue.

3. It stimulates our nervous system

Breathing through the nose stimulates parasympathetic nervous system fibers located in the lower lungs. This helps regulate heart rate during exercise, preventing spikes that can increase oxygen consumption, reduce endurance, and shorten the time before fatigue sets in.

4. Improves oral health

Mouth breathing can negatively impact dental and oral health. It often causes dry mouth, which raises the risk of tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath because saliva, which cleans the mouth and neutralizes bacteria-produced acids, is reduced.

Chronic mouth breathing can also affect dental structure and craniofacial development, especially in children. This can result in orthodontic issues such as malocclusion, altered facial structure, and improper jaw alignment. In contrast, nasal breathing helps maintain a healthy oral environment and supports proper dental development.

How Can Nasal Breathing Improve Athletic Performance?

Many people breathe through their mouths during exercise because faster breathing increases airflow resistance in the nose, prompting the switch to mouth breathing.

A small 2018 study involved 10 runners who ran on a treadmill twice, once using nose breathing and once using mouth breathing. Researchers measured respiratory markers such as oxygen consumption, respiratory rate, and carbon dioxide production during each session.

The study found that runners consumed the same amount of oxygen with both nose and mouth breathing. However, their respiratory rate, or the number of breaths per minute, was lower with nose breathing.

This suggests that it took less effort to consume the same amount of oxygen with nose breathing, potentially improving athletic performance and endurance.