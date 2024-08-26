How to Spot Bad Nutrition Information Online

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’d like to tell you that you can trust all the information you read online, but we’d only be fooling ourselves. The internet is full of bad nutrition information. Sometimes, figuring out what is true versus what is a bunch of bunk can be challenging. We’d like to trust what we read, but you need to be able to spot bad nutrition information online.

I’ve seen countless examples of misleading information while poking around on the internet, reading up on new info (or misinformation) being shared.

In this article, I’m going to dive deeper into how you can spot bad nutrition information online.

Ways to Spot Bad Nutrition Information While Searching the Internet

Below, we are going to look at some of the ways you can spot bad information on the internet.

1. Look for credible sources

The first step to spot bad nutrition information is to check the actual source. Is the information coming from a reputable health organization or a qualified professional? Look for credentials like Registered Dietitian (RD) or Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS).

Be cautious of personal blogs or social media accounts without proper qualifications. Just because someone has a large following doesn’t mean they’re an expert. In many cases, influencers with a huge following are the worst offenders of putting out bad nutrition information online.

2. Check for scientific backing

Good nutrition advice is based on scientific research. Look for references to peer-reviewed studies. Be cautious of claims that aren’t supported by evidence. Granted, not everyone shares the studies, but it would be wise for you to do your own research to fact-check information that doesn’t have studies backing it to ensure it’s factual.

If an article cites studies, try to find the original research. Sometimes, studies are misinterpreted or taken out of context. I’ve seen many people cherry-picking information from a study to fit their narrative.

3. Beware of extreme claims

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Be skeptical of promises like “lose 20 pounds in a week” or “cure all diseases with this one food.”

Sustainable health changes take time. Quick fixes are often ineffective and can be dangerous. Everything that is worthwhile takes time and effort.

4. Watch out for fear-mongering

Some sources use fear to sell products or ideas. They might claim certain foods are “toxic,” or that entire food groups should be eliminated. This is nonsense. Everything in moderation is fine. Don’t cut entire macronutrients from your diet unless your doctor or nutritionist recommends it.

While some people have specific dietary needs, most healthy individuals don’t need to fear whole categories of food.

5. Be cautious of cherry-picking

Speaking of cherry-picking… bad nutrition information often cherry-picks data to support a particular viewpoint. This means selecting only the information that fits their narrative while ignoring contradictory evidence.

Look for sources that present a balanced view, acknowledging both pros and cons.

6. Check for conflicts of interest

Always consider who benefits from the information being put out on the internet. Is the source trying to sell a product or promote a specific diet? Many times, there’s an underlying reason for sharing information online, such as a blog or on social media.

Also, while not all sponsored content is bad, it’s important to be aware of potential biases and be able to spot bad nutrition information online.

7. Avoid one-size-fits-all approaches

One thing to remember is that nutrition is highly individualized. Be wary of advice that claims to work for everyone. What works for one person may not work for another.

Good nutrition information acknowledges individual differences and the need for personalized approaches.

8. Look out for outdated information

Nutrition science and research is constantly evolving. Be cautious of advice that hasn’t been updated in years, as newer studies may have been published that refute what was previously published.

Check the publication date of articles and look for recent research when possible.

9. Be skeptical of miracle foods or supplements

No single food or supplement can provide all the nutrients you need. Be careful of claims about “superfoods” that promise to solve all your health problems.

A balanced diet with a variety of foods is usually the best approach for most people.

10. Watch for misuse of scientific terms

Some sources use scientific-sounding language to appear credible. Many influencers post online and sound like they’re reading from a textbook or directly from research (and they may be).

But often, these terms are used incorrectly or out of context, and these people use these terms to make themselves sound smarter while giving out bad nutrition information online. If you’re unsure about a term, look it up from a reliable source.

11. Be cautious of personal anecdotes

While personal stories can be compelling, they’re not scientific evidence. What worked for one person may not work for everyone. You can typically spot bad nutrition information online when looking at testimonials.

Look for information based on large-scale studies rather than individual experiences.

12. Check for logical misconceptions

Bad nutrition information often relies on logical misconceptions. These are errors in reasoning that can make arguments seem stronger than they are.

Common misconceptions include appeal to nature (“it’s natural, so it must be good”) and false dichotomy (“if it’s not organic, it’s unhealthy”). Don’t fall for this bad nutrition information.

13. Look for transparency

Reliable sources are transparent about their methods and limitations. They should be clear about what they know and what they don’t know.

Be suspicious of sources that claim to have all the answers or refuse to acknowledge uncertainties. This should be a simple way to spot bad nutrition information online.

14. Use fact-checking websites

There are several websites dedicated to fact-checking health and nutrition claims. Use these resources if you’re unsure about a piece of information.

Remember, even fact-checking sites can have biases or make mistakes with outdated information that has changed, so it’s recommended to cross-reference multiple sources.

15. Trust your common sense

If something seems off, trust your instincts. Good nutrition advice should be reasonable and sustainable.

If you’re being asked to make extreme changes or spend a lot of money, you’re probably going to find yourself in a scam.

16. Consult with professionals

When in doubt, consult with a registered dietitian or nutritionist. They can provide personalized advice based on your individual needs and help you spot and stay away from bad nutrition information online.