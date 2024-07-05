Everything You Should Know About Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI)

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Have you ever experienced wrist pain after a long day at the computer or felt your elbow ache after a game of tennis or a round of golf? If so, you might be dealing with one of the many forms of Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI).

RSI can affect nearly any part of your upper body, including wrists, hands, elbows, shoulders, and arms. It is a condition caused by repetitive motions or overuse, leading to pain and discomfort.

Understanding RSI, its causes, symptoms, and treatment options, such as osteopathy, can help you manage and prevent these injuries effectively.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI) and how to reduce the symptoms or cure them.

What Is Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI)?

Repetitive strain injury (RSI) comprises a variety of painful conditions affecting the muscles, tendons, and other soft tissues.

RSI is primarily caused by the repetitive use of a specific body part, often linked to certain tasks or occupations, though leisure activities can also be culprits.

Unlike a typical strain resulting from a sudden injury, RSI symptoms can linger far longer than the usual recovery period for standard strains.

The term overuse injury is also used to describe conditions involving excessive use of muscles, tendons, or soft tissues.

Symptoms of Repetitive Strain Injury

RSI has numerous potential causes and a variety of symptoms. Here are some general symptoms:

Tingling, particularly in the hand or arm

Loss of strength

Throbbing or pulsating sensation in the affected area

Loss of sensation

Tenderness or pain in the affected muscle or joint

Additional symptoms may vary depending on the specific body part affected.

Causes of RSI

RSI can develop from repetitive movements, which, over time, can damage your muscles and tendons. Certain activities can increase your risk for RSI, including:

Maintaining the same posture for long periods

Stressing the same muscles through repetition

Lifting heavy objects

Holding an abnormal posture for extended periods, such as keeping your arms above your head

Being in poor physical condition or not exercising enough

Previous injuries or conditions, such as a wrist, back, or shoulder injury, or a rotator cuff tear, can also make you more susceptible to RSI

RSI risk isn’t limited to desk jobs. Other occupations involving repetitive movements include:

Construction workers who use power tools

Dental hygienists

Musicians

Bus drivers

Cooks

Cleaners

How Is RSI Diagnosed?

A healthcare provider begins diagnosing a repetitive strain injury by reviewing your symptoms and noting which activities increase or reduce them.

Next, a physical exam is performed, which may include palpation (gentle touching of the affected joint) and assessment of your range of motion and strength.

To confirm an RSI diagnosis and evaluate the extent of damage to the affected structures, healthcare providers often use imaging techniques. These can include:

Ultrasound

X-ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT) scan

How To Prevent Repetitive Strain Injury

RSIs are particularly common in the workplace. But don’t worry, there are ways to prevent these injuries or reduce the severity of your symptoms.

Below are some ways you can prevent RSI:

1. Maintaining a good posture

Maintaining proper posture is crucial in reducing the risk of developing an RSI. This means keeping a balanced, relaxed sitting or standing position with minimal leaning or reaching.

Position your computer monitor about an arm’s length away, with the top edge at or slightly below eye level.

2. Your chair matters

Adjust your chair to the correct height to ensure your back is supported.

Your chair height should align with your keyboard and mouse, allowing your forearms to be roughly parallel to the ground while your upper arms rest comfortably at your sides.

3. Physiotherapy

Going to a physiotherapist can assist in restoring movement and function in the affected part of your body. It’s generally best to stay as active as possible.

A physiotherapist will guide you in doing this with minimal pain. They will also help you stretch and strengthen any affected muscles and improve your posture.

Additionally, physiotherapists may offer therapies to manage pain, such as TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) machines and ultrasound therapy.

4. Regular stretch

Stretching your neck, back, and shoulder muscles helps prevent them from becoming too tight. Also, make a habit of wiggling your fingers and toes and flexing your wrists throughout the day.

5. Alternate between sitting and standing

If you can use a desk that can be adjusted from standing height to sitting height, that would be great for preventing RSI. You should focus on standing for 20-30 minutes per hour.