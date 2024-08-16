Do You Have Ancestral Health Principles in Your Lifestyle?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Have you ever heard of ancestral health? It seems like it would be such an “old” practice, right?

Well, despite our era of innovation, more people are unhealthy and overweight than ever. Chronic diseases strain finances, and modern culture normalizes weakness and obesity, ignoring the health risks.

However, studying our ancestors and hunter-gatherer societies like the Hadza reveals that an ancestral lifestyle promotes robust health. For example, nearly 90% of adults over 40 in the Tsimane tribe have almost no risk of heart disease.

Research shows that natural movement and diet, not extreme diets or supplements, maintain strength and health. By adopting ancestral health principles, we can prevent chronic diseases, maintain a healthy weight, and age gracefully.

In this article, we will dive deeper into ancestral health principles and give you a better idea if it’s something you should work into your lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

What is Ancestral Health?

Ancestral health centers on the idea that optimal wellness comes from adopting the lifestyle habits of our early human ancestors. This concept suggests that many modern health problems arise from the disconnect between our current way of life and the conditions our genetics were designed for.

By following the environmental, dietary, and social patterns of ancient times, we aim to align our bodies and minds with the evolutionary blueprint that shaped human development.

This holistic approach integrates diet, physical activity, social interactions, and a close relationship with nature to create a complete health model. It challenges us to reconsider modern conveniences and lifestyles, proposing that some aspects of progress may separate us from our natural physiological needs.

By embracing ancestral health principles, we strive not only to address the health issues caused by modern living but also to activate the inherent mechanisms that promote strong health and vitality.

How to Have Ancestral Health Principles in Your Lifestyle?

Let’s look at how we can incorporate ancestral health principles into our lifestyle.

1. Ancestral diet

In 2017, a study showed that 32 people with type 2 diabetes experienced improved blood sugar control after following a Paleo diet for 12 weeks. The ancestral diet, however, goes even further than the popular Paleo diet by focusing on the consumption of whole, unprocessed foods similar to those available to our ancestors.

This nutritional approach includes a variety of natural foods such as meats, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and fruits, all selected based on their sourcing and preparation.

Focusing on food quality and traditional preparation methods, the ancestral diet seeks to reconnect us with the eating habits of our predecessors.

By consuming nutrient-dense, naturally sourced foods, we aim to align our bodies with historical dietary patterns and restore a balanced relationship with natural food cycles and ecosystems. This diet, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods, not only supports individual health by reducing the risk of chronic conditions but also promotes sustainable living.

2. Movement

Our bodies thrive on frequent and intense movement. Research shows that a combination of high-intensity strength training, walking, running, and stretching can prevent most major health issues.

Think about it — did our ancestors spend their days sitting at desks and their nights on the couch, only to sleep for 8 hours? Absolutely not. They stayed active by building their villages, hunting, and gathering water, which kept them fit without the need for “exercise.”

Aim for at least 30-60 minutes of intense strength training three times a week. Muscles are the most metabolically active tissue and must be used to stay healthy. Without regular stimulation, muscles deteriorate with age (also known as sarcopenia), leading to weakness and increased susceptibility to disease.

3. One with nature

Reconnecting with nature is crucial in ancestral health. As per history, outdoor life shaped our physical and emotional well-being.

Today’s indoor lifestyle has severed this essential bond. Engaging in outdoor activities boosts mood, fitness, and appreciation for nature’s rhythms.

Whether through outdoor workouts, mindful walks in green spaces, or dining outside, stepping outdoors links us to our roots. This not only provides sunlight and fresh air but also restores our instinctual connection to nature.

4. Sleep and rest

A hunter-gatherer isn’t imagined lounging on a sofa. Though often active, they also rested, balancing strenuous days with periods of relaxation to avoid injury and fatigue.

In contrast, modern society prioritizes constant productivity, viewing rest as unimportant. Many consider “resting” to be browsing the internet or using electronic devices, which disrupts true relaxation. This constant activity leads to chronic stress, unlike our ancestors who balanced stress with calm.

Research shows chronic stress harms our bodies, highlighting the need to rediscover genuine relaxation.

Is Ancestral Lifestyle Right for You?

While our modern quality of life surpasses that of our ancestors due to technology, medicine, and food production, their wisdom shouldn’t be dismissed. Integrating both modern science and ancestral practices is crucial for achieving good health.