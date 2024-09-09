Diet Coke is NOT Bad for You (per science)

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

“Diet Coke is as bad as using your mobile phone.”

This provocative statement might raise some eyebrows, but it’s not far from the truth when it comes to cancer risk. Both fall into the same category of “possibly carcinogenic,” according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

But before you toss your diet soda or ditch your smartphone, let’s put this into perspective.

The IARC, a branch of the World Health Organization, classified aspartame — the sweetener in many diet sodas — as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” in 2023. This classification, however, doesn’t mean diet soda is harmful in normal consumption. It’s crucial to understand that the IARC assesses potential hazards, not actual risk, based on typical use.

In fact, another WHO committee, JECFA, has consistently deemed aspartame safe within accepted daily limits since 1981. To reach dangerous levels, an average adult would need to consume between 12 and 36 cans of diet soda every day (which isn’t impossible but not exactly easy to do). This discrepancy highlights the importance of context in interpreting such classifications.

In this article, we will dive deeper into the debate on diet soda and hopefully put the myths to rest by exposing the truths. The controversy surrounding artificial sweeteners is complex, but understanding the science behind these classifications can help us make informed decisions about our diet and health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

Debunking Diet Coke Myths: Addiction and Weight Gain

Diet Coke’s reputation as “bad” often stems from claims about addiction and weight gain. Let’s look at these assertions a little more closely.

While caffeine in diet soda does have some addictive properties, experts have not confirmed a true “caffeine use disorder.”

The American Psychiatric Association has called for more research on this topic. The intense sweetness of diet soda activates pleasure centers in the brain, potentially creating a desire to repeat the experience. Some might interpret this as addiction, but more research is needed to fully understand this aspect of diet soda consumption.

The link between diet soda and weight gain remains inconclusive. While some studies show overweight individuals drink more diet beverages, others don’t support this finding.

A recent meta-analysis suggests that replacing sugar-sweetened drinks with low-calorie alternatives may slightly improve body weight and cardiometabolic risk factors.

It’s important to note that observed associations between obesity and diet soda consumption don’t prove causation. Some theorize that diet drinks increase cravings for high-calorie foods, but more solid evidence is needed. Alternatively, individuals concerned about their weight might choose diet soda over caloric beverages.

Evidence doesn’t conclusively support diet drinks as a weight loss aid either. The World Health Organization recently advised against using non-sugar sweeteners for weight control, citing a lack of proven benefits in reducing body fat and potential long-term risks like increased type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease risk.

I’ll chime in here with my own experience. When I’m dieting and crave something sweet, I’ll reach for a diet soda of some sort — typically a Coke Zero Sugar. I’ve found it a great way to crush cravings when you’re looking for something sweet. I have found no signs that drinking Coke Zero Sugar or eliminating it altogether affects my weight (but that’s just my personal experience).

Is Diet Coke Better Than Normal Coke?

Experts, dieticians, and nutritionists generally advocate for water over sugary sodas, but many consider diet soda a preferable alternative. Some individuals find that artificially sweetened beverages help manage blood sugar levels more effectively.

The case against sugar appears more substantial than that against artificial sweeteners. Extensive research links excess sugar consumption to numerous health issues, including:

Obesity

Inflammation

Heart disease

Metabolic syndrome

Insulin resistance

Type 2 diabetes

Weight gain

Tooth decay

Some studies suggest reducing added sugar in the U.S. food supply could save lives and reduce healthcare costs.

Diet soda can serve as a strategic substitute in certain situations:

For instance, some people use it to reduce alcohol consumption. After abstaining from alcohol, individuals may find diet soda a great alternative at social events or gatherings.

From a dental perspective, diet soda clearly outperforms regular soda. Artificial sweeteners reduce the risk of dental caries and cavities by limiting the growth of cavity-causing bacteria. This benefit emerges when sugar-sweetened beverages are replaced with artificially sweetened alternatives.

While diet soda, like Diet Coke, may not promote optimal health, it can be viewed as a “net positive” when replacing more harmful beverages.

However, it’s crucial to consider individual health goals and preferences when making dietary choices. Moderation remains key, even with diet beverages.

Will The Diet Soda Myth Ever End?

The cycle of diet soda controversy seems unlikely to end anytime soon. To this day, I still have people telling me that drinking Coke Zero Sugar is going to kill me and that regular soda is better because of the “natural” sugar in it. I just roll my eyes and move on with my day.

But there are several factors that cause this ongoing debate:

Artificial equals bad: Many believe lab-created substances are harmful, fearing GMOs and artificial sweeteners. However, all substances, natural or synthetic, are chemicals. Soda is an easy target: As a non-essential beverage, soda becomes an easy target for health scrutiny. Prestigious institutions: Prestigious institutions with large datasets produce disproportionate research, attracting more media attention. Misunderstanding studies: The public often misunderstands the limitations of observational studies, confusing correlation with causation.

These factors combine to create a perfect storm of ongoing controversy, ensuring that diet soda like Diet Coke remains a subject of debate in health circles for the foreseeable future.