Beta-Glucans: Boosting Immune System for Intense Training

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Are you looking to boost your immune system? Beta-glucans, a type of soluble fiber found in foods like oats, barley, and rye, have gained some traction lately for their health benefits. These powerful compounds play a crucial role in supporting heart health, lowering cholesterol, and enhancing immune function.

Beta-glucans offer a natural way to boost the immune system for athletes and fitness enthusiasts engaged in intense training.

In this article, we will dive deeper and explore the science behind beta-glucans and their impact on your health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Beta-Glucan?

Beta-glucan is a complex sugar molecule found in many natural sources. The way beta-glucan functions in the body depends greatly on its molecular structure and size. The most effective beta-glucans tend to be larger molecules.

One food that you may eat that contains beta-glucan is mushrooms.

Mushrooms have been a part of Chinese medicine for hundreds of years. Today, scientists are particularly interested in the beta-glucan found in mushroom cell walls. This compound is the main reason mushrooms are used in various products:

Skincare and cosmetics

Food additives

Medicines for treating different health issues

The versatility of beta-glucan comes from its unique structure. This structure can vary, which affects how well it works in the body. Factors like how often the molecule branches and how easily it dissolves in water can change its effects. Due to these properties, beta-glucan from mushrooms has become a valuable ingredient in many fields, from beauty products to healthcare.

Foods Rich in Beta-Glucans

Foods rich in beta-glucans include:

Oats : The highest concentrations are found in oat bran and rolled oats.

: The highest concentrations are found in oat bran and rolled oats. Barley : Whole barley and barley flakes are excellent sources.

: Whole barley and barley flakes are excellent sources. Seaweed/Algae : Certain types, such as wakame and chlorella, also contain beta-glucans.

: Certain types, such as wakame and chlorella, also contain beta-glucans. Mushrooms : Shiitake and maitake mushrooms are particularly high in beta-glucans.

: Shiitake and maitake mushrooms are particularly high in beta-glucans. Yeast: Brewer’s yeast and nutritional yeast provide good amounts of beta-glucans.

Beta-Glucans for Your Immune System

Beta-glucans are crucial to stay healthy when it comes to naturally boosting your immune system. But since your body cannot produce beta-glucans on its own, the only way to get the compost is through external sources, namely shiitake mushrooms, baker’s yeast, and cereal grains, such as barley, rye, wheat, and oats.

Scientists have studied beta-glucans for over 150 years. Their research shows that these substances act as immune system regulators, setting off a chain of events that improves our immune system.

Here’s how beta-glucans boost our immunity:

They activate macrophages, special immune cells that eat harmful invaders.

Macrophages then alert other immune cells to join the fight.

They also release cytokines, which help immune cells communicate.

Beta-glucans also boost lymphocytes, another type of white blood cell.

Lymphocytes attach to threats like tumors or viruses and release chemicals to destroy them.

Beta-glucans improve how these immune cells work together, helping your body defend itself more effectively against various health threats.

Other Benefits of Beta-Glucans

Besides boosting the immune system, there are many other benefits of beta-glucan.

1. Improves heart health

Beta-glucan has been linked to promoting heart health and protecting against heart disease. In 1997, the FDA approved a claim that beta-glucan from whole oats, oat bran, and whole oat flour may reduce the risk of heart disease. This is due to its ability to lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, key risk factors for heart disease.

One study found that consuming 3 grams of beta-glucans daily for 8 weeks reduced LDL cholesterol by 15% and total cholesterol by 9%. Additionally, beta-glucan’s antioxidants help prevent inflammation and protect against heart disease.

2. Cancer health

Extracted and purified beta-glucans have been used in clinical cancer treatment due to their immunomodulating properties. They activate innate immune cells, which trigger adaptive immune responses that inhibit tumor growth and metastasis, the spread of cancer to other parts of the body.

This ability to improve the immune system makes beta-glucan a valuable agent in the fight against cancer.

3. Diabetes

Beta-glucan has been researched for its potential benefits in managing blood sugar and blood pressure, particularly in individuals with diabetes and hypertension. Studies indicate that including beta-glucan in the diet can help regulate blood sugar levels.

A recent meta-analysis revealed that a daily intake of 5 grams of oat beta-glucan significantly improved metabolic control in people with type 2 diabetes.

4. Weight management

Research shows that consuming around four to seven grams per day of beta-glucan can lead to decreased hunger and help with weight loss. According to one review, beta-glucans significantly increased satiety and reduced appetite compared to a diet containing no beta-glucans.

Another study found that seven grams of beta-glucans per day over the course of 12 weeks helped obese men reduce their body mass, levels of visceral fat, and waist circumference.