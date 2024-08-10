Benefits of Intermittent Hypoxic Training (IHT) for Endurance Athletes

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

It should go without saying that providing enough oxygen to the body is crucial for various bodily functions, medical treatments, and healing processes. In contrast, modern sports medicine has long used specialized equipment and methods to reduce oxygen intake, aiming to enhance physical and mental performance. Things like intermittent hypoxic training.

But how does holding your breath deceive the body and boost health? A recent study in Frontiers in Neuroscience reveals that exercising with limited oxygen, known as intermittent hypoxic training, can enhance brain capacity.

This practice is similar to altitude training or using altitude-simulating tents. While hypoxia often carries negative connotations due to its severe impact on the brain and heart during conditions like strokes or heart attacks, controlled hypoxia can actually be beneficial.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about intermittent hypoxic training and its benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Intermittent Hypoxic Training?

Intermittent hypoxic training involves alternating between periods of low oxygen (hypoxic) and high oxygen (hyperoxic) exposure. This method enhances the performance of various bodily systems and improves overall oxygenation.

Commonly referred to as altitude training, it can be done using specialized equipment or by training in high-altitude environments.

Oxygen is crucial for life on Earth, as every cell requires it to produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Without oxygen, survival is impossible. It might seem counterintuitive to intentionally limit oxygen intake to improve health and performance. However, like other biohacks such as intermittent fasting and ice baths, temporarily depriving the body of oxygen can offer several positive effects.

While much remains unknown about how intermittent hypoxic exposure impacts different organs and systems, current research is promising.

Some studies have shown positive changes in blood markers, suggesting benefits to incorporating low-oxygen exercises into regular training and anti-aging routines.

Benefits of Intermittent Hypoxic Training

Below are some science-backed benefits of intermittent hypoxic training.

1. Helps reduce inflammation

A study involving 17 participants found that training in low-oxygen environments three times a week for four weeks significantly improved vascular health. Researchers used this metric to assess the potential benefits of intermittent hypoxic training (IHT) for reducing C-reactive protein and diabetes risk markers.

Additionally, IHT has demonstrated anti-inflammatory effects in various parts of the body, including the gut lining, organs, tissues, and skin.

2. It increases the body’s ability to adapt and endure

Research indicates that intermittent hypoxia, a significant stressor, can induce various physiological changes in the human body. These changes can enhance the body’s ability to adapt and become more resilient when reoxygenation occurs.

One key mechanism of intermittent hypoxic training is its ability to improve survival chances in severe hypoxic conditions. This means the body can endure longer periods with reduced oxygen.

Scientists explain this by suggesting that adaptation to one stressor increases resistance to others.

Additionally, intermittent hypoxic training boosts the efficiency of the respiratory system and energy metabolism.

During exercise, the body needs much more oxygen than at rest. Under hypoxic conditions, the body learns to take in and utilize oxygen more efficiently, maintaining energy levels even with reduced oxygen availability.

3. Detoxifies the body

Contrary to popular belief, juice cleanses are not necessary for detoxifying the body. The liver, kidneys, and lungs continuously remove metabolic waste from the bloodstream.

However, metabolic waste can sometimes build up in the cardiovascular and lymphatic systems, particularly in areas with poor blood circulation.

Intermittent hypoxic training can help address this issue by increasing blood flow through the dilation of blood vessels. It also engages the thoracic duct, which is crucial for lymph drainage. Together, these mechanisms enhance the body’s natural detoxification processes by flushing out metabolic waste.

4. Supports brain health

Brain-derived neurotrophic factors are important for repairing brain tissue and driving the development of brain cells. Generally, higher BDNF levels are associated with maintaining and repairing brain health.

Intermittent hypoxic training has been studied as a method to boost BDNF levels, though results have been mixed.

Brain cells are especially vulnerable to low-oxygen conditions, and irreversible damage can occur quickly when oxygen is deprived. For instance, during a stroke, up to 2 million brain cells can die each minute if untreated.

The human body has evolved mechanisms to mitigate brain damage and repair harm caused by hypoxic states. When hypoxia is introduced without causing systemic damage, it allows the body to engage in maintenance and repair. This process can be seen as the body performing routine upkeep.

5. Faster recovery

Intermittent hypoxic training can improve post-workout recovery by improving oxygen delivery to muscles and tissues. This optimization helps decrease muscle soreness, inflammation, and oxidative stress.

As a result, individuals can recover more efficiently, which enables them to maintain consistent training and reach their fitness goals more effectively.