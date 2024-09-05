Beef Thymus: What Is It & What Are the Benefits?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Do you want to eat some beef thymus? If you’re like most people, you probably have a confused or even disgusted look on your face. Do you even know what beef thymus is? Most don’t, and that’s ok.

When it comes to culinary adventures, there’s a space that remains largely unexplored: organ meats (unless you’re the Liver King).

Often bypassed in favor of more familiar cuts, these underrated gems are all about unique flavors, intriguing textures, and important nutritional benefits. Among them, beef thymus stands out as a true delicacy, offering a palate-pleasing experience waiting to smack your taste buds.

From its rich flavors and tender textures to its impressive health benefits, beef thymus offers a remarkable experience for both seasoned food enthusiasts and curious newcomers looking for something different to try on this week’s meal plan.

In this article, we will dive deeper into organ meat, beef thymus, and all the benefits you can experience.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

What is Beef Thymus?

Beef thymus, often referred to as sweetbreads, is an organ meat sourced from the thymus gland of a young cow. This gland is integral to the animal’s immune system, producing T lymphocytes, which are vital white blood cells that protect the body from infections and diseases.

While it might seem unconventional to some, beef thymus offers a wealth of unique flavors, tender textures, and significant nutritional benefits.

Rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals, this delicacy can elevate your culinary experience. Beef thymus is full of nutrients and is something you should try at least once in your life.

Beef Thymus Nutrition Facts

Below are the nutritional’s for beef thymus:

Calories: 319

Total Fat: 25g

Saturated Fat: 8.6g

Monounsaturated Fats: 8.64g

Total Carbohydrates: 0mg

Protein: 21.9g

Cholesterol: 294mg

Vitamins:

Vitamin C: 30.2mg (34% RDV)

Vitamin B12: 1.5mcg (63% RDV)

Pantothenic Acid (B5): 2mg (39% RDV)

Riboflavin (B2): 0.23mg (17% RDV)

Niacin (B3): 1.8mg (12% RDV)

Thiamin (B1): 0.08mg (7% RDV)

Vitamin B6: 0.08mg (5% RDV)

Minerals:

Selenium: 21.6mcg (39% RDV)

Phosphorus: 364mg (29% RDV)

Zinc: 2.2mg (20% RDV)

Potassium: 433mg (10% RDV)

Iron: 1.5mg (8% RDV)

Sodium: 116mg (5% RDV)

Copper: 0.04mg (5% RDV)

Benefits of Beef Thymus

Let’s look at some of the benefits of beef thymus that can positively impact your health.

1. Beef thymus extract might help treat respiratory infections

There is some evidence that suggests that beef thymus extract might help prevent respiratory infections, such as bronchitis, particularly in individuals prone to these types of infections.

People may also take beef thymus extract for other respiratory issues, including hay fever (allergic rhinitis) and sinusitis. These conditions can all impact the respiratory system.

Additionally, beef thymus extract is sometimes used to treat eczema, an inflammatory skin condition that often occurs alongside hay fever and allergic asthma.

Researchers have been investigating the potential of beef thymus extract to enhance immune function and combat respiratory infections.

2. Source of vitamin C

Beef thymus is exceptionally high in vitamin C, a rare trait for meat. This makes it particularly valuable for those following a carnivore diet, which eliminates plant sources of vitamin C.

Vitamin C is crucial for maintaining a healthy immune system, collagen production, and overall skin health.

For carnivore diet enthusiasts, the vitamin C content in beef thymus is more than sufficient. It provides 34% of the recommended daily value, which is ample for a low-carb, high-fat diet. This high intake helps prevent vitamin C deficiency, also known as scurvy and supports the body’s antioxidant needs.

On a low-carb diet, the body requires fewer antioxidants due to an increase in endogenous antioxidants and a reduced need to combat the oxidation caused by carbs and sugar.

3. High in vitamin B5

Beef thymus is an excellent source of vitamin B5, providing 39% of your daily needs in just 100 grams. Vitamin B5, also known as pantothenic acid, is essential for the creation of cholesterol, a vital substance in your body that is used to help increase testosterone production.

Contrary to popular belief, cholesterol is crucial for producing youth-associated hormones like pregnenolone and DHEA.

Additionally, studies indicate that vitamin B5 can accelerate wound healing. A deficiency in this vitamin can lead to chronic fatigue, sleep problems, mood disorders, neuropathy, and respiratory tract infections.

Incorporating beef thymus into your diet ensures you get enough vitamin B5, supporting overall health and well-being.

4. Treats autoimmune disease

Beef thymus extract is sometimes promoted as an alternative treatment for autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis (MS), Graves’ disease, and Celiac disease.

Autoimmune diseases occur when the body mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissues, treating them as foreign invaders.

Older research from 1976 suggests that beef thymus extract may help correct thymosin imbalances, which could contribute to these conditions.

5. It might treat food allergies

Allergic reactions occur when the immune system mistakenly identifies a harmless substance as a threat and mounts an attack. Thymus extract, particularly thymomodulin, is thought to help modulate the immune response rather than simply boosting it.

According to a 2015 study, thymomodulin may aid in preventing allergic reactions, potentially offering relief for individuals with food allergies.