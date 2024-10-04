7 Amazing Benefits of Okra Water

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Have you heard of the Okra water craze that has been making rounds on TikTok? It’s currently trending for health and fitness, but will it fizzle out?

While okra itself has a long history of use in cooking and traditional remedies, its water-infused version has recently gained attention through social media platforms. The internet claims that it can help manage blood sugar, help in weight loss, and improve digestion.

Okra, also known as Lady’s finger, is found in warm climates and has been used for food, medicine, and even skincare. Despite the buzz around okra water, scientific evidence specifically supporting its benefits still needs to be looked at further. However, research does back some health benefits of the okra plant itself.

In this article, we will dive deeper and look at what we know about this intriguing drink and its potential impact on your health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

What is Okra Water?

The preparation of okra water is actually an insanely simple process. Individuals slice fresh or frozen okra pods and put them in water. This mixture is then refrigerated for several hours.

After straining, the resulting liquid is what we know as okra water. But it definitely doesn’t have the same characteristics as typical water. The texture of okra water differs significantly from regular water. The drink often has a thicker, somewhat slimy consistency that some may find disgusting.

This unique texture stems from the okra’s mucilage, a viscous substance found in the plant’s green seeds. Mucilage consists of polysaccharides, proteins, and minerals. As the sliced okra soaks, it releases this compound into the water. Then, when someone eventually drinks the okra water, they essentially drink this mucilage-infused liquid, too.

Nutritionists note that the fiber and nutrients in okra contribute to the water’s distinctive texture. This characteristic sets okra water apart from other beverages and contributes to its claimed health benefits.

Nutritional Value of Okra Water

Okra water lacks standardized nutrition facts, but raw okra offers a rich supply of vitamins and minerals.

One cup of raw okra includes the following:

Calories: 33

Fat: 0.19 grams

Protein: 1.93 grams

Carbohydrates: 7.45 grams

Fiber: 3.2 grams

Vitamin A: 375 IU

Vitamin C: 23 mg

Folate: 60 mcg

Vitamin K: 31.3 mcg

Sodium: 7 mg

Magnesium: 57 mg

7 Health Benefits of Okra Water

Below are some of the important health benefits you can experience by drinking okra water:

1. It may lower blood sugar

Researchers conducted a small study and discovered that okra might help lower blood glucose levels in people with diabetes. Okra contains polysaccharides and flavonoid antioxidants, which prevent enzymes from breaking down carbohydrates and slow sugar absorption in the blood.

Another study involved participants with type 2 diabetes who took 1,000 milligrams of powdered okra thrice daily for three months. These individuals experienced better long-term blood sugar management compared to those who did not consume okra powder.

The slimy texture of okra, caused by its mucus, may also offer anti-diabetic benefits, such as reducing blood glucose levels. This mucus has been used for various medicinal purposes, benefiting blood health.

2. It boosts heart health

Okra has polyphenols, unique antioxidants in plant foods that reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. The mucilage in okra binds to cholesterol during digestion, helping it exit the body through stool rather than being absorbed.

In a study, mice on a high-fat diet with okra powder showed lower blood cholesterol levels. However, further research on humans is necessary.

3. Helps in weight loss

Okra is rich in compounds that support weight loss, such as dietary fiber and protein, which help increase satiety, bind to fat, and reduce overall calorie intake.

In an animal study, diabetic mice given okra extract lost significant weight over eight weeks.

4. It may have anti-cancer properties

Okra contains a protein called lectin that may help fight cancer. Lab studies have shown promising results. In one experiment with breast cancer cells, okra’s lectin reduced cancer cell growth by up to 63%.

Another study using aggressive skin cancer cells from mice found that okra extract caused these cancer cells to die.

5. It may help in digestion

Okra is known for its high fiber content, which plays a crucial role in maintaining digestive health. Fiber helps prevent constipation and promotes regular bowel movements.

6. Improves skin health

Okra’s potential skin benefits stem from its vitamin content, particularly vitamins A and C. These nutrients are crucial for skin health.

Vitamin A supports skin immunity, helping fight infections and inflammation. Vitamin C aids in collagen production and provides antioxidant protection against UV radiation.

7. Strengthens bones

Okra is rich in calcium and vitamin K, both essential for bone health.

Research indicates that consuming foods high in vitamin K can strengthen bones and help prevent fractures.