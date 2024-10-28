by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Cold sweats are an odd and sometimes unsettling bodily response. Unlike normal sweating, which usually occurs when you’re hot or exercising, cold sweats happen when you’re chilly yet sweating. This phenomenon isn’t a medical condition but a symptom that can point to various health issues.

Imagine feeling a sudden chill while your skin becomes clammy and damp — that’s a cold sweat. It can strike at any time, day or night, and may or may not come with a fever. While often harmless and triggered by stress or anxiety, cold sweats can occasionally signal more serious problems like infections or heart issues.

For most people, cold sweats are just an occasional inconvenience. They might pop up during a nerve-wracking presentation or a tense situation, then vanish once the moment passes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition, or adding any supplements to your current routine.

6 Common Causes of Cold Sweats

Cold sweats can stem from various sources, often linked to your body’s stress response. This “fight or flight” reaction kicks in when you face danger, real or perceived, preparing you to either confront the threat or escape quickly.

Below are six major causes of cold sweats:

1. Heart disease

Cold sweats are considered to be one of the major symptoms of coronary artery disease, which is a very common cause of heart disease.

In addition, cold sweats can also be a symptom of a heart attack. If you have cold sweats, upper body or chest discomfort, lightheadedness, or nausea, you should seek medication attention immediately.

2. Low blood sugar

Low blood sugar, also known as hypoglycemia, occurs when your blood glucose drops below 70 mg/dl. This condition can trigger cold sweats and other symptoms.

If you suspect low blood sugar, you can quickly check your levels using a glucometer, a small device commonly used by people with diabetes. This tool provides a quick reading of your blood glucose. If you experience frequent cold sweats or other hypoglycemia symptoms, talk to your doctor about how you can manage your blood sugar more effectively.

3. Shock

Shock is a serious condition that occurs when your body can’t cope with extreme stress or severe injury. It’s not just about feeling startled — it’s a life-threatening medical emergency.

When shock sets in, your body’s vital organs don’t get enough oxygen-rich blood. This lack of proper blood flow can quickly damage your organs, leading to serious complications.

Shock can happen for various reasons, like major blood loss, severe burns, or allergic reactions. Your body tries to protect itself by redirecting blood to crucial organs, but this can’t last long.

If not treated promptly, shock can be fatal. That’s why recognizing its signs like cold sweats, pale skin, and rapid breathing is crucial.

4. Hormonal changes

Menopause brings changes in hormone levels, particularly a decrease in estrogen and progesterone. These shifts can trigger various symptoms, with hot flashes being a common experience.

During a hot flash, you might suddenly feel intense warmth spreading through your body. Your skin may turn red and flushed. These episodes can be uncomfortable and unpredictable.

After a hot flash subsides, cold sweats often follow. You might find yourself shivering and sweating at the same time. This sudden temperature rollercoaster can disrupt your sleep, causing you to wake up in the middle of the night feeling chilled and damp.

These hot, flash-cold sweat cycles are a normal part of menopause for many women. While they can be bothersome, understanding that they’re a natural bodily response to hormonal changes can help you manage them better.

5. Infections

Infections can be caused by viruses or bacteria that attack your body’s tissues. In various cases, infections make your tissues inflamed as your immune system tries to combat the infection.

Sepsis happens when your immune system responds to a severe bacterial or viral infection in your lungs, abdomen, urinary system, or other important bodily tissues. With sepsis, inflammation can spread across your entire body. This can lead to blood clots or spill out of your blood vessels.

Furthermore, this makes it difficult for your organs to get fresh oxygen and blood, which causes cold sweats.

6. Low oxygen

Low oxygen, or hypoxia, can reduce perfusion in the organs and tissues throughout the body. This can lead to cold sweats, weakness, shortness of breath, dizziness, and confusion. Intense hypoxia can also lead to unconsciousness or even coma. If you have any symptoms of hypoxia, you should go to the hospital.

Low oxygen levels are mostly related to poor circulation, standing at altitudes over 3000m, and accidental poisoning. They can also occur in people with chronic lung issues or anemia. Shortness of breath that lasts for too long can also lead to low oxygen levels.