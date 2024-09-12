5 Impressive Benefits of Grass-Fed Butter

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

For generations, butter (like grass-fed butter) has been a key ingredient in cuisines across the globe. After all, who doesn’t like butter on and in things? But is it healthy?

Some argue that butter is harmful, especially for those with heart issues or high cholesterol. They suggest cutting back or avoiding it entirely. However, research shows that high-quality natural butter (particularly grass-fed butter from grass-fed cows) may offer several health benefits.

Here’s a shocking statistic for you… Americans use over 2 billion pounds of butter every year!

But wait! Here’s an even crazier statistic… European countries consume even more, with some of the highest per-person rates globally.

But wait, most Europeans look fit and healthy compared to the obesity crisis in the US. I thought butter was supposed to be bad for you?

That said, in the US, people also use margarine, a processed alternative that’s less nutritious than butter. The nutritional profile of butter, especially grass-fed butter, is quite amazing and can be a healthy part of your daily diet.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about grass-fed butter and all the potential health benefits you can experience by adding it to your diet.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

Traditional Butter vs. Grass-Fed Butter

If you’re following all the new nutritional trends, you’d know grass-fed everything is being pushed. Grass-fed cows produce healthier milk. This milk contains more beneficial fats, vitamins, and a better balance of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids. It also has fewer harmful substances. Choosing grass-fed dairy supports more eco-friendly farming practices.

Grass-fed cows also provide healthier beef, which we consume as a quality source of protein.

But then on the other hand, grain-fed cows can become unhealthy. When this happens, their milk has fewer nutrients, more omega-6 fats, and may contain traces of antibiotics and hormones used to keep the animals alive.

Grain-fed dairy is also more likely to have mold toxins from contaminated feed, which can end up in the milk you’re drinking or giving to your kids (a scary thought, right?).

5 Health Benefits of Grass-fed Butter

The diet of dairy cows significantly influences the nutritional composition of their milk and the butter made from it. While most US cows consume corn- and grain-based feeds, grass-fed dairy products are gaining quite the popularity.

Let’s look at the benefits associated with grass-fed butter:

1. Better nutritional composition

Both traditional and grass-fed butter provide significant amounts of calories, fats, and vitamins, with vitamin A being particularly abundant.

The US Department of Agriculture reports the following nutritional content for a single tablespoon (14g) of grass-fed butter:

Calories: 100

Total Fat: 11g (17% Daily Value)

Carbohydrates: 0g

Sodium: 100mg (4% DV)

Vitamin A: 500 IU (10% DV)

Saturated Fat: 8g (40% DV)

Cholesterol: 30mg (10% DV)

This data shows that grass-fed butter is energy-dense and rich in fat, especially saturated fat. It contains no carbohydrates and provides a notable amount of vitamin A. The sodium content is relatively low, while the cholesterol level is moderate.

2. It may help in weight loss and boost immune system

Grass-fed butter is a rich source of Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), a fatty acid with a bunch of health benefits.

Research suggests that CLA, found in high levels of grass-fed dairy, may aid in weight loss and boost immunity.

This unique fatty acid, unlike other omega-6 fatty acids, is not harmful to health. The fact that our bodies don’t produce CLA makes dietary intake of grass-fed butter crucial for these potential benefits.

Butter and full-fat dairy also increase butyrate production in the body. Butyrate is the main energy source for your intestinal cells and is produced by gut microbes.

Studies indicate that higher butyrate levels may reduce inflammation, diabetes risk, and colon cancer risk. With 70% of the immune system located in the gut, a gut-focused health approach is beneficial.

3. Great source of vitamin A

Butter provides vitamin A, an essential nutrient that plays a role in a bunch of bodily functions. Grass-fed butter offers even more vitamin A due to the cows’ grass-based diet.

A tablespoon of grass-fed butter contains about 3% more vitamin A than conventional butter. While this increase may seem small, it can significantly impact overall vitamin A intake over time.

The higher vitamin A content in grass-fed butter stems from the cows’ natural diet. The grass cows eat contains beta-carotene, which cows convert to vitamin A. This nutrient plays crucial roles in your vision, immune function, and skin health.

4. It may promote heart health

Grass-fed butter offers more than just flavor as it’s also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. While most people think of fish when it comes to omega-3s, grass-fed butter contains these beneficial nutrients, too. Research shows that cows eating grass produce milk and beef with better fatty acid profiles.

This means the butter made from their milk is more nutritious. Omega-3s are important for heart health. They help lower triglycerides, boost good cholesterol (HDL), and reduce inflammation in blood vessels.

All of these effects can lower your risk of heart disease. By choosing grass-fed butter, you’re not only enjoying a tasty spread but also adding more heart-healthy omega-3s to your diet.

5. It may improve bone health

Grass-fed butter is a top source of vitamin K2, also known as menaquinone. Vitamin K2 is essential for bone health as it improves bone strength and helps reduce the risk of fractures, particularly in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

By having grass-fed butter in your diet, you can boost your intake of this essential nutrient, supporting overall bone health and reducing the likelihood of bone-related issues.