5 Floor Workouts to Regain Muscle as You Age

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

It is very important to maintain muscle mass as you age for overall health and not just for strength. Floor workouts are a simple and easy way to build muscle without the requirement of any specialized equipment.

Whether you are an older adult aiming to regain muscle mass or someone looking to prevent any age-related muscle loss, there are some floor workouts that can help you reach your goals effectively.

When you incorporate some floor workouts into your routine, you can gain muscle mass, strength, and overall physical function as you grow old. If you keep your core and legs strong, it can help prevent falls.

A 2021 study found that specific exercises significantly reduced fall risk in a short period.

In this article, we will dive deeper and talk about the floor workouts that will help you regain muscle as you age.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements to your current regimen.

Importance of Having Strong Muscle Mass as You Age

Before we get into the floor workouts, it is important that we learn the reasons why you should have strong muscle mass as you grow old.

Starting in our thirties and continuing into our eighties, we lose up to 15% of our lean muscle mass. Strong muscles not only improve balance and decrease the risk of falls, but they also reduce aches and pains and enhance overall well-being.

Strength training can reduce common symptoms of arthritis, diabetes, osteoporosis, obesity, back pain, and depression. As we age, we don’t need to become competitive weightlifters, but stronger muscles significantly improve our health. The good news is that our bodies respond positively to strength training at any age.

If you need more motivation to hit the gym and bring your aging loved one along, here are four reasons to get and stay strong:

Improved balance and reduced fall risk : Strengthening muscles improves stability, making falls less likely.

: Strengthening muscles improves stability, making falls less likely. Reduces pain : Strong muscles help reduce aches and pains, particularly those related to chronic conditions.

: Strong muscles help reduce aches and pains, particularly those related to chronic conditions. Improved overall health : Regular strength training can mitigate symptoms of several health issues, including arthritis and diabetes.

: Regular strength training can mitigate symptoms of several health issues, including arthritis and diabetes. Better quality of life: Increased muscle strength contributes to a greater sense of well-being and independence.

Floor Workouts to Regain Muscle

Below are some of the floor workouts that can help you regain muscle:

1. Pushups

Pushups offer significant benefits as you age, making them an excellent exercise to include in your routine. They help build and maintain upper body strength, targeting muscles in the chest, shoulders, and triceps.

This strength is crucial for everyday activities such as lifting, pushing, and carrying objects. Pushups also improve core stability, which improves balance and reduces the risk of falls.

Maintaining a strong core is essential for overall posture and spinal health, helping to reduce and prevent back pain. Also, pushups boost bone health by applying stress to the bones, encouraging bone density, and reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

2. Bodyweight squats

As you age, bodyweight squats become increasingly beneficial for maintaining and improving overall health and mobility. This exercise targets and strengthens key muscle groups in your legs, including your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, enhancing your ability to perform daily activities such as walking, standing, and rising from chairs.

Bodyweight squats also improve balance and stability, which are crucial for preventing falls. The exercise engages your core muscles, helping to improve posture and reduce the risk of back pain.

3. Standing calf raise

Another effective exercise for battling the natural aging process is the standing calf raise. This exercise specifically targets the calf muscles, with a focus on the outer muscle that contributes to the calves’ shape and size.

By regularly performing standing calf raises, you can improve the strength and definition of your calf muscles, which is essential for maintaining overall leg health and mobility as you age.

This simple yet impactful exercise helps improve balance and stability, which are crucial for preventing falls and injuries in older adults.

4. Plank

The plank posture helps to correctly align the vertebrae in our backbone. As you age, the possibility of back pain becomes more certain. This exercise can reduce back pain and even prevent or delay the onset of back pain as you age.

In addition to that, since this pose makes your abdominal muscles strong, it will help support your body weight when you walk upright.

5. Step-ups

Step-ups can help improve balance, which is one of the important things as you age. When you grow old, it becomes imperative to maintain your balance and prevent falls.

Step-ups are the best exercise to help you do that. In addition to that, it also helps with injury prevention.