4-Exercises-to-Get-Rid-of-Man-Boobs

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN
Man boobs… I’m not here to judge, but we both know they’re not attractive on a man. It’s uncomfortable, and when someone makes a big deal out of it, you don’t know where to hide your embarrassment.
Man boobs are a problem that messes with your confidence, indicates internal imbalances, and to a certain extent, emasculates you. Let’s get this straight: men assigned at birth do have breast tissue, but they mostly stay non-functional due to the high testosterone present in the body. But there’s more to this story.
In this article, we will dive deeper and learn four exercises you can do to help get rid of man boobs.
How Common are Man Boobs?
The medical term for man boobs is gynecomastia. This condition occurs when there’s an enlargement of the breast tissue in men due to the skewed ratio of testosterone and estrogen in the body. However, this is, unfortunately, a pretty common issue with men these days.
Studies reveal that over 65% of males have gynecomastia. However, since the cause of this condition cannot be attributed to one reason, a good mix of diet and exercise is widely recommended.
A poor diet, hormone imbalance, and lack of exercise can bring on man boobs. Additionally, gynecomastia is a major concern to bodybuilders who are using anabolics. Many tend to get their glands removed to preserve their hard-earned physique.
4 Exercises to Help Reduce Man Boobs
Reducing fat from one particular part of one’s body is impossible. Your exercise regimen should have a healthy blend of cardio and weight training.
Cardio is important because it helps you stay in a caloric deficit that reduces the general body fat percentage.
Weight training helps you increase the size of the pectoral muscles, which eventually goes a long way towards filling in the loose skin from the fat loss with muscles.
Here are four exercises that you shouldn’t skip if you want to get rid of your man boobs:
1. Walking and Running
Incorporate running and walking into your daily routine. These are the simplest approaches to losing weight. Running is not just healthy for heart health; it also helps you reduce your BMI (body mass index) if you are sincere and regular.
While running is the most efficient because it helps you burn your calories quicker, walking works equally well if you have a little bit more spare time for yourself.
2. Rowing
Rowing machines are a great addition to your routine. The motion of the machines activates your chest and back muscles. The intensity of the exercise also helps people lose a lot of calories and burn body fat.
Moreover, rowing is also a tried-and-tested exercise for improving joint health.
3. Swimming
When you think of cardiovascular exercises, swimming is probably the first name on the list. Swimming, with its extensive hand movements, offers a unique experience.
Activation of hands directly affects the activation of chest muscles, and a regular swimming routine can make your chest look leaner and more aesthetic.
4. Weight Training
The primary chest muscles that you need to target in your weight training regimen are the pectoralis major, pectoralis minor, and serratus anterior.
Below are some specific weight training exercises that you should consider:
- Push Ups: If you don’t have a subscription to a gym, don’t worry. Push-ups are a great way to engage your pectoral muscles. Bodyweight exercises are a great way to strengthen your muscles. All you need to do is lie down on a flat surface and place your palms on the floor at an elbow distance from each other. Ensure that you keep your back and legs as high as possible for the most effective set.
- Inclined Dumbbell Press: This exercise benefits the entire pec area. The bench needs to be inclined at 35-45 degrees. With both the dumbbells in your hands and your elbows tucked in, raise the dumbbells, exhaling while pressing and inhaling as you bring them closer to your chest.
- Low Cable Crossovers: An extremely important exercise for pectoralis minors. This exercise involves placing the cable pulleys at ankle height, moving your arms diagonally across your body, and letting them cross the midline. Make sure you are a few feet apart from the machine to generate enough tension and eccentric movement.
- Landmine Chest Press: This can help in the growth of the pectoralis major. The end of the Olympic bar should be placed in a safety box, and the end facing you should be on top of your shoulder with your elbows bent. This is your starting position. Raise the bar until your arms are straight, and focus on your breathing.
- Bench Press: One of the most commonly performed exercises in any chest workout regimen. Bench press helps you build strength and muscles. All you need to do is lie down on a bench underneath a suspended barbell and place your grip a couple of feet apart from each other. Squeeze your shoulder blades, straighten your arms, and lift the barbell off the rack. Exhale when contracting your muscles and inhale when bringing them down on your chest.