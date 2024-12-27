4-Exercises-to-Get-Rid-of-Man-Boobs

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Man boobs… I’m not here to judge, but we both know they’re not attractive on a man. It’s uncomfortable, and when someone makes a big deal out of it, you don’t know where to hide your embarrassment.

Man boobs are a problem that messes with your confidence, indicates internal imbalances, and to a certain extent, emasculates you. Let’s get this straight: men assigned at birth do have breast tissue, but they mostly stay non-functional due to the high testosterone present in the body. But there’s more to this story.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn four exercises you can do to help get rid of man boobs.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

How Common are Man Boobs?

The medical term for man boobs is gynecomastia. This condition occurs when there’s an enlargement of the breast tissue in men due to the skewed ratio of testosterone and estrogen in the body. However, this is, unfortunately, a pretty common issue with men these days.

Studies reveal that over 65% of males have gynecomastia. However, since the cause of this condition cannot be attributed to one reason, a good mix of diet and exercise is widely recommended.

A poor diet, hormone imbalance, and lack of exercise can bring on man boobs. Additionally, gynecomastia is a major concern to bodybuilders who are using anabolics. Many tend to get their glands removed to preserve their hard-earned physique.

4 Exercises to Help Reduce Man Boobs

Reducing fat from one particular part of one’s body is impossible. Your exercise regimen should have a healthy blend of cardio and weight training.

Cardio is important because it helps you stay in a caloric deficit that reduces the general body fat percentage.

Weight training helps you increase the size of the pectoral muscles, which eventually goes a long way towards filling in the loose skin from the fat loss with muscles.

Here are four exercises that you shouldn’t skip if you want to get rid of your man boobs:

1. Walking and Running

Incorporate running and walking into your daily routine. These are the simplest approaches to losing weight. Running is not just healthy for heart health; it also helps you reduce your BMI (body mass index) if you are sincere and regular.

While running is the most efficient because it helps you burn your calories quicker, walking works equally well if you have a little bit more spare time for yourself.

2. Rowing

Rowing machines are a great addition to your routine. The motion of the machines activates your chest and back muscles. The intensity of the exercise also helps people lose a lot of calories and burn body fat.

Moreover, rowing is also a tried-and-tested exercise for improving joint health.

3. Swimming

When you think of cardiovascular exercises, swimming is probably the first name on the list. Swimming, with its extensive hand movements, offers a unique experience.

Activation of hands directly affects the activation of chest muscles, and a regular swimming routine can make your chest look leaner and more aesthetic.

4. Weight Training

The primary chest muscles that you need to target in your weight training regimen are the pectoralis major, pectoralis minor, and serratus anterior.

Below are some specific weight training exercises that you should consider: