3 Powerful Health Benefits of Colostrum Supplements

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

There is a trend that seems to be taking the internet by storm of a milk product meant for newborn calves that humans are starting to use daily. What am I talking about? Colostrum.

Colostrum supplements, derived from the first milk cows produce after giving birth, have recently surged in popularity.

These powdered supplements, designed to be mixed into drinks, claim to offer a bunch of health benefits for adults. From boosting gut health and immune function to aiding muscle recovery, the benefits are quite interesting.

But can colostrum or colostrum supplements actually improve your health?

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about colostrum supplements and all the benefits you can experience through their use.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

What is a Colostrum Supplement?

So, what exactly is colostrum, and why is it showing up in your supplement stores? This unique fluid, produced by mammals shortly after giving birth, serves as nature’s first superfood for newborns. While traditionally reserved for infants, colostrum has recently caught the attention of adults seeking its potential health benefits.

Bovine colostrum, which comes from cows, forms the basis of most colostrum supplements on the market today. It shares many similarities with human colostrum, packing a powerful punch of nutrients, which include vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates, and proteins that support growth and enhance the immune system.

Supplement manufacturers process this nutrient-rich fluid into convenient forms like pills or powders. The resulting product typically has a pale yellow hue and a mild flavor reminiscent of buttermilk. As interest in natural health solutions continues to grow, many adults are now turning to bovine colostrum supplements.

Colostrum Supplement Nutrition

What makes colostrum supplements potentially beneficial for adults? Below are some key components that have caught researchers’ attention:

Lactoferrin, a protein in colostrum, plays a crucial role in immune function. Studies suggest it may boost antioxidant levels and strengthen the immune system in healthy adults.

Growth factors found in colostrum, such as transforming growth factors and insulin-like growth factors, could aid in muscle and cartilage repair. This has gained the interest of athletes looking to reduce recovery time, though more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness.

Colostrum also contains a variety of antibodies, particularly those that protect against digestive system infections. While these antibodies are crucial for newborn calves, scientists are still looking at how humans might benefit from this passive immunity.

The last major point is that colostrum is rich in hormones. While their exact effects on adults are not fully understood (at least not yet), it is said that some may influence the development of the stomach lining.

3 Health Benefits of Colostrum Supplements

Below are some of the health benefits you can experience when using colostrum supplements:

1. It may help in gut health and digestion

A comprehensive review of 28 studies exploring bovine colostrum supplementation revealed promising potential for enhancing gut health and the microbiome.

The possible benefits stem from colostrum’s rich content of antibodies and compounds like lactoferrin. These components may support digestive wellness, though more research is needed to confirm their effects in humans.

Colostrum might help repair tissue in the human body. This property could help address leaky gut syndrome by supporting the healing of a damaged intestinal lining.

2. It may boost immunity

Does colostrum hold the key to a stronger immune system? Recent studies suggest it might, especially for athletes pushing their bodies to the limit.

Colostrum’s immune-boosting potential stems from its high concentration of antibodies, particularly IgA and IgG. These proteins play a crucial role in fighting off harmful viruses and bacteria.

Research on elite athletes has provided promising results. In one study, distance runners who took daily colostrum supplements saw a significant 79% increase in their saliva IgA antibody levels. Scientists believe this boost may strengthen overall immunity and help ward off upper respiratory infections.

Another study focused on male cyclists. Those taking bovine colostrum daily for five weeks maintained healthier immune cell levels after exercise and showed a lower risk of upper respiratory symptoms compared to those taking a placebo.

3. It can help fight diarrhea

The antibodies and lactoferrin found in bovine colostrum show promise in combating diarrhea caused by bacterial and viral infections.

A study involving HIV patients with diarrhea found that adding bovine colostrum to traditional treatments significantly reduced stool frequency by an additional 21%.

Scientists have also developed a specialized form of bovine colostrum called hyperimmune colostrum. This is produced by immunizing cows against specific bacteria strains. The resulting colostrum is rich in targeted antibodies that may effectively fight particular infections in humans.

Hyperimmune colostrum shows particular promise in preventing traveler’s diarrhea, often caused by E. coli bacteria. In one study, healthy adults taking hyperimmune colostrum daily were 90% less likely to develop traveler’s diarrhea compared to those taking a placebo.

These findings suggest that bovine colostrum, especially in its hyperimmune form, could be a valuable addition to managing and preventing certain types of diarrheas.