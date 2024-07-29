16-Strategies-to-Help-You-Stay-on-Track-with-Your-Weight-Loss-Goal

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

One of the hardest things to do when trying to lose weight is to stay on track. Many people start their weight loss journey only to give up shortly after and never reach their weight loss goal.

As a personal trainer and sports nutritionist, I’ve helped numerous clients achieve their weight loss goals. While those who work with a trainer are more likely to hit their weight loss goals, you can stay on track and see success on your own with the right strategies in place.

In this article, we will dive deeper into how you can stay on track with your weight loss goals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any

16 Proven Strategies to Help Keep You on Track with Your Weight Loss Goal

Below are 16 proven strategies you should start utilizing in order to stay on track with your weight loss goal.

1. Set Realistic Goals

Begin by setting achievable targets. Rapid weight loss isn’t sustainable, and this can frustrate many people. Don’t get frustrated. Strive for 1-2 pounds lost per week. This gradual approach is healthier and more likely to result in long-term success with less muscle loss in the process.

Break your overall goal into smaller milestones. Celebrate each achievement along the way. This helps you build confidence and motivation.

2. Create a Meal Plan

Planning is crucial for weight loss success. Develop a weekly meal plan that fits your calorie needs and nutritional requirements. Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains in your diet.

The best thing you can do is prep meals in advance. Learn to love meal prep as it’s vital to simplifying the process and helping you stay on track with your weight loss goal. This saves time and reduces the temptation to grab unhealthy options when you’re busy or tired.

3. Track Your Food Intake

There’s nothing sexy or fun about it, but use a food diary or app (like MyFitnessPal) to log everything you eat and drink. This increases awareness of your eating habits. It also helps identify areas for improvement.

Be honest in your tracking. Include all snacks and drinks, even if they seem insignificant. Small extras can add up quickly.

4. Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses. Water helps maintain fullness, supports metabolism, and aids in digestion.

Try flavoring water with fruit or herbs if you find plain water boring. Avoid sugary drinks and limit your alcohol intake.

5. Incorporate Regular Exercise

Find activities you enjoy. This makes exercise feel less like a chore and allows you to have some fun in the process. Try different types of workouts to keep things interesting and help you stay on track with your weight loss goal.

Start with manageable workout sessions. Gradually increase the duration and intensity as your fitness improves. Strive for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.

6. Get Enough Sleep

Adequate sleep is crucial for weight loss. Lack of sleep can disrupt hormones and increase cortisol, ultimately increasing hunger levels. You should try to sleep 7-9 hours each night.

Try to establish a consistent sleep schedule. Create a relaxing bedtime routine to improve sleep quality.

7. Manage Stress

Chronic stress can drastically affect your weight loss efforts. It often leads to emotional eating and poor food choices. Find healthy ways to cope with stress, as it can also help you stay on track with your weight loss goals.

Some things you can do is try meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga. Regular physical activity also helps reduce stress levels.

8. Build a Support System

One of the best things you can do to stay on track with your weight loss goal is to surround yourself with supportive people. Share your goals with friends and family. Their encouragement can boost your motivation.

Consider joining a weight loss support group. Connecting with others on similar journeys can provide valuable insights and accountability. There are tons of groups you can join online, such as on Facebook.

9. Use Visual Aids

Create a vision board with images representing your goals. Place it where you’ll see it daily (like on your refrigerator). This serves as a constant reminder of what you’re working towards.

Taking progress photos is another awesome strategy. Sometimes, the scale doesn’t reflect all your hard work. Photos can reveal changes in body composition that you might miss day-to-day.

10. Reward Non-Food Achievements

Celebrate milestones with non-food rewards. Treat yourself to a massage, new workout clothes, exercise equipment, or a fun activity. This reinforces positive behaviors without derailing your progress and can help you stay on track.

11. Learn to Cook Healthy Meals

Develop your culinary skills. Experiment with healthy recipes. Cooking at home gives you control over ingredients and portion sizes and makes it much easier to stay on track with your weight loss goal.

Try new herbs and spices to add flavor to your meals without the extra calories. This keeps meals interesting and satisfying.

12. Practice Mindful Eating

Pay attention to your food while eating. Avoid distractions like TV or phones. This helps you recognize fullness cues and prevents overeating.

Eat slowly and savor each bite. It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to register fullness. Eating slowly gives your body time to send these signals to put the fork down.

13. Plan for Setbacks

Accept that setbacks are normal. Don’t let one bad day derail your entire effort. Learn from these experiences and move forward.

Develop strategies to handle common challenges if you want to stay on track with your weight loss goal. Have a plan for eating out, traveling, or dealing with cravings.

14. Stay Consistent

Consistency is key to weight loss. Stick to your plan even when you lose some motivation to hit a workout or eat a healthy meal. Remember, it’s your daily habits that lead to long-term success.

Focus on progress, not perfection. Every healthy choice moves you closer to your goal.

15. Educate Yourself

Learn about nutrition and exercise. Constantly strive to better your knowledge. Understanding the science behind weight loss can increase your motivation and help you make informed decisions.

Be wary of fad diets and quick fixes. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Sustainable weight loss comes from lifestyle changes, not temporary measures.

16. Reassess and Adjust

Regularly review your progress. If you’re not seeing results, don’t get discouraged. It may be time to adjust your approach. Also, if the scale isn’t changing, you could be gaining muscle while losing weight, which results in a net zero on the scale.

Consider hiring a personal trainer or nutritionist if needed. A personal trainer or nutritionist can provide personalized guidance and help overcome plateaus, and help you stay on track with your weight loss goal.